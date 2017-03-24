Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To the four TCU basketball seniors, Brandon Parrish, Karviar Shepherd, Chris Washburn and Michael Williams. They are a fantastic example to us all that perseverance, hard work and selflessness will ultimately be rewarded.
Gilman Tracy, Fort Worth
Cheers:To Sgt. Gomez and Sgt. Lafaurie for assisting us in changing a tire. We were driving to Azle for golf when a tire blew. Gomez and Lafauire arrived to help until the emergency truck got there. They stayed with us till work was done. Many thanks, guys, for helping old ladies.
Jane Riley, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Tess McDonald, professional artist and teacher. Thank you for an outstanding demonstration of painting in the grisaille technique at the March meeting of the North West Art Association. Tess is a very talented artist who works in many different mediums and has earned many awards for her work.
Carol Hogan, Fort Worth
Cheers: To both Marc York of Fort Worth and Paul R. Schattman of Arlington for their recent letters to the editor regarding healthcare. If only both letters could be required reading for every voter in America in order to have a truly useful debate.
Frances Manning,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the person who paid for this veteran and his wife’s breakfast at the Ol’ South Pancake House. We will pay it forward.
Clyde Ormsbee,
Haltom City
Cheers: To the Benbrook Senior Center and the Blue Water Band for the festive St. Patrick’s Day dance. I would also like to thank all the seniors from Burleson, Granbury, River Oaks and White Settlement for attending and helping to make this one of our largest dances yet!
Coramae Julien,
Benbrook
Cheers: To David Andrews of Haltom City for caring for his mother, Billie, suffering from dementia. Stick to your guns, David — you will never regret taking care of your mom rather than institutionalizing her. I wanted to care for my dad, but was unable to after a motorcycle accident.
Russell Phillips, Burleson
Cheers: To Rowena, Lyria and other staff members in respiratory observation at John Peter Smith Hospital. Thank y’all so much for the excellent care I received. Exemplified what healthcare is and should be all about. My gratitude and my respect, always!
Shelly Huston, Haltom City
Jeers: To the woman who threw a bag of trash out the window of her new Mercedes on Road to Six Flags in Arlington. That new Mercedes has Bluetooth — put down your phone and use it. You took Interstate 30 east. Here’s hoping you don’t stop until you reach Louisiana.
Will Grisham, Arlington
Cheers: To Oncor. On a Saturday afternoon I contacted Oncor about a street light that was not working. On Monday I received an email letting me know that my street light issue had been fixed. Thank you, Oncor, for your speedy response.
Jan LaPine, Grapevine
Cheers: To Pam Pence and Jo Ann Enright of Holy Family Catholic Church. These ladies go every week to visit and pray with the home-bound and elderly members of our church. Their ministry is much needed and appreciated.
Anita and Ray Cox,
Benbrook
Cheers: To friend and neighbor Gordon Summers, who has gone above and beyond in his effort to eliminate “critters” from my attic. Everyone should be blessed with good neighbors like Kay and Gordon.
Loretta Samsill,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To the young family who paid for our breakfast at the Beacon Cafe. Thank you. It made our day.
Paul and Rachel Emond,
Benbrook
Jeers: To an airline that seated a first-time flier, age 7, alone in the back of the plane. There was no way to reserve seats without purchasing “preferred seating” ($93 for a family of three). Beware of seating policies!
Toni Sandrick, Bedford
Cheers: To the driver waiting behind me at the light on Farmer Road at Interstate 20. Your kind act of retrieving a set of keys from my bumper was greatly appreciated and saved me both a lot of money and frustration!
John Chapman, Azle
Cheers: To Mark and John from Cat City Grill for the fantastic food and wonderful service. The Red Hat Mommas had a really great time. Till next time, Ruby Bressman, Helen Carrier, Jane Reynolds, Wynona Rush, Geneva Sluder, Betty Whiteside and Brenda Williamson.
Ruby Bressman, Benbrook
Cheers: To the Fort Worth school board and administration for focusing on students’ needs to find positive and workable solutions to the challenges of educating all students. Also Cheers for making readers aware of new district policies and initiatives that can create a culture of improvement and success.
Danna Smith, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the most gracious person(s) who picked up the tab for all eight of us at the Olive Garden on South Hulen Street. Turns out three of the four wives of our weekly 42 gathering have birthday celebrations on that day. Will definitely pay it forward!
John Fee, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Granbury’s Texas Department of Public Safety Officer S. Nall, for catching the driver who did a hit-and-run on our brick mailbox while answering his cellphone. Jeers to the unlicensed driver, who changed his phone number and won’t pay for the damages. Brick mailboxes are expensive.
Kathy Schaaf, Granbury
Cheers: To the articles about Texas Wesleyan’s men’s basketball prowess in the NAIA Division I Tournament. The smaller university on East Rosedale Street is a consistent contributor to the fame of our city in sports, theater and academics. More coverage is deserved.
Kelly Flynn,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To the organizers of the St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade. Drove from Lake Whitney, but had to park so far away that an 84-year-old senior could not walk the distance and up a steep inclined bridge to watch the parade. Why not provide buses or golf cart transportation? Wasted trip!
Julett M. Broadnax,
Morgan
Cheers: To the gentleman who paid for our lunches (for me, my brother and sister-in-law) at the West End Grill in Cleburne. We will pay it forward
Sue Pugh,
Burleson
Jeers: To a landowner burying toxic waste in Parker County. The neighborhood is surrounded by ranchettes, and near water wells.
David Allen,
Houston
Jeers: To the soccer coach who is doing an excellent job of teaching his players how to be prejudiced and inconsiderate to Special Olympics athletes. Our equipment was picked up and tossed aside without regard to whether we were there first. Nobody said “sorry” or even acknowledged us.
Mary Gilbert,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Diana Roth, Luis and Olga Esparza Rodriguez for taking care of all my five children while I’m not able to do it at this time. I want to say I love you and I’m very thankful.
Kayla Esparza Rodriguez,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To “Jeanie,” who befriended this 83-year-old veteran in the Discount Tire store in North Richland Hills by purchasing two tires for my 2008 Honda, and said “I don’t have my father to do things like this for so I want to do this for you!” I will pass it on, for sure.
Sam Akins,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To the sweet lady who found my Kindle Fire I had left in the ladies’ room on the third floor of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth. Cheers also to James, who tried to return it to me and later let me know that he had it for me. Thank you both.
Joy Evans,
Crowley
Cheers: To Audrey Wilson and the service department at Don Davis Auto Group in Arlington for the excellent service they provided to us and our “sick” Town and Country van. It was first class all the way.
Carl and Linda Koch,
Fort Worth
