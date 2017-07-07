Cheers and Jeers

Jeers: To the Benbrook City Council for proposing a $1.5 million bridge over the Clear Fork. We do not wish to have a really nice residential area with bikers and walkers replaced with traffic, crime and litter. We are as “developed” as we want to be. No bridge!
Loveta Eastes, Benbrook
Cheers: To The Trim Shop in Burleson for the awesome alarm that you installed in my grandson’s truck.
Jo Sellers
and Tanner Shue,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Angela and Joe, employees of Metro Energy Savers. Our AC unit failed Sunday night. I called for service at 9:30 p.m. Joe arrived at 10:30 p.m., and we were cool at 11:45 p.m.
Sims E. Hooper,
Arlington
Cheers: To Seth of Ramon Roofing. During the deluge June 24, a roofing tile dislodged and created a leak. Seth came out, climbed the steep roof, fixed the tile, and didn’t charge us! The Ramon company has worked on our roof before and has always done an excellent job.
Stephen Mercer,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the man who woke me at 6:45 a.m. to tell me water was gushing from a broken sprinkler head. I lost a large amount of water but would have lost much more if not for your persistence at the doorbell. Thanks so much, and your dog is pretty.
Marie Lynam, Saginaw
Jeers: To a city police department for having my trailer towed after a tire blowout. The trailer was safely on the shoulder. I left to go get a hydraulic jack to change the tire; less than two hours later it was towed. Towing charge: $575. I lost my trailer because I had a flat tire.
Michael Langlois,
Joshua
Cheers: To the Westside Kiwanis Club for sponsoring the Key Club (Kiwanis Educating Youth) at Western Hills and Benbrook High Schools! Double cheers to faculty advisers Caroline Martin and Karen Hiller, and Kiwanis advisers Kathy Culberson and Valerie Simmons for their unselfish dedication to help train America’s future leadership.
Emil E. Nyberg,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Caliber Collision on Beach Street. Doug Germany was helpful, kept us informed on the progress of our repairs, not once but twice in two months!
Debra Young, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the family in North Richland Hills who dresses deer statues. The deer support TCU in the fall by wearing purple jerseys and helmets, and in summer the attire is Hawaiian shirts, leis and sunglasses. Whatever the season they give passers-by a smile. Thanks.
Susan Wilson,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To mediator Marty Leewright, to chef James and to the general manager at restaurant Bravo! on South Hulen Street for pleasantly resolving an awkward situation regarding a gift card.
Al and Beverly Fasol,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To North Richland Hills Century 21 Realtor LaVerne Howard for her excellent service and professionalism. She is greatly appreciated!
Elaine White, Watauga
Cheers: To Bryan for helping me with my car at Target. You got your car and jumped my car, thinking I had a dead battery. He stayed and researched the problem and found it was the starter. His act of kindness will be forwarded to someone else.
Linda McCall,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To Whole Foods Market (Steffany Villalobos), Piattello Italian Kitchen (Owner/chef Marcus Paslay and chef Scott Lewis), Pioneer Wines (Jarrad Apperson) and Waterside (Angela Hall), for presenting a wonderful fundraiser in a beautiful setting with a fabulous meal and accompanying wines, benefiting the Tarrant Area Food Bank
Warren H. Gould,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To the able-bodied couple with no handicapped-parking license plate or tag who parked their SUV in a handicapped-parking spot at a Colleyville grocery. The man and his wife went into the store. Minutes later a driver with a handicapped-parking tag had to park two rows over.
MaryAnn McDowell,
Grapevine
Cheers: To the unnamed off-duty police officer who witnessed and detained a road rage suspect at Goldenrod Avenue and North Riverside Drive. We absolutely appreciate this officer who took the time to protect our Fort Worth neighborhood.
Jerry and Carole Strother,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the good Samaritan employee at the Walmart on Renaissance Drive. I somehow mailed a graduation card and monetary gift there and that employee sent it back to me so I could give it to the intended high school graduate.
Maureen Harris,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the city of White Settlement. Great fireworks show, my family loved it. Can’t wait till next year’s show.
Stan Bastek,
White Settlement
Cheers: To Paul at Bills Plumbing in North Richland Hills for being an honest plumber. Twice Paul has not charged me for a service call when he didn’t or couldn’t solve the problem. I am grateful for such honesty.
Norma Russell,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To the man with two little girls who paid for our lunch at Tom’s Burgers and Grill in Arlington. Your kindness was appreciated by all five of us. What a nice surprise. Thank you, we will pay it forward.
C.D. Leu, Arlington
Cheers: To all the local organizations and their volunteers for having complimentary “summer camps” and/or “vacation Bible schools” for all the kids, like First United Methodist Church in Euless and Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Bedford. These volunteers give it their all and it is duly noted and much appreciated.
Vince Basset,
Euless
Cheers: To Arborlawn United Methodist and all who contributed and performed for the extraordinary Fourth of July Concert. It was truly inspirational, memorable, and much enjoyed.
Jim and Toni Wietholter,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Beshears Body Works in Hurst. These professional people did beautiful body and mechanical work on my car, on time. Best part: Mr. Beshears charged exactly what he estimated, even though he had to install a radiator that was not expected.
Norman Spray,
Bedford
Cheers: To Brian and Holly, who paid for our dinner at the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store on Interstate 20 in Benbrook. We were so surprised and appreciative. Thank you both for a wonderful surprise.
Les and Kathy Minear,
Aledo
Cheers: To the anonymous couple who picked up our tab at the Saltgrass Steakhouse in Cityview. We were celebrating our 66th wedding anniversary, and you really made our special day extraordinary.
Arnold and Ethel
Schectman, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the volunteers from the First Baptist Church of Burleson, from Heritage Place Independent Living of Burleson for their faithful service Sunday and Wednesday. God bless Melvin, Carole, Nelta, Bill, James, Lorie, Sharon, Janie, Bill and Helen.
Peggy Moore, Burleson
Cheers: To the lady from Fort Worth and her school-age son who gave me a Dairy Queen gift card in Glen Rose. It was very much appreciated. I told her thank you for doing that.
Marcia Williams,
Glen Rose
Cheers: To Hurst Parks and Recreation for the restoration work at Parker Cemetery.
Steven Warn, Bedford
Cheers: To whoever left a hanging basket of beautiful yellow flowers on my front porch after 5 p.m. What a surprise, and no one knows who may have left it. I am enjoying them so much, and may God bless you for your kindness.
Pat Zimpelman,
Fort Worth
Cheers: What a wonderful surprise I received when a Fort Worth police officer named Speed helped me! I am elderly and use a cane, and he not only had me sit down while he stood in line, but he paid for my order at the Chick-fil-A on Bryant Irvin Road. Many thanks!
Faithe Gordon,
Arlington
