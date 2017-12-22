Cheers and Jeers

Father Stephen Jasso, pastor of All Saints Catholic Church, announced his retirement after nearly 24 years.
December 22, 2017

Cheers: To Sal Espino for his op-ed of Dec. 14 on Father Stephen Jasso. And cheers especially to Father Jasso for his service to our church and our community for so many years — he is truly a blessing to all.

Joanne Sirgo,

Fort Worth

Cheers: To Sarah Stephens for her letter about Scott Pruitt’s biased nonleadership of the EPA. Richard Greene is our very own local biased denier. The harm to our planet is staggering and should not become a political erasure of the CPP.

Pat Gentry,

Arlington

Cheers: To Kelsey Patterson for going the extra mile. For years she has quietly done things such as escorting senior football players at senior day, helping find homes for dogs, and leading in volunteer activities. Kelsey you are a class act!

Larry Conley,

Fort Worth

Cheers: To the Lake Worth High School Winter Concert. It was an excellent production, the kids were well behaved and disciplined, and I was blessed by the entire program. Thank you to Bryce Lowrance! God bless you for your guidance to these teenagers and making a difference!!

Debby Brown, Fort Worth

Jeers: To an addiction recovery program where sexual predation and aggressiveness are rampant and covered up by the veil of anonymity. This behavior is intolerable and is in direct conflict with the goal of recovery.

Johnnie H. Hooper,

Fort Worth

Cheers: To Chris Wright and All Freight Logistics for transporting Bailey Junior High’s donations of school supplies, athletic equipment, backpacks and clothing to Houston ISD middle school athletes! We appreciate your service to Bailey and are blessed with the best parents a school could ever have.

Rhonda Onley, Arlington

Cheers: To Kevin Howard of A Country Plumbing Co., who came with no notice, fixed my bathroom plumbing and charged me a very small amount. I’m 67 and 100 percent disabled. To find that kind of honesty and compassion is truly rare. He really cares about his customers

Dennis Dullea, Fort Worth

Jeers: To the Keller elementary school teacher who told her students not to give her Starbucks gift cards for Christmas. Then she told them she only wanted jewelry from one particular design company.

Nancy Kay Howard,

Poolville

Jeers: WWTD (What would Trump do) with the chump change he’s giving America! Hey, Marco Rubio, great for your children. What happened to We the People, not We the Greedy?

Frances Lopez,

Fort Worth

Cheers: To Beth Fultz and her “Santa” volunteers for “Christmas on the Hill” event at St. Stephen Presbyterian Church. What a fun afternoon with crafts, cake walk, rope walking, children’s games, face painting, a raffle, and delicious food! The true spirit of Christmas at St. Stephen awaits a precious Savior birth!

Amy Vanderpoel, Benbrook

Cheers: To our Fort Worth Star-Telegram morning delivery agent. Not only do they do a great job with the subscription delivery, they are outstanding in all other aspects of their job for us — especially customer service issues

Buzz Simmons,

Fort Worth

Cheers: To Diane Eggers, Renee Frizzell and the whole staff at the Euless Family Life Senior Center for another great year! You all go above and beyond to make this facility one of the best. Thanks for all you do.

Mary Kruger,

Euless

Cheers: To Auto Upholstery Needs in Richland Hills. They did fantastic work on my 2007 Acura RDX in a timely way and at a fair price. I highly recommend this local small business.

Sandra Sparks,

Hurst

Cheers: To the unknown person/people who paid for my meal at Steak ’n Shake on Friday, December 15. It was a great surprise and very much appreciated!

Norma Miller,

Arlington

