Cheers and Jeers

“I’m firmly in favor of standing for the flag and national anthem, because that’s about our country, and our soldiers, and the unity of America,” Cowboys great Mel Renfro, 75, said Friday.“There are problems out there, and they continue to exist. But for a player who makes millions — if I had that kind of money, I wouldn’t have any problems.” Ron T. Ennis Star-Telegram archives/Ron T. Ennis