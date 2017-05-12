Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To Coach Jim Schlossnagle on his 600th win for TCU baseball! Thank you for all the wonderful memories (nailbiters and all) your teams have given us. You continue to recruit outstanding young men who make us proud on and off the baseball field.
Carolyn Fraley, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Therese and the 1890 Grill & Lounge in Granbury for making my birthday special. Our food was perfection, as was the dessert treat. If in Granbury, be sure to eat at the 1890 Grill on the downtown square.
Larane McKee, Granbury
Cheers: To the couple who paid for our dinner at the Red Lobster on South Cooper Street in Arlington. My husband is a disabled Vietnam veteran in a wheelchair. We were stunned by your generosity. Thank you.
Janet Kennedy, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the very nice ladies who paid for our dinner at Benito’s Restaurant. Your gesture made our week. We will definitely “pay it forward.”
Peggy and Steve Ehrlich, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the young couple who bought our dinner at Steak ’n Shake. What a nice surprise. We were delighted.
Carol and Chuck
Middleton, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the EMT professionals who picked me up and delivered me to the hospital after I broke my hip and a rib. They were careful not to jar me when they had to drive over bumps.
Edward Lindsay,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To the city of Euless — which hosts Arbor Days each year — for making sure they cut down every available tree in Euless to build yet another home! Now our little wildlife area full of trees is gone. Progress is not always what is needed.
Laura Webb, Euless
Cheers: To Sonia at HeartPlace HEB and Melissa at Arlington Orthopedics for getting last-minute paperwork done for my hand surgery. Cheers to Dr. Atkinson and staff at Baylor for a job well done for my carpal tunnel surgery. I’m doing fine and appreciate all involved.
Ceil York, Arlington
Cheers: To BNSF Railway for choosing to grow huge fields of wildflowers around the Western Center Boulevard headquarters building instead of mowing them. What a beautiful sight and a fine gift for their neighborhood!
Bee Engelhardt, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the City of North Richland Hills for celebrating its volunteers with a wonderful luncheon at the NRH Centre. Each volunteer received a certificate and a folding outdoor chair. Thanks to all the volunteers who make NRH the best city in Texas!
JoAnn Rogers,
North Richland Hills
Jeers: To door-to-door solicitors who blatantly ignore “No Soliciting” signs. Try to wave them away, and they say “Oh, I am not selling anything,” while they are in their company attire, holding a clipboard.
Sheila Gillispie, Fort Worth
Cheers: To mowing crews along the Trinity Trails. Even using their ear protectors, they notice the bikers, turn their machines perpendicular to the trail and idle their mowers until cyclists pass. Thanks for a job well done! Now if motorists would pay equal attention.
Renee Boydstun,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Greg from Fort Worth Transportation and Public Works for coming to the Stockyards on a Sunday morning to save my cellphone (and the pictures from my friend’s wedding!) from being lost forever to a storm drain. I really appreciate your act of kindness.
Caitlin Boydstun, Houston
Cheers: To Chris and Janet Coble, owners of Your Personal Chef, for the amazing and creative appetizers introduced and donated to our Wines and Spines event to benefit our East Parker County Library summer reading program. Strong libraries make strong communities!
Sue Ellen Shaw, Aledo
Cheers: To Chad Cline and the great folks at Tarrant Technology. Chad recently helped our non-profit migrate our email to a no-cost site, saving us hundreds of dollars a year. His generosity with his time and tech savvy has made us more efficient and cost-effective.
Melinda Veatch,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To a bank that allowed my husband with physical and mental disabilities to withdraw $125,000 within five days, $110,000 of it cash. My husband passed away 19 days later and the money is gone. The bank had to be subpoenaed for information.
Lynn Wengert, Azle
