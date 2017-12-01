Cheers and Jeers

Jeers: Shame on the NFL for picking Justin Timberlake to host the Super Bowl halftime show in 2018. He was responsible for redefining “wardrobe malfunction,” revealing Janet Jackson’s breast to 14 million viewers in the 2004 Super Bowl.
James Robinson, Benbrook
Jeers: To people criticizing Roy Moore accusers for speaking out 40 years after events happened. I guess people sounding the alarm about being abused by Catholic priests when they were children should just be quiet and let the abuser go unpunished.
Wesley Charles, Watauga
Cheers: To the Fort Worth Water Department, which responded quickly when our sewer backed up and caused flooding from our bathrooms into the hallway the day before Thanksgiving. We didn’t get the three workers’ names, but their effort and politeness is to be commended.
Kathy and Richard Keyer,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To the DFW retailers asking their staffs to work on the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, instead of being able to spend a relaxing day with their family. Two days out of the year will not bankrupt these companies. For retailers, Christmas has two S’s and both are dollar signs.
George Glaz, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Applebee’s Lake Worth honoring veterans on Veterans Day, inviting Irma Marsh Middle School students to write heartfelt letters to veterans. Cheers to Fox 4 reporting the genuine emotions of veterans listening to letters! Castleberry ISD, under leadership of Superintendent John Ramos, applauds Applebee’s Lake Worth and Fox 4 for their support!
Rozlyn Faulhaber, North Richland Hills
Jeers: To a local grocery chain for advertising frozen L’Acadie turkeys for Thanksgiving, but not one store had them in the metroplex four days before Thanksgiving.
D. Scott Sims, Arlington
Jeers: To CBS for blacking out our local CBS stations to all Dish customers until they pay the amount CBS demands. This causes Dish to have to raise its rates to customers. Cheers to Dish for installing an antenna free of charge so we can still watch these shows for free.
Barbara Ewing, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Schaeffer and David, carry-out attendants of the Hulen/I-20 Sprouts Market location. They have assisted me in taking groceries to my vehicle while I take my mother in her wheelchair to my vehicle. These young men have provided service with a smile and are willing to offer assistance to place Mom safely in the passenger seat of my vehicle.
Maria Valdez, Fort Worth
Jeers: To Richard Greene’s column on climate change, which satisfies the GOP’s obligation to energy companies. Anyone with internet access can find that 95 percent to 97 percent of the Academies of Sciences in 80 countries endorse human-caused global warming. Just because you don’t believe something doesn’t make it not true!
Pat Connolly, Arlington
Cheers: To Cheryl Hammett, director over the Life Center at the Christian Church of Fort Worth. She’s in charge of picking up donations of food and clothing and distributing them to those in need. She works like a coal mine mule to ensure that her clients are well taken care of.
Dee Cantrell, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Texas Opry Theater in Weatherford for free tickets for senior citizens for a Christmas show. These tickets jump-started the holiday season with the spirit of giving and good cheer and a beautiful Christmas show. You put a smile on the faces of many seniors. Thank you, Texas Opry Theater!!
Jim Hahn, Weatherford
Cheers: To the EMTs and the tremendous staff at Arlington Texas Resources — from the janitors to the technicians, nurses and doctors who helped me when I had a heart attack on Veterans Day coming home from dinner and a movie. I am firmly convinced that they all have secret halos around their heads.
Mel Goodson, Arlington
Cheers: To pharmacy tech Darwin at the corner of Happy and Healthy on North Davis and Tarrant Parkway. Darwin went above and beyond to fill my script, spending numerous time on the computer and many minutes on the phone to find out my insurance company computers were down. Outstanding, Darwin!
John Palmieri, North Richland Hills
Cheers: In multiples to my amazing wife, Nancy, friends and relatives (across five states), church members from St. John’s, doctor(s) and staff at Harris H-E-B hospital and more well-wishers and those concerned with me than I can ever imagine regarding the recent stroke I had. God bless all of you.
Jim Sasso, Hurst
Jeers: To a chain electronics store for the worst Black Friday experience ever. People who ordered items online were required to come to the store Friday only to pick up the orders and stood in the same checkout line along with those making in-store purchases. Only half the checkout stations were manned and we stood in line for over three hours.
Judy Billard, Bedford
Jeers: For publishing the list of TV Christmas favorites and classics on Nov. 26 after several of them had already aired! How disappointing. Could these not have been published a week sooner? What is the point of letting readers know what they have already missed?
Julie Wicks, Keller
Jeers: To a family physician who is kicking all Medicare patients out of his practice as of Jan. 1, then encourages you to switch to another insurance plan, saying it won’t cost any more. It turned out not to be true. His priorities are not with his patients.
Timothy D. Grubaugh, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Max Brennan. We look forward to reading “A Short Word.” His writing is entertaining, thoughtful and inspirational.
Walter and Joan Ott, Hurst
Cheers: To the young man at Albertsons Nov.15 at 12:30 p.m. Sorry I didn’t get your name. You paid for my groceries. I was buying a turkey for our church’s food basket for the needy. Bless you and your family. I did pass it on. Thanks so much.
Hope Yarbrough, Lake Worth
Cheers: To my Enterprise co-workers for their prayers and concern for me and my daughter during her distress after a terrible fall she had. She’s in recovery stage now. They give me the strength to face a new day. I’m so blessed to have them in my life.
Barbara Cardwell, Hurst
Jeers: To the sports department for their minimal coverage of the PGA Tour and Champions Tour scores each day. They list only about the 10-12 leaders and their scores. The thousands of Fort Worth local golfers would like to be able to check their favorite players’ scores and position. You can provide better coverage.
Ross Romary, Mansfield
Cheers: To my children, grandchildren and friends for making my 100th birthday celebration so special. Thanks and love to all.
Mrs. Alice Leslie,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To radio station 103.7 for changing its format to alternative rock. The music is not good. I started listening to KVIL in the 1970s during Ron Chapman’s and Suzy Humphries’ days and stayed with them through all their changes. I have changed the station now!
Patty Gourley, Arlington
Cheers: To Dean Hobson, locksmith at Michael’s Keys in Colleyville. Dean was here within minutes to repair a door lock and then a combination safe that was difficult to open. Michael’s Keys has been in business over 30 years. We’re proud to say we have been their customers that long. We are blessed and thankful.
Ann and Roland Kelley,
Colleyville
Cheers: To Victor at Vitamin World at The Parks in Arlington. When the shooting took place recently, people rushed into the store in a panic. Victor quickly put a sliding gate down and placed folks safely in a back office within seconds. Great job, young man. Thumbs up to officers at the mall.
David Hatchett, Arlington
Cheers: To Bob Herchert for his Nov. 28 “Big tax cut is unnecessary” letter to the editor. He hit all the nails on the head.
Don & Wanda Woodard,
Fort Worth
