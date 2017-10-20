Cheers and Jeers

Jeers: To NFL players for the cowardly way to challenge social injustice. Don’t “take a knee,” take your millions, combine it with resources at your disposal and mentor young black men, adopt a fatherless boy, open community centers that keep boys off the streets. Proactive action makes change, not kneeling!
Doria Gannarelli, Keller
Cheers: To Daniel VeLarde from Charter. He worked very hard to get our TVs working correctly. He was professional and very competent. Yet with all that, he was very friendly. Thank you, Daniel.
Arlyn Witten, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Sgt. M. Rodriguez and patrolmen Z. Jones and A. Ballard. Our car died just west of Fire Station 14. They helped with traffic congestion, called a tow truck, waited with us for the tow truck and took us home! Very much appreciated.
Samantha Hosti, Arlington
Jeers: To Fort Worth police on the north side for harassing homeless people but ignoring the loud, annoying noise trucks or souped-up muscle cars trying to outdo each other at North Main and 28th streets. It gets very loud and upsetting to everyone. Motorcycles too. Handle it.
Sandi Crosby, Weatherford
Cheers: To Boy Scout Troop 17 for giving up a Saturday to replace a fence in our neighborhood park. These young men, our future leaders, set a fine example of giving back to their community. Thanks to each of you for making our park such a beautiful area to enjoy
Sandra Hackney,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To the city of Edgecliff for refusing to put in a school zone for Texas School of the Arts. It is extremely dangerous leaving with cars flying by at 50-plus mph. Cities have put in a higher mph zone (30 mph) to avoid disruption of traffic.
Jimmy Wiley, Kennedale
Cheers: To the person who paid for this senior lady’s lunch Oct. 11 at Red Lobster on Hulen. Thank you and God bless as you travel life’s road.
Ruth Shelton, Crowley
Jeers: To the North Richland Hills Planning and Zoning Committee for approving a special use permit to build an extended stay hotel right next door to Walker Creek Elementary. You should not put money before the safety of our kids.
Brett Giese, N. Richland Hills
Jeers: To the rock hauler truck that ran the red light at Saginaw Main and Heritage at 4:45 p.m. Oct. 13. I had 19 high schoolers plus myself on that school bus; you could have killed us if God hadn’t told me to wait. So glad our life wasn’t in your hands.
Diane Willis, Fort Worth
Jeers: To Mansfield ISD Vernon Nelson Stadium for unlocking only one set of small bathrooms for the away team when we had more fans at Friday football than Mansfield. They did employ a security guard to tell us to walk to the other side of the stadium.
Jens Jungmann, Arlington
Cheers: For European Motor Cars and Gerry Goodman on White Settlement Road. A Mercedes with low mileage? He found a 2011 300 C Class Mercedes with everything I wanted. It had 56,000 miles. Thank you.
Gary and Martha Turner, Fort Worth
Jeers: To Haltom City for not providing any recycling options to apartment dwellers within the city limits. I guess simple recycling applies only to homeowners? What a waste and not wanting to reduce landfill areas!
Barry D. Wilson, Haltom City
Cheers: I can’t thank Scott Dose and his wonderful mechanics enough for repairing my car. I will continue to refer people to Christian Brothers Automotive on Old Denton. They do fast work in diagnosing the problem, and putting your car back into A-1 shape. God bless you, Scott.
Kaye Riopelle, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Adam Sims and his Lone Star Roofing team. Adam was very helpful with his roofing advice. His roofing team was punctual, professional and polite. The roof on my mother's house looks great!
Maria Valdez, Fort Worth
Jeers: To DFW Airport for changing the Remote Parking bus routes. Now one bus has to go to three terminals going and coming. Thank goodness for the off-airport parking companies. They get you to and from the terminals much faster. I’m done with DFW Remote.
Richard Bonner, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Drs. Tim Miller and Heather Ogle and Pet Care Hospital staff for over 16 years of excellent care given to our sweet Maggie. A special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Ogle and Diane Greytak for coming to our home and helping put our sweet angel to rest.
Greg and Lori Adams, Arlington
Cheers: To Margie Gomez, who walks with a cane but maintains her beautiful yard. After the shooting of five officers in Dallas, she used her lawnmower to carefully sculpt and maintain the word “love” across her front lawn. Cheers to Margie for her creative response to violence in our world.
Mary & Larry Matl, Edgecliff Village
Cheers: To the nice young man and his sweet little daughter for buying my breakfast at West Side Cafe the first Saturday of October. I want him to know how much I appreciated this.
Pat Zimpelman, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Texas inmates who gave generously to help hurricane victims sacrificially and reminded me of the widows’ mite in the Bible.
Garry Fellers, Fort Worth
Cheers: A big thank-you to all the staff at Medical City Healthcare for my excellent care recently. This is a first-class hospital.
Mary J. Kamm, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the nice gentleman who paid for my package at the Kroger store on West Pleasant Ridge Road when I was having a little trouble with my credit card. I’m sorry I didn’t get your name, but I appreciated it so much.
Norma Baker, Arlington
Cheers: To Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, for leaving the 49ers game after players displayed disrespect for the flag and national anthem. Maybe they should leave America if it’s so horrible. None of you know the meaning of respect but you understand the big paychecks, don’t you?
Marcella Bodily, Haslet
Cheers: To respecting the flag and not raising your fist. Military personnel have my respect. I’ve known vets from World War II, Korea and Vietnam. I think about all the flag-draped coffins at the Vietnam Memorial and Arlington cemetery. The flag represents the honor of those who served.
Robert and Rhonda Hammond, Cleburne
