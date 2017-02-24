Cheers and Jeers

Jeers: To express lanes (aka toll roads). Tired of seeing these signs? Me too! Texas Department of Transportation has been planning Loop 9 around the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 1968. Houston and San Antonioare way ahead of us. Wouldn’t it be nice for all those big trucks to go around?
John Buford, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Cook Children’s Medical Center management, physicians, directors, managers, nurses and staff for allowing the public to attend the dedication and tour of the new Cardiac Care building. Everyone explained his or her area of responsibility and answered questions while providing the opportunity to view first-hand this state-of-the-art facility. It was an experience I will never forget.
John C. Dearing, Watauga
Cheers: To Soon Warren, professional artist, teacher and author of books on painting. Thank you for an outstanding demonstration of watercolor techniques for the North West Art Association’s February meeting. Soon’s work has been published in numerous magazines and publications and shown in many galleries. Her honors and awards are numerous.
Carol Hogan, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Haltom City Assistant City Manager Rex Phelps for his efforts to resolve a side garbage pickup problem. It has been picked up for two or three weeks without problems. Hope the fix has greater longevity than previous fixes (two or three months, then problem reappears).
Gary Cooper, Haltom City
Cheers: To the city of Bedford. While we do not have a mall or an airport, we do have monogrammed trash barrels in the Brook Hollow Park.
Dorothy McWhorter,
Bedford
Cheers: To volunteers participating in the Night To Shine event at Alsbury Church in Burleson. What an example of Christ-like love and service. Honored guests and families were treated like stars. Red carpet, photos, dinner, carriage rides and special buddies made this a magical night for a special population of our community.
Mary Wells, Fort Worth
Jeers: To a satellite television provider advertising a price guarantee. I have only had the service six months and have already gotten a price increase. Customer service insisted that was not correct — they said I had signed a form that gave them the right to raise my price.
Joyce Smith, Granbury
Cheers: Once again it’s income tax return time. Again, a big thank you to AARP and other agencies of volunteers that freely do returns for people!
George J. Anthony,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To the city of Fort Worth for letting our city streets and freeways look like a trash dumping ground. Mayor Betsy Price, maybe figure out how to make our city clean. It’s disgusting how trashy it is all over the city.
Beverly Robertson,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To our neighbor Gary Williamson, who has mowed and edged our lawn ever since my husband hurt his back many months ago. Gary’s kindness is greatly appreciated!
Carol Roberts, Arlington
Cheers: Last month my Boy Scout troop went to Mineral Wells State Park and we went hiking on the trails, explored around a bit and camped there for two days. I love the state park and the beauty of nature.
Brandon Justice, Saginaw
Cheers: To the very entertaining author of “Prickly City” and to very entertaining late-night talk-show hosts who make us laugh while exercising their First Amendment rights.
Gail McCoy, Fort Worth
Cheers: To James Morgan for paying for our breakfast at Theresa’s Dixie House Cafe on Belknap in appreciation for my service to my country. I was wearing my military cap with my branch of service and Morgan just picked up our tab, with a “thank you.” Thank you, too!
Delbert L. Cantrell,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the lady in the white sedan in front of me in the drive-thru lane at the Whataburger. You repaid my annoyance and impatience with undeserved kindness in paying for my meal.
Kathy Yosten, Benbrook
Jeers: To whoever broke into the storage garage at Mid-Cities Care Corps and stole our lawn equipment. These mowers were used in our Adopt-a-Lawn program, helping us preserve the independence of senior citizens in northeast Tarrant County. Your thievery will hurt many of our elderly neighbors and our small non-profit organization.
Cris Gross, Hurst
Jeers: To flashing yellow left-turn signals at busy intersections. They remind me of what was said on Matt Dillon’s “Gunsmoke” about being a U.S. Marshal in Dodge City, Kansas: “It’s a chancy job, and it makes a man watchful ...”
Don Woodard Sr.,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Keith Miller and his employees at Miller’s Metal Buildings in Burleson. They built our horse barn in 1998 and their continued customer service is exemplary! We just cannot say enough good things about these folks.
Don and Lynda Lewis, Burleson
Cheers: To the Trinity High School “Harmony” Choir on a job well done. This year’s “Encore! On Broadway” production was first class. In addition to the music, the dancing, the vocal performances and the costuming were amazing. We were blessed by the positive impact of today’s youth.
Jim and Jane Treske,
Bedford
Cheers: To Nicole, a University of North Texas officer, for finding an excellent place for me to park in Denton when all of the designated visitor parking spaces were occupied. She helped me to park close to the building that was my destination. Thanks for your assistance!
Chuck Compher,
Haltom City
Jeers: Belatedly, to U.S. Reps. Roger Williams and Kenny Marchant for voting against House Resolution 4919, a bipartisan bill to help Alzheimer’s patients and their families. Thank goodness the majority of the House has more compassion and passed the bill.
Kay Fulgham, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Dr. Brent Robinson and everyone at Blue Sky Smiles in Saginaw. You combine kindness and compassion with excellent service and cutting edge dentistry. Best dental office ever!
Valerie Wilkerson,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Catfish Sam’s in Arlington for serving U.S. fresh farm-raised catfish, and to employees Linda, Marian and outstanding staff for excellent customer service in a relaxing atmosphere.
Rose Rolla-Bennett,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Connie Williams, administrative assistant at the Kroger on West Berry Street. Kroger is donating a gift card to the Fort Worth schools’ elementary music and choral directors. Federal regulations prohibit serving refreshments to teachers. Kroger stepped up to provide. Cookies and community go together.
Chrissie Seligson, Arlington
Cheers: To the Edgecliff Village Volunteer Fire Department. I have been privileged to witness these gentlemen as first responders on a number of occasions, the last at my home recently. They are the best and a real blessing for the citizens of Edgecliff.
Wayne Pricer,
Edgecliff Village
Cheers: To the AT&T store. I had a problem with my bill and after calling twice, I decided to go by the store. A young man, Kale, got my bill lowered and signed me up for DirectTV. He is very polite and patient. I’ll never call again. Go to the store. Much better service.
Bonnie Hromcik, Benbrook
Cheers: To Doug Germany and everyone at Caliber Collision on North Beach Street for the excellent repair and service on my car. Doug called me every day to tell me the status of the repair, and my car looks perfect. Thank you!
Barbara Ewing, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the fourth-floor ICU at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and all the doctors, nurses, technicians and assistants who took care of my husband. They were wonderful, kind and caring to both of us. I wish I could name all of you, but special thanks to Jason, Allyson and Jai.
Mary L. Brown, Fort Worth
