Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To Fort Worth officers Garcia and Garcia, who promptly responded to a 911 call and sent a Silver Alert for our elderly house guest. He went on a walk and got lost; his cell phone battery was not charged. Neighbors were searching. Officer Morris found him safe but thirsty, tired and confused after 5 1/2 hours.
Phil and Rita Vinson,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Oncor team for clearing a large, fallen tree from our back yard quickly and efficiently in the 4800 block of Hollowbrook Road and to the lineman who climbed the pole at 3 a.m. to reattach lines.
Charles Lee Evans,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Medical City North Hills hospital and staff. They saved my life, and I did not have any pain at all the entire 12 days I was there. Thank you so much. Excellent hospital.
Mary Jane Hada,
North Richland Hills
Jeers: To the beer drinkers here in Haltom City. If you are old enough to drink the stuff, you are old enough to take care of the empties. However, if you must throw them from your car, aim for the high grass.
Don Allen, Fort Worth
Jeers: To the Fort Worth school district for requiring a senior with A’s in advanced-placement calculus to take Algebra I. Three years ago, passing an exam was acceptable to take geometry. But eight weeks before graduation it won’t earn credit. Bureaucracy triumphs over ability and accomplishment.
David Kaiser, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Herb Summers Chapter, South Grand Prairie High School Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society, for the wonderful World War I Centennial Commemoration of the United States entrance into the Great War. Thanks to all those students, staff and Sarah Terrace, who made it happen.
Al Babina, Mansfield
Jeers: To the dangerous access road drivers who blatantly ignore the yield sign to drivers exiting Texas 360 southbound to Green Oaks Boulevard. I guess the “me first” attitude has trumped safety. Cheers to those who drive Texas friendly. I know there are some of you out there somewhere.
Carol Hubbard, Arlington
Cheers: To Caliber Collision for making our car whole again. Hats off to Jeff Hood, who supervised the process and kept us updated. Extraordinary service!
Marlene Reinecke,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To a “new” department store without many departments or designer lines and with no sales help. It’s a discount store without the discount prices.
George Achziger,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Keller for going green for years with a yard waste and composting site on Ottinger Road. It’s shameful that minor problems can’t be fixed to keep the site open to benefit residents who used it faithfully and help the community continue to go green.
Keith and Nancy Minter, Keller
Cheers: To the courageous people who spoke at the Arlington school board meeting about the problems occurring at Nichols Junior High. The district is denying there is a problem and hoping it will go away. That’s not good problem solving. Do the right thing — relocate everyone at Nichols!
Mitzi Thrutchley, Arlington
Jeers: To the Drexel professor who needs to vomit when he sees basic kindness shown to a serviceman or woman. Any military concert at the Bass Hall is inspirational. Servicemen and women stand when music from that branch of service is played. We cry.
Donald Matheson,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Joe T. Garcia’s and Christ Chapel Bible Church for their love and generosity to the Fort Worth Police Department and their families in the “Blessing the Blue” event held in La Puertita at Joe T.’s. A wonderful tribute to those who serve us.
Ray and Lou Ann Buckner, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the nice lady in the black T-shirt for paying for my purchases at Dollar General in Burleson when the register couldn’t “read” my bank check.
Charlotte West, Burleson
Cheers: To Deborah Jung of Kids Who Care for teaching our children, “To be early is to be on time; to be on time is to be late; to be late is to be history.” A life lesson indeed.
Sandy Myers,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the theater departments at Keller Central and Keller high schools. They advanced to the Region 1 6A finals in UIL one-act play competition. These talented and hard-working teenaged actors and technical crews staged productions that were incredibly powerful. They did Tarrant County proud!
Dennis Roberson,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Texas Health Arlington Memorial emergency staff. I recently had reason to visit the emergency room and have nothing but gratitude for how I was treated. While they refused my demands for heavy drugs, they treated me with utmost professionalism and kindness while treating my various injuries. Thank you so much!
David Wakeman,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To the manufacturers of elevators and escalators. Please solve the problems for the many, many people inconvenienced by broken or not working equipment that is used to get from one floor to another. Old or new, it makes no difference. The equipment does not stay fixed.
Pat Holley, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Hospice Plus — a big thanks of appreciation for everything. They are so wonderful and patient. They were great with Mom, and she really liked them, so I send the biggest cheers from the Salas family.
Rosalba Rodriquez,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Terrie Prather with Totelcom Learning Center in De Leon. This nice lady helps us all with our telecom problems. Thanks Terrie.
Jo Duncan, De Leon
Cheers: To Lake Worth firefighters for cutting off my ring from a swollen finger. God bless!
Bettye Reeves, Lake Worth
Cheers: To whoever paid for the meals of two retired soldiers having breakfast at the IHOP on Interstate 20 West at Bryant Irvin Road. We were on our way to visit the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in Benbrook. We both have comrades who are memorialized on the wall.
Allen Eyler, Benbrook,
and Charles Eyler, Arlington
Cheers: To Frances Winter, local artist and woodcarver. Thank you for a wonderful demonstration of woodcarving tools and techniques at the April meeting of the North West Art Association. Frances is a very creative woodcarver and has won many awards for her work. It was a very interesting and enjoyable presentation.
Carol Hogan, Fort Worth
Cheers: To David Duarte, who noticed my cellphone floating in Grapevine Lake near Meadowmere Park. David retrieved the phone, carefully removed it from its waterproof bag, recharged the phone and contacted me from information stored on the phone’s wallpaper. I’m thrilled to have my cellphone back. Thanks David!
Glenn Rosenberger,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To Kya Standford, a senior from Grand Prairie who plays volleyball for the University of Arkansas at Monticello. She was named a Crafton Tull/GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete with a GPA of 3.73.
Frank Vondra, Arlington
Jeers: To a mail carrier in Riverside who refused to yell for my uncle in the backyard when my ill aunt was having difficulty breathing.
Tuesday L. Peacock,
River Oaks
Cheers: To Rep. Dan Flynn’s House Bill 95 to drop Daylight Saving Time. Spring forward, fall back — one way or the other, but leave the clock alone.
James E. Cox, Grapevine
Cheers: To the kind gentleman who paid for lunch for my sister and me recently (even pie!) at Dixie House on East Belknap Street. Thank you again and God bless.
Catherine Moore,
Haltom City
Cheers: To my Eastside animal control officers, police and neighbors who rallied to rescue a dog with a plastic pickle jar stuck on his head for four days before he would let anyone near enough to help. “Pickles” is safe at the Fort Worth Animal Shelter waiting for a forever home.
Cindy Boling, Fort Worth
