Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: For the Sept. 28 story about local coaches who are in military service. These are the examples that our young student athletes should follow. These examples are standing up for the good in their country rather than kneeling in protest.
Mike Gori, Haltom City
Cheers: To Everman United Methodist Church as it celebrates its 111th birthday and, keeping with tradition, the 54th annual Lord’s Acre is today, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone is invited!
Mary Balch, Burleson
Cheers: To all who helped when Joe had an accident with the riding mower — people who stopped to help on Highway 174 in Joshua, the emergency room staff, and the nurses and doctors at Huguley Hospital. Joe is at home now and doing very well, thanks to all of you.
Carolyn & Joe Godsey, Joshua
Cheers: To the Bedford post office supervisors Cheryl and Jessica for outstanding service provided to our elderly mother, a Bedford resident. You are greatly appreciated!
Elaine White, Watauga
Jeers: To the nurse/LVN at Parkwood Assisted Living — for being rude to a guest of one of the residents living there. Very unnecessary and unprofessional.
Lois Bearden,
North Richland Hills
Jeers: Catholic Bishop Michael Olson has once again shown his heavy-handed, opinionated and misguided approach to how he mishandled the treatment of one of his own priests. All because the priest had a simple hobby of brewing beer. The Fort Worth Diocese deserves better leadership. Get to what is important!
Rob Stenson, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Russell Feed Stores. Great store and great employees! They had an open house to show off their new store in Crowley and had a barbecue dinner for everyone. Even had golf carts to pick up people because you had to park so far away due to the crowds.
Jean Simonsen, Cleburne
Cheers: To our wonderful mailman, James, in the 76012 ZIP code. Our streets are undergoing infrastructure improvements and are often impassable. James walks the driving route in all kinds of weather to be sure our mail is delivered! Thanks to James for going this extra mile for us.
Sue Stevens, Arlington
Cheers: To the hurricane survivors who flew their American flags through the storms. (Cheers and Jeers, Sept. 30.) Images of the tattered symbol of our country flying proudly through the storms are visible reminders of the bold words from our national anthem, “but our flag was still there!” Like our flag, we are still here.
Ret Martin, North Richland Hills
Cheers: To River Tree Academy for working with staff, faculty, volunteers and the Lake Como Neighborhood in Fort Worth. They are doing something about a problem, rather than kneeling on the sidelines in protest.
Melanie Rosen, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Chef Jon Bonnell for traveling to Port Aransas to feed and encourage our hurting neighbors. Jon is always on the front line and hands on, giving to our community as well as reaching out to strangers. Just one reason he’s called Fort Worth’s favorite chef.
Judie Byrd, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Christian Painters in Mansfield. After 10 years it was time to do it again. They quickly identified areas that needed minor repair, pressured-washed the outside, and putting all-new caulking around the windows. Great job, great crew!
Dana Spriggs, Mansfield
Cheers: For Oklahoma teacher Teresa Danks’ school supply drive. Our neighborhood association in Handley for the last six years has purchased school supplies for our elementary schools. The teachers have been very thankful. Its a worthy project for any association to undertake.
Joann Ehlers, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Bob Baze Propane in Johnson County for a great job and a great price. I will never go anywhere else. Thank you, Mike.
Mark Lancaster, Cleburne
Cheers: To PBS for airing the Vietnam War documentary. May we never forget the lives lost, the lives forever changed, and the lessons we should have learned from this tragedy.
Doris Elston, North Richland Hills
Cheers: To Jay Hutto, owner of Comfort Control AC & Heating. On Sept. 27, Jay drove to my house in a blinding rainstorm and fixed my AC, which was flooding my floor. Honesty and reasonable rates for service like this are hard to find these days
Dennis Dullea, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Oakland A’s pitcher Daniel Mengden for spending several minutes throwing balls to young kids (with their baseball gloves) before Friday night’s game with the Texas Rangers. What a great role model for these kids from a former Aggie!
Anna Capriotti, Arlington
Jeers: To Bishop Olson for instructing Father Jeff not to brew beer. The bishop certainly has more important matters than a priest brewing beer! No, it is not just “a matter between a bishop and his priest.” Too often bishops forget they also should serve their parishioners.
James E. Greve Sr., Fort Worth
Cheers: To Jon Bonnell for hosting a gourmet picnic for every sailing camp at Fort Worth Boat Club. He has generously done this for years. Campers sail to his lake home, dine and sail back to Boat Club with instructors Caleb LaQuey, Ellen Burks and Scott Lindley.
Sheri LaQuey, Fort Worth
Cheers: A very special thanks to Ann McIntyre, Sarah Homes, Paige Smith and Crystal, physical therapists at Southwest Orthopedic Associates North for all your hard work and dedication to rehab my shoulder and help me avoid surgery.
Ray Cox, Benbrook
Cheers: To the people who paid for this senior lady’s lunch Sept. 27 at the IHOP on Interstate 20 at Bryant Irvin Road. Thank you and God bless as you travel life’s road.
Ruth Shelton, Crowley
Cheers: To R.M. McClellen, my neighborhood police officer. He rescued my Australian shepherd, who escaped my house on a rainy afternoon. Officer McClellen went above and beyond the call of duty, and I am most grateful. He is a true asset to our neighborhood and to Fort Worth.
Kathy Farr, Fort Worth
Jeers: To Sunday’s Fox NFL broadcast Oct. 1. The last time the Cowboys played in Dallas was 1971. The Cowboys play in Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.
Charles Hackney, Arlington
Cheer and Jeer: I was so proud of the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night for not protesting and very disappointed in them on Monday night.
Emily Stuart, Lake Worth
Cheers: Joe Bielinski on his 26th Anniversary Show and Dance. Great show, venue and sponsors, over 35 country entertainers and a 60-year tribute to Johnny Bush.
Janie Vaughn and Tommy Phillips, Fort Worth
Jeers: To a Service King Collision Center for nine texts about a Mercedes owned by Erantha, texting from early August to Oct. 2. I don’t know this person; you should have verified this person’s number.
Evelyn Smith, Azle
Cheers: To Dr. J. Barry Stovall, who has been an excellent dentist in Fort Worth for 42 years! Barry even made a house call when my late husband needed help. We will miss him in his retirement. God bless him.
Suzanne Wyatt, Fort Worth
Jeers: To some drivers at Sycamore Elementary School. They make it difficult for buses to depart, park in the crosswalk and drive into the crosswalk when the guard is still in it, all creating an unsafe situation. Lastly, stop using cellphones in a school zone. Our children deserve much better.
Belinda Scholl, Arlington
Cheers: To Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co., transforming the original Glen Gardens Country Club as they said they would.
Jeers: To Majestic/Hickman’s Stockyards Venture accomplish nothing in the same amount of time, even with a 100 percent blessing by the City Council on the same night as the Whiskey Ranch request
R. McLeod, Joshua
