Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To Texas Wesleyan and Vadym Kholodenko for a wonderful concert to celebrate their acquisition of a beautiful Hamburg Steinway piano for the music school. This reasonably priced concert with world-class talent was a great gift to the community.
Julia Hedden, Fort Worth
Cheers: For the Don Zetnick 40th annual Christmas Run. Congratulations to Larissa and the Runner for an outstanding 40th run. You are the best when it comes to staging a running event. A special congratulations to Gene Brock, a 90-year-old, for his 10K achievement.
Richard Lenz, Arlington
Cheers: To Dr. Jeff Rizon and staff of Eastern Hills Pet Hospital. Their gentle guidance, sincere concern and professional services have meant wonderful care of our furry companions for years.
David, Vicky Stringer,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Dale Weixel at the Country Pride Chem-Dry carpet cleaning business. Dale was an answer to prayer. He cleaned our white carpet until it looked like new.
Nita Thomas, Hurst
Jeers: To our Republican Congress for turning a blind eye to yet another presidential executive order intended to lay waste to treasured national parkland. Apart from the interests of behemoth corporations, it is difficult anymore to determine what, if anything, is being “conserved” by the so-called conservative party.
Wendy Stoecker,
Arlington
Cheers: To Bland Pearson of Blue Ribbon Pool Service in Arlington. Our 32-year-old pool needed to have the equipment filter and piping replaced. They are experts in leak detection, and the crew discovered both skimmers leaked. Everything is working perfectly now.
Bob Mhoon, Arlington
Cheers: To the kind gentleman who paid for dinner for me and my son at Dixie House Restaurant on South Hulen Street several weeks ago. We also enjoyed an uplifting conversation, as this gentleman and my son shared their stories, each having suffered strokes a few years ago. Thanks again.
Lajuanda Daniel,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the gentleman who paid for my early dinner at Pulido’s in Hurst. A token of kindness can brighten a world in need of more people like you.
Joy Oujesky, Hurst
Cheers: To the young man in line behind me at Walmart on Clifford Street. I was taken by surprise when I handed my check to the cashier and was told by the cashier that my purchase had been paid. Thank you for your kindness.
Billie Eidson,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Walmart Neighborhood Marketplace on West Vickery Boulevard in Fort Worth. I had misplaced my wallet after a long day of shopping. I called Walmart and they had found and secured my wallet in customer service. I can’t say thank you enough to the staff for their service.
Susan Smith,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Arlington school district art instructors and students, plus the choirs and their directors of Bailey Junior High, Hill Elementary and Jones Academy of Fine Arts and Dual Language for sharing their talents at the historical Knapp Heritage Park winter festivity. They were fabulous, and it was magical at the historic cabins!
Gary Henry, Arlington
Cheers: To Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth. I want to thank Dr. Burjonroppa in the heart cath lab, Crystal and staff in ICU for saving my life! God bless!
Garry McKinney,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To the Heisman committee if it awards the trophy to Baker Mayfield. I thought integrity was a requirement of this award. Mayfield is a terrible role model to young athletes. What a slap in the face to former Heisman winners. The Big 12 should be embarrassed.
Peggy Lewis,
Granbury
Jeers: To a homeowners association in north Fort Worth. We cleaned several cushions with upholstery cleaner and left them in our driveway for 3-4 hours to dry. The HOA decided that we violated rules.
Ed Liebgott,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To Waco Midway High School students at the Mansfield-Midway football game Dec. 1. You showed poor sportsmanship, manners and integrity during and after the game. Please learn to cheer with honor and grace, and maybe your school and football team will finally get the respect it so eagerly covets
Chris Osburn,
Mansfield
Cheers: To Beki Picus, Jayne Metz, Charlotte Rivera, Joy Thetford, Pattie Luna and Officer Scott Bradburn, among many others, for organizing the first Brenda J. Slovak Pickleball Tournament for Keller PD Captain Slovak’s Endowment for pancreatic cancer research. A wonderful event for a much-needed cause. Looking forward to next year’s tournament.
Donna Sullivan,
Arlington
Cheers: To U.S. Rep. Joe Barton for accepting the consequences of his behavior. Double cheers to Joe for proving some of our elected officials are capable of learning. I sure hope the trend continues.
Jim Sanderson, Fort Worth
Jeers: To the Arlington Public Library. If you return a water-damaged book , you pay for the replacement copy, which is entirely appropriate and which I did recently, but don’t expect to be able to keep the damaged book.
Hannah Goolsby,
Arlington
Jeers: To the Fort Worth City Council for the destruction of the last of three iconic buildings that stood in the Stockyards. Fort Worth’s unique Western heritage is being slowly obliterated. What’s next?
Tommy Jordan,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To all the paper carriers who deliver our newspaper daily. We appreciate your efforts. P.S.: A self-addressed envelope would be nice, so we can show you our appreciation for a job well done.
Garry Fellers,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the gentleman who paid for the bouquet of flowers I had in my basket at Sprouts Market the day before Thanksgiving. They really made our Thanksgiving table special.
Elaine Reeves,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To the Texas healthcare group that made its doctors drop all Medicare patients who do not change to one certain Medicare Advantage program. I have been with my physician since he started practice 25 years ago. Now I have to find a new primary care physician.
Joe Bell, Haltom City
Cheers: To Jessica at a Mansfield nail salon. She came to the U.S. as a Vietnamese youngster with her family. When asked about Thanksgiving and what she was thankful for, she replied, “For freedom, freedom of thinking and freedom of religion.” More Americans should realize, as she does, and be thankful for the freedoms that we take for granted.
Rick Weintraub, Mansfield
Cheers: To Sgt. J. Slinkard of the North Richland Hills Police Department. Our wheelchair broke at the NRH Holiday event, and Sgt. Slinkard took us to the event where our grandson was singing. He even gave us his phone number to call him when we were ready to go back to our car!
Carla Kirch, North Richland Hills
Cheers: For Juan Washington and his San Diego State teammates for getting to come to Fort Worth to play in the Armed Services Bowl. Welcome home, Kennedale grad!
Frank Vondra, Arlington
Cheers: To Superintendent Richard Mitchell for serving as leader of the Strawn school district. Sharing your ideas and knowledge about school administration has made this a successful experience for our community. Your interpersonal skills are surely recognized.
Pete and Lucinda Ramirez,
Strawn
Cheers: To two people who stopped to help me Nov. 16 after a tire on my car blew out, stranding me on Interstate 20 at the Bryant Irvin Road exit. I did not have my cellphone. Thanks and thanks again from this senior citizen.
Joyce Dorsey, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Catfish and Company in Hurst, where I had my birthday party. There were about 36 of us. The food was wonderful. I think it has the best catfish. The staff was so friendly and was there with the refills. We never had to ask for anything!
Julia Bridges, Hurst
