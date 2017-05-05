Cheers and Jeers

Jeers: To the Rangers for raising ticket and parking prices. Once the new stadium is built, prices are going to escalate again. Since the Rangers are not going to help, Mayor Williams, please think about free bus service so Arlington fans can enjoy going to the ballpark.
Walter C. Schmick Jr., Arlington
Cheers: Congratulations to TCU on its National Invitation Tournament win, Texas Wesleyan on its NAIA win, and to UT Arlington for its NIT showing. This shows our universities are on top in academics and athletics. Congratulations to coaches and fans as well.
Mackilee Martin,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To my wonderful neighbors Iva and Gene, who for years have put my Star-Telegram on the porch for me. These kind people are priceless!
Catherine Moore,
Haltom City
Jeers: To a central air conditioning manufacturer. I purchased an AC/heat pump unit in 2014. It has failed 34 times with the same failure, and no one can fix it. It is a classic lemon and the company lets it continue.
Chris Markos, Bedford
Cheers: To Speedee Lube in Watauga and technician Keith for helping this disabled veteran by doing a fast, friendly, great job of oil change but for also giving me a modest “military discount” when none was asked for serving this great country of ours.
Barry D. Wilson,
Haltom City
Cheers: To the city of North Richland Hills, Mayor Oscar Trevino and NRH Parks and Recreation for the volunteer appreciation luncheon at the Grand Hall. It was very nice, and all the volunteers were very pleased and grateful.
Rosie Letz, Richland Hills
Cheers: To the deputy sheriff who assisted us in operating a Fort Worth parking meter. There’s one meter for a whole block, taking cash, credit card or pay-by-app. Seeing our confusion, he stopped and gave instructions. He returned and gave more detailed instructions. Success, finally. This “recruiting poster” deputy is a credit to the department.
Joe Blackwell, Bedford
Cheers: To Robin Heim of Heim BBQ for delivering an item to our home that was omitted from our to-go order. Also included was a surprise dessert. Customer service at it best!
Mike and Dona Leeman,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Dickerson Carpet Co. of Burleson for the flooring and carpet job they did for us. I would recommend them to those who appreciate quality work done at a fair price. They are true craftsmen with great attention to detail.
June Hogue, Burleson
Cheers: To Payne Florist for the awesome floral arrangement for Nancy’s birthday. The flowers are beautiful and she is enjoying the arrangement.
Don Barton, Fort Worth
Jeers: Tto the lowlife who stole the catalytic converter from this senior citizen’s RV while it was stored in a locked and covered facility. It spoiled my plans for a spring trip!
Nancy Bell, Arlington
Cheers: To the Reilly Family Foundation for supporting the teachers and education in the Aledo school district.
Barbara Russell,
Willow Park
Cheers: To everyone who sponored, donated and participated in the Joshua Lions Club’s 10th annual clay shoot. We had a great time raising money to help others in need. Fellow Lions, I am blessed to be part of this wonderful organization!
Amanda Grubbs, Burleson
Cheers: To UTA Big Event and Seguin High School Earth Day Event for service to the O.S. Gray Natural Area. They helped restore an Eastern Cross Timbers forest and meadow. With their help we removed invasive privet, painted benches and pulled weeds from flowerbeds. These young people are an asset.
Paula Harbour, Arlington
Cheers: To the wonderful ladies who work in the photo department at Wal-Mart in Granbury. I am there weekly printing photos off my iPhone, and they are all so helpful and patient. They always go above and beyond!
Robin Vera, Granbury
Jeers: To the helicopters that fly over residential areas day and night. We’ve asked them to fly higher or down Interstate 35W or Loop 820 to keep the noise down.
Donna Bierd, Keller
