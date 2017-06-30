Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To the TCU baseball team’s College World Series win over Louisville June 22. Jeers for identifying three TCU players by name and number but not Coach Jim Schlossnagle, number 22, who’s also in the front-page photo. He’s deserving of recognition, too, isn’t he?
Anne M. Sanders,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To my petite, beautiful angel, Jennifer Hernandez, for the excellent and professional care you have provided me with at Tarrant Dialysis Southwest. You are so friendly and wonderful. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. May God bless you and your family with good health.
Dan Vela, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the thoughtful woman who paid for my groceries at the Walmart on Walnut Creek Drive in Mansfield. God bless you always!
Madeline E. Colleoni, Arlington
Cheers: To Jadan, an employee of Walmart at Rufe Snow Drive and Loop 820. I had dropped my keys and didn’t know it. Jadan found my keys, gave them to me and refused a monetary thank you. I am so grateful for his alertness and honesty. Cheers to you, Jadan!
Janis Kelly, Fort Worth
Cheers: To four Colleyville firemen, Jeremy H. Lewis, William Savage, Terry Wisdon and another whose name I didn’t get. These caring men replaced the batteries in my smoke detectors and also light bulbs in my master closet. I really appreciate this. I’m an 88-year-old widow. I pray for their safety!
Norma Bachschmid,
Colleyville
Jeers: To the carrier who left a package of prescription drugs hanging outside my mailbox, an easy theft for anyone walking by, and also to a Ridglea station manager for ignoring two letters of complaint.
Michael Myers, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the staff of Family Pet Clinic of Richland Hills for your care and concern of Daniel and all the other pets we have had over the years. We appreciate it very much. You are a great group.
Tom and Thylis Chambless, Fort Worth
Jeers: To discount stores that replace the pizza/snack bar with wine and beer. Families with small children like to stop and eat lunch. This will be greatly missed. One aisle in the store should be enough room for the wine and beer.
Esther Jeffreys, Benbrook
Jeers: To Pedro Juarez, husband of former Fort Worth school board candidate Pilar Candia-Juarez, for shooting a helpless old border collie mix. I would never vote for Candia for any school post.
Frankie Andrew,
Fort Worth
Jeers: I am 85 and handicapped. I pay my bills by phone, all free — gas, electric, cable, Kohl’s and insurance — except for my water bill. They charge $3 over the phone. Why?
Peggy Johnson, Arlington
Cheers: To the Alvarado Veterinary Clinic and vet tech Shelly. Shelly was extremely comforting during a very difficult time. She assured me that my 16-year-old dog, Shiner, was being treated just as I would like for him to be treated in his last hours. She’s a lovely person.
Meghan Favia Anderton, Arlington
Cheers: To Ryan McClaskey with United Access of Garland. His considerate and professional help in equipping us with a handicapped-accessible van was much appreciated during a difficult time. Ryan and his team went above and beyond anything we could have expected.
Anita and Ray Cox,
Benbrook
Cheers: To Dominic McCullough, Miss Joan Brodnax and others like them. They are inspiring examples of the power of kindness and friendship. Thank you for being part of the solution.
Doris Elston,
North Richland Hills
Jeers: To a Bedford police officer who pulled my stepdaughter over. After she showed her doctor’s letter that she was epileptic, he refused to turn off his flashing lights that could easily set her into shock. Another example of officers forgetting their job is to serve and protect all citizens.
Mike Larose, Fort Worth
Jeers: Since when is it OK to bring an animal in a business that serves food? We went into a newly renovated fast food restaurant and a young lady and her mother brought a dog in there. None of the staff said anything to them. We go there quite a bit, but we won’t anymore.
Carolyn and Joe Godsey, Joshua
Jeers: To drivers who don’t yield right-of-way to drivers exiting a highway. Also to drivers who can’t read, or choose to ignore the “No turn on red signs” from the service roads at several Chisholm Trail Parkway exits onto cross streets in southwest Fort Worth.
Rosemary M. Freeman, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the gentleman who was thoughtful and kind enough to find and return my lost wallet in Arlington.
Bill Conner, Arlington
Jeers: To a young couple at a Burleson Walmart. They had T-shirts on with vulgar statements on them. They had a beautiful little girl with them, I immediately felt sorry for her. To you parents, you’re setting a horrible example for your precious child.
Linda Cox, Joshua
Cheers: To Honor Flight DFW Trip 34. Thanks to all the guardians, medical team, volunteers and my grandson Tanner Gibson, who assisted us. Thanks for all the letters from family, friends and students thanking me for my service to our country. It was a trip I will never forget.
Donald (Dixie) Lohmar, Grapevine
Cheers: To the gentleman at the Baylor Scott & White emergency room on the evening of June 18 who comforted me when I collapsed. Your willingness to get involved and your kind words meant the world to me, even though I could not express that at the time. Thank you.
Brandon Scott Bennett, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Gold Tone Senior Citizen Show Choir on the spring fundraising concert. This community-based choir is celebrating its 20th year going to senior assisted living and retirement homes singing songs that we all remember. It was beautiful and fun! They are always looking for new members.
Karen Havens Martin, Crowley
Cheers: To the Walmart patron in Crowley who treated Fort Worth Fire Station 28 to bottled water and fresh fruit. Your kindness is greatly appreciated on these hot summer days!
Donna York, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Euless mayor and City Council for our outdoor aquatics park. Our waterpark is so much fun for young and old. The lifeguards there and at the natatorium are outstanding; especially managers Samantha and Seth. They all do a fantastic job keeping us safe and the facilities clean.
Vince Basset, Euless
Jeers: To the Fort Worth streets department. Workers have spent two to three months working on Bellaire Circle, Encanto Drive, and Arundel Avenue and the streets are still unusable. If this were the Interstate highway system, which was built in the 1950s and ’60s, it would have taken them 1,000 years!
Michael Townsend,
Fort Worth
Cheers: We experienced a nice surprise at Outback Steakhouse on Bryant Irvin Road. Our lunch ticket was paid by two lovely ladies. Your kindness was deeply appreciated by the three of us. May you be blessed.
Ann Wardlaw, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Animal Emergency Hospital of North Texas for the professional and kind care they gave my little parrot, Dolly. Cheers to the vets, Dr. Brands and Dr. Altom, for giving it their all for my little girl. She didn’t make it, but I will never forget their efforts.
Marianne Levine,
Fort Worth
Jeers: For continuing to relegate “Dilbert,” the business-oriented strip, to the financial section, but prominently keeping the politically focused “Doonesbury” strip in the Comics section. Why the double standard?
David Martineau, Hurst
Jeers: To the Mansfield City Council. Are they joking? Five grocery stores on an already congested intersection?
Ann Zinecker, Mansfield
Comments