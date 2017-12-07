Celebrating Holiday Helpers: Meals and music

Tarrant County is a better place because of Jan Houchin.
Although not a native daughter, she got here as soon as she could, as they say. It is not just the holiday season that brings out her helping spirit, but throughout the year her nature is to give of herself with what she has.
She has been a constant driver for Meals on Wheels since her retirement as an administrative assistant to a federal court judge several years ago. Not only is her regular route always covered, she subs when other drivers must miss. She greets all with a smile and a ready laugh to make their days brighter.
If there is an immediate problem or appears to be a future one, she makes sure people are contacted to find a solution. A 75+ senior herself, the first thing on her mind as a holiday approaches is how many boxes of Thanksgiving or Christmas food she can deliver before settling down to her big meal.
She is a jewel, and I am proud to call her my friend and a friend to all those in need.
Karen Martin, Crowley
Each year the member of the Alpha Theta Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity along with the assistance of their sisters, the Psi Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority (the Blue and White Family) deliver new warm coats to a local elementary school in Fort Worth.
The fraternity works with the counselors at the selected school to determine the students in need of a warm coat. In 2015 the coats were given to students at W. M. Green Elementary. The following year, 2016 the coats were given to students at Sagamore Hill Elementary. This year they were able to assist students at Eastern Hills Elementary.
The fraternity works in conjunction with several partners including the Rescue #20 Prince Hall Masonic Lodge.
Maricia D.C. Johns, Fort Worth
Know a Holiday Helper?
With your help, we’ll recognize these exceptional people this holiday season.
Send nominations — a maximum 300 words — to letters@star-telegram.com. Tell us about a Holiday Helper you know and how that person is spreading cheer.
Include your name, home address and phone number. (We’ll print only your name and city.) Send photos if you have them.
And be watching for Christmas Day when we’ll identify this season’s super Holiday Helper — someone whose generosity of spirit sets an example for all of us.
Submit nominations until Dec. 20.
