Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To the article in the Star-Telegram honoring Ernie Lacroix. He is 98 and walked the 5K at Cowtown. The pictures are great. He is a gift to all. May he participate in many more 5Ks.
Karen and Jim Roach, Benbrook
Jeers: To excessive attention to Trinity High School wrestler Mack Beggs. Hundreds of Texas high school students were competing, yet Beggs was in the news day after day, page after page. The information on other students was difficult to locate.
Ellyn King, Southlake
Cheers: To the citizens attending the Lincoln Day dinner at the Omni Hotel, downtown Fort Worth.
Jack O. Lewis, Haltom City
Jeers: To the convenience stores in east Fort Worth that won’t do anything about the panhandlers who try to bum money off people who just want to purchase gas or buy something in the store.
Richard H. Moore,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Paul Park of Fort Worth for his Feb. 23 letter to the editor regarding healthcare costs. His four obstacles to affordable medical care for all U.S. residents were outstanding, especially the insightful obstacles No. 3 and 4. Great information, Paul.
Jerry Lynn Youngblood, Weatherford
Cheers: To John D. Coffey and his son, John S. Coffey, who so kindly changed my flat tire at Central Christian Church.
Suzanne Wyatt,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To Bass Hall for their bag check. Lovely experience turned to state of fear with armed guards and bag check for women’s purses only. Is this really necessary? Maybe we should all stay home to be safe.
Judie Hankins, Arlington
Jeers: To the Fort Worth Water Department. One of their dually trucks used my private driveway to turn around and left large ruts in my grass. After talking to three departments and getting no resolution whatsoever, I guess it’s just “pay your bill and don’t make waves.” Phooey!
Larry Stevenson,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To the Texas Department of Transportation. They are working on Farm Road 1220 (Boat Club Road) where the road goes from four to two lanes near Park Drive. They are putting “road buttons” down the center and on either side, knowing widening must be done soon. Bad use of our tax dollars.
Frankie Andrew,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the members of Troop 127, my neighborhood friends and family for helping me fix some unsafe sidewalks in my community to make it a safer place.
Sean McElroy, Arlington
Cheers: To Maryhelen Bronson for her letter to the editor in support of the teaching profession. Thank you for being an advocate for our children and a voice for many teachers.
Ann McCue, Arlington
Cheers: To flashing yellow left-turn signals. I wish there’d been an education campaign to introduce them, but once I figured them out, they’re easier to see in the dark than “Left turn yield on green” signs, and better than waiting for the left-turn light when there’s no traffic coming.
George Michael Sherry, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the “School of Rock” youth production presented at Theatre Arlington. It is a great show. All the young people are talented, vibrant. Singing and dancing are fun to watch. I had a good time at the show and recommend it to young and all.
Josephine Briggs, Arlington
Cheers: To our neighbors George and his son Austin for helping us move heavy furniture into our house. Their generosity brightened an otherwise gloomy morning clearing out my brother’s home after his untimely passing. Thank you!
Steve and Bonnie Johnson, Hurst
Cheers: To — and may God bless — the family who anonymously paid for our dinner at Babe’s Chicken Dinner House in Arlington. It was a very nice thing to do and we will pay it forward.
Bill and Karen Taylor, Arlington
Cheers: To all who came to the EPiC Talent Show in support of East Parker County Library. The local talent was incredible: a harpist, cellist, four bassoonists, magician, dancer, poets, fiddlers, puppeteers, teen classic rock band, and a fabulous dessert bar! Thanks to all supporters and donors. Love your local library!
Sue Ellen Shaw, Fort Worth
Jeers: To Hurst City Council for approving the building of 30 houses on 10 acres off Hurstview. Gone will be many beautiful trees, along with the nesting and roosting places for geese, ducks and other waterfowl. This wonderful greenbelt will be gone forever. Hurst, a quality of life city? Not any more.
Ann Shaw, Hurst
Cheers: To the Burleson High School Air Force Junior ROTC, Texas 801st Cadet Group for their participation in Roll Call Fort Worth’s veterans’ luncheon. These outstanding young men and women greeted every veteran and their guests as they arrived, with a proud salute. Kudos to these future leaders.
Alma Lara, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Laura Garcia and Elka Sanders at H&R Block on McCart Avenue for excellent service for my daughter and me with a very complicated situation. Their personal attention was much appreciated.
Sandy Myers, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the wonderful person who anonymously paid for our dinner on Friday night at Ginger Brown’s Old Tyme Restaurant & Bakery in Lake Worth. What an awesome thing! Thank you!
Gordon Hatch, Springtown
Jeers: To the Tarrant Appraisal District. Recently the Hilton Arlington sold for $45.6 million. This property’s 2016 appraisal of $24.6 million is only 53 percent of the actual value established by the recent sale. I am sure that many Tarrant County property owners are envious!
John Nolan, Arlington
Cheers: To detention officer Melany Krazer at the North Richland Hills jail, providing clothing and shoes for inmates getting released. She pioneered this humanitarian program four years ago, and it morphed into a blessing and a hit for the less fortunate, earning Melany the North Richland Hills Police Department’s Meritorious Service Award.
Dee Cantrell, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Wild Birds Unlimited in Keller. Donna and Criss Berry put my new bird pole feeder together for me and set it up. They carry your new items to the car for you. Now that is customer service. A great shop. Thank you.
Judy Henderson,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To the residents of Westcliff and Overton Park along the Cowtown Marathon route for the bananas and other snacks for the runners, as well as the drinks, cheers and occasional tailgate parties. They were a godsend and well appreciated, especially by those of us struggling to finish.
Steven Eubanks,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Daniela Graciano Roman. She is a wonderful student. She comes to class each and every day eager to learn with a smile. She turns in excellent work. She asks if she can do extra work, too. She is a joy to teach. Thank you.
Stuart Sumner, Fort Worth
Cheers: To a lady sitting behind us at Mi Pueblo on Davis Boulevard who came over and thanked me for my service in Korea. Her dad was also there. We found out they had paid our bill. What a thoughtful thing to do. Bless you both.
Charles Palmer, North Richland Hills
Cheers: To everyone who came out to the family lunch and silent auction benefiting the Euless First United Methodist preschool. We all had a great time bidding on things, eating a delicious lunch and socializing. So much fun and for such a great cause: Those kids! Thanks again.
Vince Basset, Euless
Jeers: To the cities of Arlington and Fort Worth for the lack of appropriate lane markings on Green Oaks Boulevard and Dottie Lynn Parkway from the East Lancaster Avenue overpass to Interstate 30. It’s almost impossible to navigate the proper lanes after dark and more if it’s raining.
Charles O. Wiggins,
Arlington
Cheers: To Paula, who paid for my purchase at the Wal-Mart in Westworth on Valentine’s Day. I have paid forward in my own way.
Marian Popejoy,
River Oaks
