Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To KTVT/Channel 11 reporter Brittany Jeffers for correctly pronouncing Greines in the name of Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.
Neil Isbell, Fort Worth
Jeers: To the city bulk waste pickup in my Summerfields neighborhood. None of the bulk waste has been picked up and the neighborhood looked horrible for Easter. Many people had family and friends over for Easter, and this made the whole neighborhood look rundown and sad.
Leslie Phillips, Fort Worth
Cheers: To probate attorney Robert Gieb. His diligence and hard work cleaned up the mess our previous attorney had made. If you need to probate an estate, we give him our highest recommendation!
Rob and Susan Cox,
Surprise, Ariz.
Cheers: To the Carroll Jazz Orchestra from Carroll High School for hosting the fabulous free concert by the Jazz Ambassadors of the U.S. Army Field Band. Both groups of extremely talented musicians provided an evening of wonderful music.
Paulette Wagner, Hurst
Cheers: To Angelo Gordon-Hay, store manager at Discount Tire in Hurst. He was so courteous and willing to help me with tire problems on my Acadia GMC. I commend the service that I always receive from the people at this store.
Barbara J. Jones,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To orthopedic surgeon Dr. Donald Stewart with Arlington Orthopedic Associates. I watched him run out to personally help an elderly patient leaving his clinic get into the car. I was so touched that a busy doctor would stop and run outside when he saw a patient in need!
Amanda Jennings,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Dr. Mark Redrow on his retirement from Texas Oncology! He is and was an amazingly compassionate oncologist who played a major role in my cancer journey. Thank you for being a great advocate and friend. I’m still here, 15 years and counting, thanks to you.
Cindy Brown, Arlington
Jeers: To utility and meter companies that refuse to say why I was billed for a small amount of usage for each of the 18 hours the service was out. Each said to call the other. Did they do this to others?
Breck Harris, Burleson
Jeers: To a barbecue restaurant employee who must have stolen my credit card number after I used it to purchase lunch there. He or she used the credit card number to manually input the number at the Iron Horse Golf Course. These were the only two charges on that card for the last three months.
Douglas Williams,
Itasca
Cheers: To Texas Health Resources and Iron Mountain Inc. for teaming up to provide free shredding across Fort Worth. We are grateful!
Rita Cotterly, Fort Worth
Cheers: To AARP’s dedicated Tax-Aide volunteers, Bill, Gerald and Chuck, at the Colleyville Senior Center. These men care about senior adults and are dedicated. Because of IRS changes, over 20 volunteers chose not to assist. Thanks to Cory of the senior center, who called reminding us of our appointments.
Ann and Roland Kelley, Colleyville
Cheers: To former Councilman Clyde Picht. He should be in Washington, D.C. assisting in draining the swamp!
Robert R. Kurz, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Fort Worth officers eating breakfast at Our Place Restaurant. Thank you so much for the gift card to help pay for our breakfast. Please know that taught my two little boys so much! We have already paid it forward. God bless you all. Thanks, Mandy, Landyn and Lathyn.
Mandy Grubbs,
Cleburne
Cheers: To the Benbrook Fire Department and Fire Chief Tommy Davis. Recently a house fire broke out in Benbrook. The home owners weren’t home but four dogs were trapped inside. They rescued all animals and Fire Chief Tommy Davis drove them with lights and sirens to an animal hospital for emergency treatment.
Georgia Cartwright,
Benbrook
Jeers: To TV ads. During the 10 p.m. news, there were 11 ads for electric companies and four for eye surgery. It seems like there is 10 minutes of ads, 15 minutes for news and 5 minutes for nonsense. Let’s get back to newsworthy items.
Harlan Wood, Grapevine
Cheers: To Barbie, owner/chef at Heaven’s Gate Restaurant in Fort Worth. She saw my 91-year-old mother coming in to have Easter brunch, walked right up to her and said, “Lunch is on us today for being the prettiest girl in here.” It was and the food and service were delightful.
Jerry and Avis Sorenson, North Richland Hills
