Cheers and Jeers

Jeers: To the news media and to the people in the metroplex for buying all the gas cans you can and hoarding the fuel, while the people in Houston are helping others through their crisis. Hope you all have enough gas to go shopping and the bars.
Stan Bastek, Fort Worth
Cheers: After a trip to the cemetery on my daughter’s 57th birthday, her two sisters and I joined the rest of our tribe at On the Border. Just family gathering on the birthday of Darla, who died recently. Kennedy, our server, brought dessert to celebrate Darla’s birthday. Blessed this mama’s heart.
Mary Hill, Mansfield
Cheers: To the kind and generous couple who bought lunch for this hungry officer recently, and thank you, TJ, at TJ’s Catfish and Wings for always having the best catfish around.
Officer Quinn Grimmett, Arlington
Cheers: To the staff of QT at Davis Boulevard and Mid Cities Boulevard in North Richland Hills. On a day after huge gas lines, QT had two staff members directing traffic to open pumps to ease the time in line. Way to go QT! Most others just let cars fight lines.
Dana Pierce, Keller
Cheers: To the man who suggested we drop the hyphen from U.S. citizens in everyday situations. We don’t need to say African-Americans and American Indians. Each and everyone of us are Americans. Let us praise the Lord and refer to our citizens as Americans.
William Dean, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the man who paid for our breakfast at IHOP on Bryant Irvin Road. We were using a gift card and were told the card reader was down. He overheard the conversation. Later the cashier informed us the check was paid.
Larry L. Stowe, Benbrook
Cheers: To Joanna Martinez, consultation agent for the Geek Squad at Best Buy in Arlington. So very knowledgeable and nice, she had my computer up and running in no time. She’s an asset to Best Buy and a superhero to me. Thanks, Joanna!
Sandy Harkcom, Fort Worth
Jeers: To the manager of a west side apartment complex. She used her influence to solicit donations from residents for her friends and family in the Houston area affected by Hurricane Harvey. Many residents have friends and family affected by the storm.
Robert Bashein, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Sewell Lexus on Bryant Irvin Road. We got a car in March, and just this month we found a problem with a spot on the driver’s seat. They fixed it, and we were so pleased that they did not just say “sorry” for the problem.
Rosie and Charles Letz, Richland Hills
Jeers: To Atmos Energy, which can’t manage to call when on the way to an address (in renovation stage) for turning gas back on after after it’s been off for a month, repairs made by a plumber, and inspection done by the city, and someone is available next door for giving entry!
Emily Pomrenke, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Jones Paving Co. in Bedford. We needed concrete repairs to our driveway and front walkway. Owner Rick Jones was an absolute pleasure to work with. His completed work was excellent. Thanks a million!
Nick and Cathy Kougias, North Richland Hills
Jeers: To the major grocery chain that discontinued the 10 percent discount on store brands for seniors with a store card.
Wally Martin, Arlington
Jeers: To Rangers owners/managers. This is not how we do business in Texas! This is bigger than baseball. It’s a shame you did not understand that. Your temporary inconvenience is nothing compared to the Astros or the people of Houston.
Jacob Stone, Salt Lake City
Cheers: To my nephew Jay and great-nephew Braxtin for helping rescue people and animals in the Houston area. Great job guys! I’m proud of you.
Tuesday L. Peacock, River Oaks
Jeers: To an Arlington gas station that raised prices to $4 per gallon. Price gouging at its worst. The attorney general’s office has been notified.
Walter Slaven, Arlington
Cheers: To Connie Williams at the West Berry Kroger Store for supporting our FWISD back-to-school staff development for choral and elementary music teachers. Cookies and community go together! We also thank Caren Penland and Sundance Square Starbucks for your gift!
Chrissie Seligson, Arlington
Jeers: To the cable TV company serving Arlington for screwing up the broadcast of the Rangers ballgame Sept. 1. They didn’t even show the game live on Channel 319 as scheduled! The edited replay was nothing but commercials!
Randy Geisel, Arlington
Cheers: To the Denton South Library staff for having a large number of the eclipse glasses and passing them out efficiently for the eclipse Aug. 21. The lines moved quickly and efficiently.
Darrell J. Newell, Argyle
Cheers: To Sgt. Tremaine of the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department. He has been extremely helpful and understanding with our situation. He is greatly appreciated. Thank you, Sgt. Tremaine!
Christie Ennis, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Hank Hoaldridge for taking his evangelistic programs to the web. Hopefully the program will reach people around the globe. He will be missed by many customers at the Burleson Albertsons. Praying for God’s blessings.
Valerie Martin, Burleson
Cheers: To American Legion Post 655 Haltom City and VFW Post 4695 Hurst for working together on Labor Day to serve Harvey evacuees. The Auxiliaries also provided books and other items to help the children pass the time.
MaryRuth Ormsbee,
Haltom City
Jeers: To the rental car agencies for raising their rates after Hurricane Harvey. I stood next to a hurricane evacuee who was trying to return home to Orange. She was told the drop-off fee had doubled to $450. What’s wrong with you people?
Darrell Bartell, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Cindy at Helga’s Alterations in Arlington! She went above and beyond when we needed a somewhat specialized zipper for a costume. Helga’s is one of the few alteration businesses left in Arlington. Never been disappointed.
Karen Farmer, Arlington
Cheers: For another summer season in Euless. My family and I would like to thank the excellent staff, skillful and well-trained lifeguards and effective managers. Thanks Alaina, Makayla, Samantha, Jake and Seth for a job well done.
Vince Basset, Euless
Cheers: To the people who helped my husband after he passed out in the parking lot of Fort Worth Heart last month. His potassium was low, and he’s much better now. Thank you all very much.
Georgette Clark, Azle
Cheers: To Dr. Stephens and staff at Fort Worth Animal Emergency Hospital. They were caring and calm while dealing with my dog’s injury. The entire staff was empathetic and cheerful, making the experience less traumatic for us both. I recommend them to everyone in an emergency.
Kim Beman (and Jolly),
Benbrook
Cheers: To the staff and Friends of the North Richland Hills Library for another opportunity to welcome a special New York Times bestselling author. Tess Gerritsen introduced her newest book, “I Know a Secret,” to a record crowd. Accolades to those who made this possible!
Barbara J. Jones,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To Jeff at the FedEx Office on Interstate 820 and Pipeline Road in Hurst. I sometimes need assistance two or three times a week, and Jeff is always cheerful and helpful in getting my boxes shipped out. An excellent representative of the company.
James Cooper, Bedford
Cheers: Thank you to the lady at the Aldi store in Weatherford on Sept. 9 for paying for my groceries when I left my money in my car. We need more people like this wonderful lady in our world today. God bless you, and I will pay it forward.
Judy Ballard,
Runaway Bay
Cheers: To the friendly, smiling workers at Southlake Starbucks in Town Center. A nice change from employees’ unsmiling and rude behavior at area Starbucks.
Melissa Myers, Grapevine
