Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To the TCU NIT champions for their dominating win over Georgia Tech. Such an epic finish for a team picked to finish 10th in the Big 12. Great first year for Coach Jamie Dixon and a just reward for the four seniors, Karviar Shepherd, Brandon Parrish, Chris Washburn and Michael Williams. TCU won't be picked to finish 10th next year!
Joe Blackwell, Bedford
Cheers: To local universities and their basketball teams. Texas Wesleyan won the NAIA, TCU won the NIT and UT Arlington made it to the NIT and played well. Congratulations to players, coaches, and fans.
Sherree and Jerry Wood, Azle
Cheers: To whoever bought our supper at Gogo Gumbo! in Boyd after seeing my Combat Veteran Vietnam cap. It was greatly appreciated and we will pay it forward!
Roger Owens, Azle
Cheers: To Southwest Airlines for having a wheelchair available for both flights on a recent trip. They had a chair available for us to get to the gate and then onto the plane for both trips, and upon arrival, they had a chair and “pusher person” on the jetway waiting for us. Thumbs up to Southwest Airlines.
Jim Hahn, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the kind people who paid for our meal at Denny's in Richland Hills. It was a very sweet and thoughtful gesture, and we appreciated it very much. We will certainly pay it forward.
Beth Fariss, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Debra for paying the shortage on my groceries at the checkout at the Winco Foods in North Richland Hills. She insisted and requested that I pass it on. It was a very kind thing to do and I will pass it on. Thank you, Debra.
Neysa Thompson, Watauga
Cheers: To Arlington's Martin High Archery Team for winning their second state championship in a row. Quite an accomplishment for a great group of students.
George Johnson, Arlington
Jeers: To the Bass Hall for the anemic lighting of the American flag during the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The symphony opening with our national anthem is wonderful and moving, but one hardly notices the dimly lit flag in the corner. Why not use a spotlight on it?
Curtis Basham, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Fort Worth police Officer Black, eight years at the West Division patrol facility on Trail Lake Drive, who cheerfully takes time to help elderly folks in need of a helping hand.
Guelma B. Hopkins,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To North Lake College, part of the Dallas County Community College District and participant in the Metro Athletic Conference. Head Coach Tim McGraw won his third National Championship (2006, 2008, 2017) this season, defeating Elgin, Ill., in the championship game in Rochester, Minn.
Greg Sommers, Irving
Cheers: To Cub Cadet for notifying me of a recall on my riding lawn mower and paying to have it picked up, repaired and serviced. Cheers also to Cathy and her team at Big Red’s Equipment in Granbury. They turned it around in 48 hours! Great experience from both companies!
B.J. Denson, Joshua
Cheers: For the TCU basketball team’s NIT victory over Georgia Tech. Jeers for the front-page photo that shows only a sliver of winning Coach Jamie Dixon with the large one of the team.
Anne M. Sanders,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Christmas in Action for coming and building us a brand new porch. They are all so friendly and they did such a professional job. Thanks again.
Carolyn & Joe Godsey, Joshua
Jeers: To a discount store chain for moving everything around. I do not know what so-called marketing genius decided it would be good. I think I spend less time and money in the store now. I see people all the time walking around confused.
Jamie Sanders, Benbrook
Jeers: To a communications company for giving a colossal global runaround. The 1-800 number for customer service was routed to Central America, then back to the U.S., then to India, then to a supervisor. An hour to get someone to answer a simple question was a ridiculous waste of time.
Russell Rice, Fort Worth
Jeers: To a supermarket that is closing, and to the shopping center. The store needs updating, but the neighborhood is older, so why bother? Just let it go the way of all older shopping centers and stand empty. New is always better — right? Of course, owners make more money on empty space.
Mackilee Martin,
Fort Worth
Cheers: And thank you to the person who gifted my brother and me a bouquet of flowers at the Southlake Central Market on Sunday. They are very lovely and we will think of your thoughtful generosity every time we look at them.
Sheri Wright, Bedford
Cheers: To Dr. Michael Blair at Ford Eye Center in Arlington for removing my cataracts and placing lenses that have taken me from going blind at night to 20/20 vision in both eyes. Hopefully I get a chance to see my next hole-in-one.
Mike Larose, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Sonia Aranda! She is a joy to teach. She comes to class eager to learn and work each and every day. She does this with a smile. She works cooperatively with everyone. Thank you!
Stuart Sumner, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the nursing staff at USMD Hospital at Arlington. I went into the emergency room with stage 4 cancer in my throat. Sickness during chemo is very painful. They took me into a room and made me as comfortable as possible. They were very compassionate and professional. Your care was appreciated.
Ronald Reagan, Arlington
Cheers: To all who supported the Cowtown Clean-up in Woodhaven. McKinney Church workers were most helpful, as were Teen Court and Nolan Catholic High School students. Thanks to Albertsons for their support and big thanks to an anonymous donor who donated to the cause. Jeers to litterers!
Kathleen Bradbury,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the 90-plus men and women from Atmos Energy, the Fort Worth Fire Deptarment and the Fort Worth Water Dept for their successful taming of the huge downtown gas leak March 24. Over 100 of us had to evacuate and feared losing our homes, but this concerted team effort saved us. Thank you!
Lee Rogers, Fort Worth
Cheers: To North Richland Hills Home Depot and Tricia Ross. Thank you for being the caring customer service store manager you are! That’s why we shop “your” Home Depot. Your personal care to our needs was so appreciated. And a big kudos to Michael and Bill for delivering our new washer.
Barbara St. Germain, Bedford
Cheers: To the kind and generous couple who paid for our lunch at Pappasito’s Cantina on March 9. We wanted to thank you, as neither of us had experienced such a gift before and it really made our day. We will pay it forward. God bless you.
JoAnne Collmar and
Rita Nagy, Arlington.
Cheers: To Cathy Clements, Peter Tunnard and the XTO Energy staff for hosting the 45th Swift and Company Retirees Reunion, which was enjoyed by all. They are such gracious hosts, and we appreciate them very much. We also appreciate all who participated in the program. Looking forward to next year.
Warren and Pat
Davenport, Haltom City
Cheers: To Rising Sun Performance and mechanic Steve Ehlers. He diagnosed and repaired the front and rear brake failures or our 1977 Datsun 280Z. His diligence and skill in finding new parts, modifying them if required, was quite a challenge. Now the Z is totally road-worthy.
Glenn McFadden,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the youth group and their baseball coach from Fort Worth Christian School. They came to my home, mowed, edged, raked leaves and trimmed hedges. What a blessing!
Lou Baker,
North Richland Hills
