Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To Fort Worth schools Superintendent Kent Scribner for his bold leadership focusing attention and resources on five chronically low-performing schools to convert them to leadership academies. Also, the citywide literacy initiative is stunning, helping Fort Worth schools meet state standards. I’m glad he has made Fort Worth his home.
Rita M.Vinson, Fort Worth
Jeers: To Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams for wanting to spread “kindness.” He pushes to spend half of a billion bucks on a needless stadium and $18.3 million on golf course improvements. But not $200,000 to provide transportation to students and needy people. Time to clean out these career council people and start anew.
Joe Rodriguez, Arlington
Cheers: To the person who paid for our supper at the Dixie House restaurant on Blue Mound Road. We are firefighters for Saginaw, Station 2B shift. The kind gesture makes us proud to serve our local residents! Thank you.
Kyle Lewis, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Lucretia Council Cochran Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, for their restoration work and large donations to the Arlington Historical Cemeteries project. Well done, ladies!
James Marshall, Arlington
Cheers: To the flashing yellow left-turn signal, one of the smarter decisions of traffic control. It’s beneficial because drivers can turn left when no oncoming traffic is near. No fuel wasted waiting for green turn arrow when there’s no oncoming traffic nearby. Cuts down on pollution. Saves drivers’ time.
Sonja Starnes,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To the staff and Friends of the North Richland Hills Library for a special time to celebrate with Joanne Fluke. This New York Times best-selling author released her latest book, “Banana Cream Pie Murder,” in the Hannah Swensen cozy culinary series.
Barbara J. Jones,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To Luke’s Locker for their support of the running and walking communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Over the years, they have sponsored many track events, races and training programs. These activities have benefited many, both young and old..
David Gordon, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Charles L. Beckett, 90, and Sallie DeViney, 87, whose children announced their engagement in the Star-Telegram. Congratulations and best wishes!
Anne M. Sanders,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Jambo’s BBQ Shack in Rendon for keeping my purse safe until I could return to get it. Cheers to the whole crew. Many thanks to the customer who turned it in. Wish I could thank you in person. You saved me a lot of heartache. By the way, great BBQ.
Jean Simonsen, Cleburne
Cheers: To Reagan Ashworth and all the other staff at Oliver Dyer’s Appliance in Fort Worth. They have consistently provided friendly and reliable service in a professional manner.
Dan and Carol Smith,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Encompass Home Health nurses Stephanie Guzman and Brandy Boyer for exceptional wound care for the last four months. These ladies were there for us when we needed them the most. Thank you so much.
Erwin and Carolyn Boyles, Fort Worth
Jeers: To the Internal Revenue Service and Congress. They are causing so many problems by not issuing refunds fast enough. I blame Congress for passing the PATH Act (Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes). It isn’t helping any American at all. It caused heartache. Democrats and Republicans who voted for the PATH Act should be ashamed of themselves.
John Davis, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the doctors and staff at Veterinary Referral and Emergency Hospital of Arlington, and Debbie Lopez who helped at a very hard and sad time when our Rudy was at the end of his 17-year life . She was very loving and caring in his last minutes.
Edward Lopez, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Oliva Italian Eatery for making my surprise birthday a wonderful event. The food was excellent; service was amazing with the perfect atmosphere. I’m glad you’re in my neighborhood.
Cindy Leslie, Fort Worth
Cheers: To AutoZone Repair Center on Wedgemont Circle North for the excellent repair service for my father, who is a retired Air Force master sergeant. Well done!
Darlene Todd, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the person who turned in my boyfriend’s debit card at the QuikTrip in Westworth Village. It was such a relief to get it back. So thankful that there are still honest people in the world! Jeers to my boyfriend for forgetting the card and leaving it in the ATM. He has learned a valuable lesson.
Carla Kersey, River Oaks
Cheers: To state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst for her outstanding work to present Senate Bill 6, protecting both women and children, as well as her efforts to protect the privacy of all people!
Janet and Ed Kasper,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the two North Richland Hills police officers who paid for our lunch at Jerry’s in North Richland Hills. We will pay it forward.
Donald and Rosemary Pentecost, North Richland Hills
Cheers: To the two angels who assisted me when I fell into the street as I was getting my mail. I don’t know what happened. I dropped a letter, bent to pick it up and next thing I knew I was sprawled in the street and a couple was assisting me to my feet. It all happened so fast I didn’t get their names.
Floyd Langford, Cleburne
Jeers: To radio station WRR/101.1 FM. I have lived in the North, South, East and West. This is the only place I have lived in 80 years where it is impossible to hear the weekly Saturday afternoon broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera. What a shame!
Jacquelin K. Taylor,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To drivers who use their turn signals to save lives and prevent wrecks. It only takes a flick of the wrist. Drive Texas friendly!
Garry Fellers, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Fort Worth Fire Department. A pickup truck ran into the front bedroom of our house. We were lucky that no one was hurt. When the fire department came they cut off the gas from the broken gas meter and closed up the walls that were exposed. What a nice helpful group of men.
Nancy King, Fort Worth
Jeers: To the Fort Worth Stockyards for raising the parking from $5 to $10. Nothing like helping yourself to more money and making it difficult for people to celebrate the Stockyards.. What is the matter, not making enough money?
George Turpin, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Timber Creek High School, the NextGen Bible study group, volunteers who invest time in the youth and Elevate at Milestone Church. Students are learning God’s word through the Bible, and some are taking the next step with baptism.
Lory Bribiesca,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the kind person who turned in my dad’s cellphone to customer service at Wal-Mart in Burleson. You really gave his pacemaker a reprieve! So many good people live in Burleson.
Kurt Young, Burleson
Cheers: To the kind and generous young lady who paid for lunch for us four elderly ladies at the Olive Garden in Mansfield. You certainly brightened our day, and it was much appreciated. We hope to forward this nice gesture.
Tina Walker, Bedford
Cheers: To the nurses at North Hills Hospital in the ER and the third floor. During an unexpected, stressful two-and-a-half-day stay, Cricket, Jessica, Tammy and Paige were my guardian angels. Thank you for all your skill and kindness. It is appreciated and will be long remembered.
Jan Kelly,
North Richland Hills
