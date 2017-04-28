Cheers and Jeers

Jeers: To Fort Worth City Hall. The building looks like something Mike Brady built: carpets stained, outdated. The 16th largest city in the U.S. needs a new City Hall. North Richland Hills, Haltom City, Keller and Watauga all have one better than Fort Worth’s.
Pat Jones, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the city of North Richland Hills for assisting with a memorial plaque for a bench overlooking the Lakes of Home Town. It was a pleasure working with you.
“Bino” Dollar,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To Annette Martinez at the Kroger in Keller. She always gives her customers a big smile, is exceptionally kind and provides excellent service, which is greatly appreciated.
Elaine White, Watauga
Cheers: To the gracious couple who bought dinner at IHOP for two almost-80-year-olds. What a pleasant surprise! God bless you for your kindness. Rest assured we will pay it forward.
Ed Kulberg, Arlington
Cheers: To the gentleman and his wife and daughter for buying our surprise birthday dessert at Saltgrass Steakhouse.
Billy Caldwell, Fort Worth
Jeers: To the Fort Worth police for having my 16-year-old son wait three hours late on a school night to write a report on an uninsured driver who hit his vehicle. Not a good example to set for a new driver trying to do the right thing.
Debra Young, Fort Worth
Cheers: To KTVT/Channel 11 traffic reporter Madison Adams. She covers the entire metropolitan area, not just the Dallas area like others.
Joe Rodriguez, Arlington
Jeers: To elections where the party affiliation of candidates is hidden from the voters. We should have a basic right to know any candidate’s party affiliation. Change it and stop hiding. This is a ridiculous practice. People, voice your displeasure.
Greg Williams,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the generous and thoughtful gentleman who paid for our lunch at On The Border. We were overwhelmed by your kindness and want to thank you. God bless you!
Calvin Key, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Odette, a beautiful and gracious young lady I met at Hulen Central Market on Saturday. As customers entered the store, an employee handed out very nice CM shopping bags. Odette was ahead of me and received the last one. She turned without hesitation and insisted this senior citizen take hers.
Lorna Parker, Benbrook
Jeers: To columnist Richard Greene’s recent call for political bipartisanship in Washington. Where was this call the previous eight years?
Mary Hernandez,
Arlington
Cheers: To Hobby Lobby for its full-page Easter message in the Easter Sunday newspaper.
Linda Howarth,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Priority Lock & Key on East Lancaster Avenue and staffers who helped me fix my car after it broke down in their parking lot. They had already done a great job with my key. They went above and beyond in their attempts to get my car started. Thanks, guys!
Lydia Hudson, Fort Worth
Cheers: To a family on Bourland Road in Keller for their kindness. The wind blew my car door shut and it locked with my purse open on the driver’s seat. They drove me home, waited while I got a spare key, drove me back and wouldn’t take a dime for their good deed.
Laurie McLeod, Westlake
Jeers: To the driver of a dark blue Toyota that knocked down my mailbox and fence on Rendon Road. Were you drunk, on the phone or just don’t know how to drive? It will cost the senior citizens living there over $1,000 to repair damage you caused.
Loretta Womble,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To NuMotion in Fort Worth for very quickly repairing my brother’s wheelchair. They were in the midst of packing their office to move to a new location but still took the time to replace a small but vital part and that put a huge smile on my brother’s face. Their customer service is excellent! Thank you NuMotion!
Joy Howrey, Benbrook
