Thank you, Holiday Helpers

Thank you so much for all the Holiday Helpers submissions! We enjoyed spotlighting residents who made this season even more joyful. We wish you Happy Holidays and we leave you with a special Holiday Helper.
The Engagement Team
Teresa Davis, a mom, grandmom and servant, represents a segment of our population that is completely under the radar. She is a mother who has endured the pain and challenges of a son-in-law who served time in prison. Under the circumstances Teresa could have just given up on life. But she didn’t. She has poured her life into assisting other moms and families who are going through the crisis of incarceration. This includes helping to organize Day with Dad/Day with Mom events in Texas prison units.
This Christmas Teresa Davis is serving Glenview Church in Haltom City as the coordinator of Christmas gifts for children of inmates. The entire program, Operation Glenview Christmas, reaches out to families [children] of inmates through Mercy Heart and Angel Tree, to military families and also shut-in families.
As a “Holiday Helper” Teresa is a tireless “can-do” mom/grandmom. She exudes mercy and grace. She is a generous and selfless servant with a huge heart for children and moms who have found themselves in less-than-desirable circumstances through no fault of their own. Not only at Christmas but all year round.
Roger Hollar, Fort Worth
