Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To the TCU groundskeeping staff. The tulips and pansies around the campus and the TCU tennis center are absolutely beautiful! The wonderful landscaping always inspires me and makes me more appreciative of the beauty of nature.
Patty Gourley, Arlington
Cheers: To code compliance officers and City Hall for cleaning up land and stopping a “tent city” before it got out of control at the end of Indio Street. Now work on the problem reported over a year ago of illegal dumping between fences at apartments on McCart Avenue.
Ginny Smith, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Benjamin Painting Co. This team is on time, fast, professional, protective of belongings and did a beautiful job on interior paint in our home. Excellent price, even more excellent results. Thanks, Benjamin.
Bill Nelson, Arlington
Cheers: To Davis Boulevard Animal Clinic in North Richland Hills, which went above and beyond on customer service recently. It was a struggle for me to get two of my pets there for attention, and I mentioned it would be a chore to unload them when I got home. An assistant, Troy, volunteered to follow us quite a way home, which he did, and easily unloaded them.
Mona Brown, Haltom City
Cheers: To Carlos, Elizabeth, Kim, Mark, Sky and the rest of the team at Parkwood Retirement Community in Bedford. You’ve made my mother’s year there both memorable and relaxed. Your wonderful staff puts the welfare of the residents first always and you do it quite well.
Jeff Grimm, Bedford
Cheers: To the amazing Burleson Fire Department. Firefighters kindly stopped to help a man put his injured dog in his truck. Cheers to Sherika, who after accidently hitting the dog, stayed with him, after she and another lady moved the dog from the middle of the lane.
Teresa Baumgardner, Benbrook
Cheers: I lost my wallet in Colleyville. Got into my car, canceled everything and drove home. When I reached the house Cheryl was delivering my wallet! She drove out of her way from Colleyville to North Richland Hills, on her way to Mansfield. A surprise blessing, an honest and delightful woman.
Donna Reed,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To Mac Engel for the honest and courageous article on Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez and steroid use.
John Byrne, Arlington
Cheers: To Vitas Healthcare, on behalf of the family of Richard Pennington, for the tender, professional care they provided. Special thanks to Connie, Alana, Donna, Julie and Melva and others on the staff who helped.
Jerry Fuller, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Charlie Smithson at Autobahn BMW for being such an excellent service adviser to me for nearly 10 years. He’s calm, cool and collected — not to mention courteous, patient and very kind.
Mary Louise Mann-McCoy, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Fort Worth Police Department officers Gomez and Lafaurie. When my friend and I experienced a blowout on Texas 199, they stayed with us until roadside assistance arrived, changed the tire and we were on our way again. We ladies appreciated their presence, courtesy and concern.
Gretchen Clerc, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the staff at Brookdale Tanglewood Oaks for the caring and loving treatment my dad received while living there. The last few months were very difficult for him until he passed, and the staff there was amazing. A big thanks to all!
Linda Sanders, Everman
Cheers: To Farrell Animal Hospital on Pioneer Parkway. For 25 or 30 years now, Dr. Jim Turner and his wonderful staff have kept our “brood” (dogs and cats) in great condition. Our oldest dog, Austin, celebrated his 14th birthday and although he has a tumor, Dr. Turner has kept him going.
Mel and Dorene Goodson, Arlington
Jeers: To Kennedale code enforcement. My neighbor refuses to scoop his yard. He doesn’t care about the animals he has, and it shows. This is not only cruel to the animals, it’s unbelievably unhygienic for this neighborhood. Thanks ever so much for doing nothing; it’s only been three months.
Sabrina Williams,
Kennedale
Jeers: To Bass Performance Hall for screening every woman’s purse as they enter. No screen for men? Are they looking in a purse for food or water? They need to check men’s suit jacket pockets too if, as they say, they are looking out for patron safety.
Nancy S. Cozad, Azle
Cheers: To the paramedics, police officer Brian and the manager of Cinemark at North East Mall. I took a hard fall getting on the escalator and help arrived quickly. Thank you all!
Barbara Kuebler, Bedford
Jeers: To the person driving a jacked-up truck in the parking lot of Our Place in Mansfield. You hit my car. You cost me $400 to get my car fixed. So, thanks a bunch! It would be nice if you paid to fix it.
Hollie Arnold, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Mayor Betsy Price and KXAS/Channel 5 anchor Deborah Ferguson for their attendance at the Kathy Whitworth Invitational Junior Girls Golf Tournament. Their messages to the girls were so inspiring. What great role models!
E. Kim Dignum,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Cheryl Hammett, outreach director at the Christian Center of Fort Worth on Northeast 28th Street. The church has coordinated a clothing donation that furnishes clean clothes to released inmates at the North Richland Hills jail. This program’s been hugely successful, initiated originally by jail detention officer Melanie Krazen.
Rex Cantrell, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Buddy Bray of the Fort Worth Symphony for his outstanding piano performance with the Texas Ballet Theater.
Eva and Neil Isbell,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To Girl Scouts. I bought two boxes of peanut butter cookies that looked and tasted burnt. I called and was transferred to a full voicemail box. Reached out on Facebook and was told to call the baker. Sad, they no longer back the product they sell, which is overpriced.
Tracy Seeley, Fort Worth
Cheers: To TCU swim coach Richard Sybesma. He is a great friend. He visited me twice when I had surgery. This is the way he supports his friends, also his swimmers. TCU has a great coach, teacher and friend who touches so many lives. Thanks, Richard.
Don Wirsdorfer, Haslet
Cheers: To letter writer Patrick Jenkins. He said what my friends and I have said: If all citizens who do what police officers ask or tell, there shouldn’t be any problems. Obey the police.
Lou Waddell, Granbury
Cheers: To the incredibly talented artist who painted the exterior wall of Lettuce Cook Gourmet-on-the-Go diner on White Settlement Road. The painting of three primates puts a smile on my face every time I drive by. Thanks to the owners, Todd Brown and Natalie Pennel Brown and painter Jimmy Joe Jenkins.
Betty Cox, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Alice Galban, long-time Fort Worth educator and current principal of Bruce Shulkey Elementary, for her outstanding instructional leadership. She supports her teachers and staff and is genuinely invested in the well-being and education of every student at Shulkey, including those with special needs. Thank you for all you do!
Lisa Attaway, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Jewell Auto. Raymond Gowan is the best mechanic ever and owner Mike Jewell is a jewel of a person. I called about a breakdown, and they were there in no time. They're good honest, dependable, friendly people. The receptionist was understanding and easy to work with.
Paula Reitzer, Burleson
Cheers: To dentist Amy E. Schoening of Arlington and all office personnel for outstanding care and concern for their patients.
Bruce and Sue Couch, Gustine
Cheers: To officer Manock of the Benbrook Police Department, who arrived when I had an accident on Winscott Road. He was very nice and sympathetic.
Edith Hodges, Benbrook
