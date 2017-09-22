Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To those volunteers who left their families and went to the coast to aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey. I am especially proud of my nephew, who drove from Utah all the way to Beaumont to help and be of service.
Edward Lindsay, Fort Worth
Cheers: Congrats to Adrian Louangraph! He is a joy to teach. He is a hard worker, dependable, stays during lunch if needed, and shows excellent citizenship. I appreciate all of your efforts.
Stuart Sumner, teacher, Leonard Middle School, Fort Worth
Cheers: We chose Southern Home Remodeling to remodel one of our bathrooms. They were involved with every aspect of the job, and we highly recommend them. A big shout-out to the owners Christian and Jake and their employee Fernando.
Linda Hotchkiss, Arlington
Cheers: To the two gentlemen who helped my husband and me get our car started in the Walmart parking lot on Labor Day. The battery quit with a load of groceries in the hot car. Thanks to them we were able to get home before the car stopped for good. Your kindness was so much appreciated!
Sharon Rogers, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Worleys for opening their beautiful Fairmount home to host a SoFar concert. Cheers to SoFar for the fabulously talented musicians and artists who performed for us: Parker Twomey, Hello Shannon and Mitchell Ferguson. It was an unforgettable evening. Folks, this is the way to enjoy music!
Jenny Anderson, Fort Worth
Jeers: To the youth of today. They constantly demand respect but have done nothing to earn it in most cases. Respect like “real and truth” have all become buzzwords that have no meaning.
Robert M. Moon, Fort Worth
Cheers: Special thanks to Texas Cardiac Care home health and to their 5-star staff! You are much appreciated.
Gwen Rooney, Fort Worth
Jeers: To TAD for its appraised and market values. I presented my case to the review board. I was told that was not correct. Either the TAD is providing misleading information or the board is incorrect. Which one is it?
Steve Wesstrom, Arlington
Cheers: To four police officers eating at a local downtown restaurant who stopped my husband and 4-year-old grandson and issued him a FW Junior Police badge. He was so excited that he slept with it on his pajamas that night. Thank you for your service to our community.
Stephanie Usher, Fort Worth
Jeers: For the headlines on a gas shortage after the recent Gulf Coast hurricane when there was really no shortage. That helped create the panic that resulted in the long lines.
Jim Winfrey, Grand Prairie
Jeers: For the front page story Sept. 11, “Dallas Begins With Big D.” Really? The Cowboys’ win the previous evening is more important than the anniversary of the worst attack on American soil?
Ben Dyess, Fort Worth
Jeers: To a local hospital and fitness center that could not negotiate a new contract. The last day of operations is Nov. 30. Sad.
John Fee, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Heath Hayes at Fowlkes, Norman landscaping. I called Tuesday for someone to look at a diseased tree. It was inspected on Thursday and treated on Friday. What great customer service!
Shay Cates, Fort Worth
Jeers: To a Fort Worth towing company that charged over double the maximum allowable fee. When I couldn’t afford the fees, they did whatever they wanted and sold off my trailer.
Michael Langlois, Joshua
Cheers: To Wyatt Tullo of Haltom City. When asked last week what he wanted for his ninth birthday, he said, “Let’s have a garage sale for the people who lost everything in the hurricane. I can sell some toys, and we can donate the money.” Great kid.
Bob Kinney, Waco
Cheers: To those who designed and painted the new left-turn lanes at the intersection of Camp Bowie Boulevard and Highway 183! Probably prevented many accidents.
Jon H. Brown, Fort Worth
