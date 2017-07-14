Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To the lovely Amon Carter Museum docent Kathryn Allen for her outstanding 2 p.m. public collection tour on July 6. She shared her extensive knowledge of the works we visited in such a warm and interesting way. Thank you for an excellent experience. I love Fort Worth!
Carol Hubbard, Arlington
Jeers: I have been trying for two weeks to get a utility to trim the trees from the power lines in our neighborhood. Would they wait until we lose power before doing anything?
Randy Geisel, Arlington
Jeers: For three prolonged power outages in 101 days — unprecedented in 40 years I’ve lived here. Is this the Third World? Tired of worrying about, and losing, food in fridge. We deserve service we’re paying for.
George Michael Sherry, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Rosas Custom Painting for the excellent work they did painting our home in Fort Worth. It was a great job, done well, with outstanding attention to detail. Excellent service overall.
Dan Smith, Fort Worth
Jeers: To the city of Fort Worth for allowing illegal fireworks to persist in my neighborhood for three straight nights even after I made several calls to have a fire marshal dispatched. The illegal fireworks persisted well into late night disturbing my sleep as well as my dog, Ginger.
Brenda Piper, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the city of Granbury and the Memorial Lane Committee for honoring our heroes by constructing and funding a beautiful park honoring veterans, first responders, and law enforcement officers. This is the only park in the United States honoring all three of these heroes both current and past, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Faye Landham, Granbury
Jeers: To organizations that don’t cancel events in horrendous weather conditions to avoid issuing refunds to customers. Cheers to Mayfest for canceling when it rains and even for swine flu in 2009. People over profits.
Markus Kypreos,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Dr. Rice and his compassionate staff in helping us say goodbye to our 19-year-old kitty, Nala. They held our hand and provided comfort when the time came to help her cross the rainbow bridge. Your kindness and sympathy were much appreciated.
Lesli Siegel, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Darija, my service adviser at Sewell Lexus Fort Worth. I had to reschedule a service appointment when I couldn’t drive after falling and breaking two ribs in an accident at home. The next day, a beautiful flower arrangement was delivered to my door. Now that’s customer service! Thanks!
Gayle Grawunder, Bedford
Cheers: To Officer N. Pugh of the Hurst Police Department. His concerned actions for a recent car burglary really impressed us. Thank you to a fine officer. Stay safe.
Susan and Mike Kennemer, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Jesse at Discount Tire at Little Road and Interstate 20 for being so willing to check my tire pressure. I used to do it myself until standing back up became such a challenge!
Susan Horton, Hurst
Cheers: To the July 6 Waste Connection driver who kindly honked to alert us that vehicles blocked access to our trash carts. Adjustments were made and the carts were emptied. Excellent service! He is greatly appreciated.
Carla Davis, Watauga
Jeers: To people who don’t obey traffic laws. It’s disgusting that we have so many people on the road with road rage and driving like maniacs. What is happening to people? They have no respect for anyone or thing, I’m disgusted living in a big city filled with hateful people.
Betty Clark, Arlington
Cheers: To the city of Hurst for the beautiful fireworks. Cheers also to St. Philip Presbyterian Church for the use of their parking lot and lawn. The lawn is the perfect spot for viewing the fireworks. Plus, thanks for the food and bottles of water given out.
Robert Urban, Hurst
Cheers: To professional golfer Greg Yates from Mansfield. He has for many years been recognized by other cities, having been selected for Allstate honors plus regional and sectional honors. He had 26 scholarship offers and chose Texas A&M, where he played four years, first team for A&M.
Gerald D. Griffith,
Mansfield
Cheers: To Brown’s Memorial Funeral Home in Irving. From the time my mother moved to Texas to her passing, the entire staff of Brown’s has gone above and beyond. From transfer of pre needs, when the original company refused, to the respect and care and planning an out of state celebration. We applaud the excellent service and care.
Kerry Minter,
Grand Prairie
Jeers: To the person who stole my new wooden bistro table and chair from my lot in North Richland Hills. I’m a retired, disabled teacher. I really, really miss sitting outside with my service dog at the table with my newspaper early each morning.
Bene A. Turner,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To all guardians and volunteers who took exceptional care of us veterans on Honor Flight 34 on June 2 to the D.C. war memorials. Also thanks for all the letters from family, friends and students thanking us for our service.
Don “Dixie” Lohmar, Grapevine
Cheers: To Dr. Robert Schmidt, a surgeon who replaced my knee in February as well as other replacement surgeries in my family. I have had no pain, and he is absolutely a wonderful surgeon. We highly recommend him.
Patricia Ann Hill,
Fort Worth
Cheers: The United States is a magnificent place in which to live. We are very fortunate to live here. I am glad that my family lives here. I am proud to have served this nation in the military. I was on active duty as a fighter pilot in the Navy. . May God bless us all!
John Tapley, Arlington
Cheers: To the person or persons who last week closed and latched my open fence gate across the driveway. The gate was open because of a broken hinge and the terrible winds. I am a senior, unable to push and lift the gate to close.
Barbara Weinberg,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the couple who paid for our dinners at a Mexican restaurant on Hulen Street. Thank you! The server gave us the wrong ticket. To our surprise, she never returned to our table with the right ticket. That chain of blessings will never be broken by us.
Bernice Higginbottom and
Ann Mitchell, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Harrison at Heritage Rehab for caring for Mary. Their service has helped her recover and return to our home. The food and staff was excellent.
Tim and Mary Givens, Watauga
Cheers: To Vandergriff Toyota, which sold me a new SUV, and the experience was very pleasant. The following day I had a situation arise and needed to restructure my contract. The general manager, Mr. Evans, personally contacted me and understood completely, no questions asked. From the GM to my salesmen and business manager (Shack), there was 100 percent customer service.
Wayne Sekerke, Mansfield
Cheers: To Barbara, working in the garden shop at the Home Depot on Precinct Line Road in North Richland Hills. She provided excellent service and good advice to this 79-year-old man needing plenty of both while dealing with large cactus transplanting. It was very much appreciated.
Eugene Reuss, Hurst
Cheers: To Jay Hutton for continuing the progress of the Hutton Peach Farm in Weatherford. We need more young folks to keep farming going in America.
Lili Gray, Weatherford
How to submit a Cheer or Jeer
▪ Limit your Cheer or Jeer to 50 words. Full name, home address and daytime and home phone numbers are required. There are some restrictions on topics. Items may be edited. All submissions to the Star-Telegram will become the property of the Star-Telegram.
▪ Questions: 817-390-7830
▪ Mail: Box 1870, Fort Worth TX 76101 Fax: 817-390-7688
▪ E-mail (preferred): letters@star-telegram.com
Comments