Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To Mel Renfro and to Bud Kennedy’s story of his take on the national anthem.
M L Wilber, Willow Park
Cheers: To Dr. Chris Collins, Alondera and the wonderful staff at Southlake Sports & Spine for the amazing hip replacement rehab allowing me to return to driving a sports car, walking on the beach, and climbing up to Row T on the third deck to see my TCU Frog football!
Charles T. “Chuck” McGuire, Colleyville
Cheers: To Dr. Edward Bates and his staff at USMD of Burleson for the excellent care and compassion provided to my husband and myself during a recent crisis. Thank you for your friendly follow-up phone calls and prompt attention to our medical needs. You are appreciated!
Carolyn Bedell, Burleson
Jeers: To the NFL for allowing players to kneel. It disrespects our military, our flag and the anthem of our nation. Some gave all for those symbols of our nation, a big deal to men and women who serve or have served.
Michael A. Logan,
Richland Hills
Cheers: To Dr. Larissa Rolim DPM at Academy Foot & Ankle, Southlake for identifying a growth on my leg that turned out to be melanoma. Your assistance is deeply appreciated and extremely helpful!
Dennis McCabe, Keller
Cheers: To The Tree Place, Interstate 20, Fort Worth for a great tree selection, professional advice in planting and a very hard-working installer. Tree planting well done.
James Stryker, Benbrook
Jeers: To the Arlington Martin football coaching staff. With the team leading 42-0 late in the first half Friday night, Martintried an onside kick to ensure scoring another touchdown before halftime. Poor sportsmanship and terrible example for the kids.
Ben Hammons, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Oncor. Our electricity went out Thursday afternoon. We called Oncor and we were back up and running in about three hours. That is commendable efficiency!
James D. Llewellyn,
Fort Worth
Cheers: Again to Richard Sybesma! Among his best qualities is that of noticing, complimenting, and encouraging others through his prodigious use of cheers. #momoffourswimmers, #FAST.
Eileen Anderson Stancukas, Fort Worth
Jeers: To the city of North Richland Hills for proposing an extended stay hotel next to Walker Creek Elementary. We expect our city to protect our children.
Jennifer Mathews,
North Richland Hills
Jeers: To arts groups for outrageous seating prices. My $102 ticket plus fees and taxes was overpriced. My second row box seat required standing to see the ballet. I had hoped to enjoy a beautiful ballet with my daughter and granddaughter but was very disappointed.
Conchita J. Stallworth, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the gentleman and his two young daughters who paid for the breakfasts of four old Texas Aggies at the IHOP on Bryant-Irvin Road on Aug. 23. It gave us energy to go beat Arkansas.
Lloyd Dale Southern,
Benbrook
Cheers: To the owner of the Cowboys for his stance on the kneeling issue. I would go one step further. Bowing of heads during the national anthem is as disrespectful as kneeling. The proper respect is at attention with right hand over the heart.
Don Erwin, Kennedale
Cheers: If all doctor’s offices were like Jason Ledbetter’s, it would be a treat. You can talk to him without feeling like he’s ready to see another patient. If you call for a refill, appointment or referral it’s done. Thank you.
Bonnie Hromcik, Benbrook
Cheers: To the Haltom City fire and paramedic responders. We’re so fortunate to have a great group of personnel working for our city. My husband needed emergency assistance and was cared for by your team. Thank you.
Paula Smith, Haltom City
