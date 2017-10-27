Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To James Hawks, Paschal Neighborhood Association president. Before your compassion for community, we weren’t represented. As a result of your leadership and hard work to create our association in 2003, we have a railroad crossing to alert us, sidewalks around the school, speed bumps, and money in the bank.
Michelle Hawks, Paschal Neighborhood Association,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Dr. Ajai Cadami (Texas Hip & Knee) and his surgical staff for their knowledge and professionalism in my knee replacement. Cheers also to the nurses at Clearfork Hospital.
James Prescott, Arlington
Cheers: To the three Good Samaritans who stopped Sept. 29 to help get a stalled antique police car to our Fall Festival location. These gentlemen jump-started it twice, and then one of them said he could get it to our venue and he did. Thanks so much!
Tommy Jordan, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Dr. Timothy Miller DVM and his staff at Pet Care Hospital in Arlington for their care over the past 16 years. From Izzy’s first checkup when we bailed her out of the pound to her last afternoon, they saw to her needs. Thank you.
Mike and Dorothy Tejada, Arlington
Jeers: To the National Guard, which cut the number of soldiers serving as Honor Guard at DFW National Cemetery. I attended a funeral for a retired first sergeant and there were only two soldiers to fold the flag and no rifle squad. The Patriot Guard Riders had to serve as pallbearers.
Dan Mathys, Arlington
Cheers: To the Southlake Police Department for showing restraint and good judgment, during the We are MOPAR event Aug. 4. Some people were doing some “spirited,” not dangerous, driving. The officers chose to follow the spirit of the law, rather than the letter. Thank you again.
David R. MacGregor,
N. Richland Hills
Cheers: To the staff at Don Davis Body Shop in Arlington, especially estimator Rick Beason and detail tech Jose Munoz, for another great repair on my ’06 PT Cruiser, replacing a worn-out emblem. Great work as usual!
Rick Steinocher, Euless
Jeers: To the Fort Worth Water Department for constant patchwork repairs that result in Oakhurst water getting turned off regularly. You can’t count on having water to drink, bathe or flush toilets in my neighborhood. Unacceptable!
Rhonda Dryden,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Sew Fabrication in Arlington for opening up its shop to help us with our D.A.R. quilt projects. Their facilities are outstanding, merchandise extensive and their friendly staff very accommodating. It was a joy to work with Sew Fabrication!
Kay Marshall, Arlington
Cheers: To the three Fort Worth police officers who saw my WWII Navy cap and insisted on picking up our breakfast ticket at the Hulen Original Pancake House on Oct. 20. A hug to all of them from Wanda. God bless the blue! And God bless the USA!
Don Woodard Sr.,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Martha Jane Spurlock, professional artist and teacher. Thank you for an excellent program for the members of the North West Art Association in Lake Worth at our October meeting. The demonstration of painting with acrylic inks on canvas was informative and inspiring!!
Carol Hogan, Fort Worth
Cheers: Steinway Fort Worth presented the Kavanaugh Trio on a Saturday evening. It was a very entertaining eve with very talented young musicians. The event was hospitable and welcoming. Special thanks to Thomas for all his efforts.
Toni Wietholter,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To the two Azle City council members who talked over and sneered at local residents who came to voice their concerns at a City Council meeting after being targeted for involuntary annexation of their land. Elected officials should never behave with such unprofessionalism.
Courtney Butler,
Weatherford
Jeers: To an Azle council member who thought it was funny, talked, sneered and laughed when people spoke in protest of the Azle involuntary annexation. Unprofessional and disrespectful!
Beryl, Rita K. Woodman,
Weatherford
Jeers: To two Hurst police officers who watched me having a stroke after an accident and to other city workers trying to cover it up.
Bruce Meredith, Hurst
Cheers: To the Euless police officer who returned the credit card I left on the post office self-service kiosk. I didn’t even have the chance to realize I misplaced it! Thank you, officer, for this gesture and for all you do in the community to keep us safe.
Melissa Stredwick, Bedford
Cheers: To the city of Euless for extending the walking/running trail from Bob Eden Park, under Highway 121, through Glade Parks to Heritage Avenue. It’s a beautiful and safe path through the woods, and it brings Colleyville and Euless closer together. Thanks, neighbor!
Christopher Schilling, Colleyville
Jeers: For having the wrong TV schedule. KDFW (Channel 4) listed a Saints ballgame, but the station ran something else. Storms in the gulf have moved a bunch of Who Dat fans to the metroplex, and they still like to keep in touch.
Norbet Newby, Crowley
Cheers: To Albertson’s on Alton Road and Sprouts on Loop 820 for their continuous and generous contributions to the St. Andrew Catholic Church Food Pantry Outreach. Your kindness makes a great difference in so many lives. We are grateful!
Thomas Stumpf,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Bobby de la Garza of Cleburne Ford. He and his “Ford Family” offer superior and pristine service in sales and taking care of his customers. Mr. Garza is a leader in community events and has always been known to be a professional and caring individual.
Hank Hoaldridge, Burleson
Jeers: To American Airlines. On both legs of my recent trip, DFW was called “Dallas.” With their headquarters in Fort Worth you would think AA would know it is DFW or Dallas/Fort Worth.
Steve Unger, Gainesville
Cheers: To Brian and Ellie, employees at QT on Highway 377 in Keller. I needed help desperately with my car, which was overheating, and these two young people went above and beyond to get me back on the road. You guys rock! QT should be proud!
Nancy Watkins,
Haltom City
Jeers: To Judy at Parc Place Senior Living in Bedford for being rude and unwilling to answer deposit refund questions, adding stress to a recovering stroke victim’s difficult move. Cheers to Gina at The Waterford at Pantego for going above and beyond to make the transition a positive experience.
Maryhelen Bronson,
Arlington
Cheers: Thanks to Asana Hospice for its love and support in caring for our loved one during his final days. We’re grateful to El Fenix in Weatherford for catering an amazing meal arranged through the “Lasting Memories” hospice program. May God bless each of you.
Peggy Hix, Weatherford
Jeers: To Arbor Care of Fort Worth, which should close for “impersonating a Christian business.” One tree took two weeks, including flat tires and a big piece of trunk left due to a broken chainsaw. Finish? Refund? He doesn’t understand payment for services means completing services.
Jennifer Giles, Bedford
Cheers: To the Texas Wesleyan men’s golf team. Just ranked No. 1 in the U.S. in the NAIA level competition!
Jan E. Fersing, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Diamond Foster, my student of the six weeks at Leonard Middle School. She is stepping up her game and working hard to do high-quality work.
Stuart Sumner, Fort Worth
Jeers: To Haltom City for having residents pay for sidewalks through their taxes. Then allow the residents to park their vehicles, blocking the sidewalks from being used. Our children and the handicapped need this access.
Sharon Gamble,
Haltom City
