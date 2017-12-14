Celebrating Holiday Helpers: Giving spirits

Let me tell you about a holiday (and everyday) helper in Arlington. On behalf of our Bible Study group that donates the money, she picks several names of elderly people from the Angel Tree at our church (15 this year) and shops from the lists they have submitted, usually getting everything on the lists.
She has delivered Meals on Wheels for many years. She also is a regular visitor to many shut-ins and those hospitalized. She donates food supplies weekly, is a Stephen Minister at our church, and has given her time and energy to helping others in many other ways through the years,
A more giving spirit I have yet to meet. Her name is Edith Padgett.
Delores Bergner, Arlington
Each Christmas, Robin, with thought and care, complies a “wish” list for her “Senior Angels.”Robin looks for ways to get additional donations to help make her small nursing home seniors feel “loved.” Some of these people do not have any family or family that lives nearby. Their needs are so simple. Listed on the “Senior Angel” trees are things like shampoo, lotion, fuzzy socks, pajamas, combs, small stuffed animals and lap blankets. Robin gets to know each resident and will even include personal things she knows they would like: One resident an avid Cowboys fan, another likes mystery books, while another was surprised by her first costume jewelry — a small cross necklace. I was Santa’s helper that year, and this lady (who was blind) cried with happiness that someone she didn’t know would remember her with such a sweet gift.
Robin and staff start off the festivities in the activity hall for those who are physically able to come down to join in the Christmas fun. There is a gentleman, who sings during the party, helping the residents remember their favorite songs of long ago...as well as Christmas hymns and songs. Santa (aka, my husband , John) arrives to pass out the gifts to the “good boys and girls.” And for those who cannot come down to the party, Santa delivers each of their gifts to the shut-ins who are bedridden in their rooms.
I could go on and on, but I think you get the picture. Robin has such a giving spirit, and it shows every day when she serves the residents at the Richland Hills Rehab Healthcare Center.
Blessings on your Christmas season!
Denise Visingardi, Watauga
