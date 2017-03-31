Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To the City of Keller for its prompt and efficient cleanup after the Wednesday storms. The city was out by 5 a.m. assessing the damage and cleaning up the debris. I appreciate the level of communication and the attention to safety.
Suzanne McGahey, Keller
Cheers: To Doctors Cass, Heinrichs and all the angels at Westcliff Animal Hospital who helped me cope with the failing health of my almost 14-year-old border collie, Topaz. Thanks so much for your sensitivity and moral support before, during and after her passing.
Karen Kologe, Fort Worth
Cheers: To paramedics M. Sheppard, S. Saeini, and R. Bysak for an exquisite job, going above their duties, and patiently getting me off the floor from a fall. They were not discriminatory about my weight, putting me at ease. I thank these men for their courtesy and respect.
Debra Burkley, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Hulen Street near Arlington Heights High School. This location has a clean dining room and restrooms. A big thanks to Amber and her crew members. They give great service and are very friendly and remember my name. I have been a customer for over five years.
Roy Conner, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the person or persons who invented the “mute” and “off” buttons, so that we do not have to listen to those noxious commercials.
R.G. Horstman, Arlington
Cheers: To the volunteers in Haltom City who are serving on a board or other supporting organization. Your dedication to the citizens and improving the city is invaluable!
Dana Coffman,
Haltom City
Cheers: To Adrian at the Sprint customer center near White Settlement. He receives customers in a cheerful and welcoming manner each time. Adrian was especially helpful in solving my phone problem and then took time in showing and explaining several features on my phone that I was not aware of. Thanks.
Homero Soliz Jr., Saginaw
Cheers: To Colleyville Covenant Christian Academy’s fine arts department and director Jessica Owens for the fabulous job presenting the production of “Fiddler on the Roof.” CCA’s students were great actors, singers and dancers. The orchestra and conductor Robert Adams were outstanding.
Roland and Ann Kelley, Colleyville
Jeers: To the lazy customer at a wholesale club in North Richland Hills who did not put his/her shopping cart away properly. It rolled backward, hitting the door of our car and causing extensive damage. You know who you are.
Diane Kotera, Bedford
Cheers: To Texas Oil Express on Alta Mere Drive in Fort Worth. They graciously fixed a repair that had been done by the shop’s previous owner but needed to be redone. Thanks to Sao for his courteous and efficient service.
Helen Slater, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Tarrant County jail system for implementing a new visitation schedule. The days of waiting 2-plus hours to visit someone are over!
Jandy Hagler, Arlington
Jeers: To the City of Fort Worth, the Texas Department of Transportation or whoever is responsible for the lighting on our freeways. I just spent a week driving around Phoenix freeways at baseball spring training and saw only three lights not working. Drive our freeways and it seems like every third light is not working.
Dennis Trojak, Benbrook
Cheers: To the person who turned in my wallet at the Azle Wal-Mart with all contents intact. After a stressful couple of months, your honesty and integrity were a great relief and very much appreciated!
Roger Owens, Azle
Cheers: To Craig Holmes and the staff at MobilityWorks of Fort Worth for the excellent work and kindness and thoughtfulness shown in an almost impossible situation. Y’all are the best.
Linda Porter, Fort Worth
Cheers: To UT Arlington head track coach John Sauerhage and his staff for allowing a masters age-graded race at the Bobby Lane Relays. We had a great time and the crowd loved it. Thanks.
Wayne Bennett, Arlington
Cheers: To the AARP Foundation tax aide volunteers who tirelessly prepare our income tax returns. Cheers also to those who host them: the Burleson Library, Burleson municipal service center and in past years Burleson Senior Center. They are a blessing to the community and to those of us seniors who are disabled and on a fixed income.
Dorsie F. Quinonez,
Burleson
Jeers: To whoever keyed the car of a cancer survivor who was hurt at the time after falling in the shower. The only thing he has is a Lexus, which he parked in his reserved handicapped spot. Shame on you.
Joyce Hoskins, Colleyville
Cheers: To Marshall Grain in Grapevine for hosting an animal-friendly event that included adoptable pets from the Humane Society of North Texas, education about the benefits of neutering our community cats (instead of euthanizing them) by Mid-Cities Community Cats, as well as other vendors, giveaways, prizes and educational seminars.
Lisa Cassell, Bedford
Cheers: To Ralph Duggins and Marty Leonard for their continued support to open Palo Pinto Mountains State Park. Their efforts to complete this 10-year-old park development agreement are just another example of their ongoing leadership in our state and our community.
Doris Casey, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Home Depot at U.S. 377 and North Tarrant Parkway for hiring physically and/or mentally challenged folks to work there. It’s very heartwarming to be greeted or assisted by someone who is very proud to be working there and is doing a great job!
Jo Beth Edwards,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Dr. Timothy Miller. Rusty, my little rescue poodle, and I had more than 8 years together thanks to Dr. Miller and staff. The time came when Rusty and I had to say goodbye. Thanks to Dr. Miller and staff, after our goodbye these people sent flowers, cards and a beautiful clay piece of Rusty’s footprint.
Phyllis J. Robinson,
Arlington
Cheers: To the Friends of the North Richland Hills Library and staff for an opportunity to be with author Lisa See. This author, who likes to step into another culture, released her latest book, “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane.” Thanks for planning this special event.
Barbara J. Jones,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To Mike Symank, senior service adviser at Vandergriff Honda in Arlington. Thank you, Mike, for your kindness, professionalism and integrity. Keep up the good work.
Gwendolyn Lewis,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the wonderful gentleman who said he was led by God to buy my meal at Boston Market. I am very grateful and happy to know that God still has humble and faithful followers. Thank you.
Ethel Jean Thompson,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the City of Grapevine utility workers for clearing downed trees from Silvercrest Drive at 5:15 a.m. after the Wednesday storms. Thanks for keeping our roads safe. You’re the best.
Jan LaPine, Grapevine
Cheers: To Linda, a fellow Navy vet, who bought my breakfast at the Waffle House. Thank you for your Navy service.
Cy Francis, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the person who bought breakfast for this old couple at the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at Interstate 20 and South Bowen Road in Arlington. One act of kindness can change a universe. You made our day! We will try to pass it forward.
Pat and Jack Welch,
Arlington
Cheers: To manager Kevin at a North Tarrant Parkway Aldi store for going out of his way to help me. Thanks a lot.
Susie Domagas, Keller
Cheers: To the two ladies who independently stopped their cars and assisted me in the parking lot of Sam’s Club in Mansfield. Their observation and immediate assistance was greatly appreciated. Thanks from a very dizzy 80-year-old.
B.B. Burdette, Arlington
