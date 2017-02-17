Cheers and Jeers

Jeers: To the city of Fort Worth for ticketing a driver with a disability who moved his car three spaces after being parked for two hours. The city website says you must move a vehicle every two hours, but the parking enforcer says you must move to a different meter.
Lissa Willis, Benbrook
Cheers: To Officer Saunders, who led our group during the annual homeless census. Her dedication and professionalism toward her job make her truly a valuable asset to the Fort Worth Police Department. She provided us with an eye-opening view of a mostly hidden part of our community.
Karen Kologe, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Fort Worth school trustee Ann Sutherland for speaking out for our children. She is the voice of reason and common sense on the board.
Kathy Coleman,
Fort Worth
Cheers: A big shout-out to Blue Mound Lions Club for helping my parents (elderly couple) with their plumbing! Their hot water heater went out and they needed their bathroom plumbing fixed. The Lions stepped in and bought them a new water heater and fixed their plumbing.
Debbie Cabral, Keller
Cheers: To the faith leaders in their op-ed column concerning a plea for those seeking refuge in our world (“Faith leaders plead for refugees ‘seeking light in the midst of a darkened world.’ ” Feb. 8). Thanks to them for speaking up. May we all listen.
Joanne Sirgo, Fort Worth
Jeers: To people who think it is their right to carry a gun into any business establishment. Businesses have the right to not allow guns and are required to have this posted. If you carry a gun into an establishment with this posting, you are in violation of the law. Notice that the penalty posted is very stiff.
Marilyn Gabler,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To my favorite cartoon, “Luann.” The recent panels about the “budget meeting” were not suitable for a family comic strip (no pun intended) nor was the content funny in any way.
Norma Blackman, Azle
Cheers: To the two young gentlemen who saw my Combat Veteran Vietnam cap and paid for our supper at El Cerrito in Lakeside. Thank you for your thoughtfulness, kindness and generosity. It will be paid forward!
Roger Owens, Azle
Cheers To the Haltom City Public Library for hosting “A Night of Romance.” Lots of local romance authors and readers had a super time. Special thanks to the library director, Lesley Smith and the outreach librarian, Allison Long. You and your staff did an outstanding job making the authors and the readers feel welcome.
Marsha R. West,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Hay USA in Weatherford. They delivered my hay, moved my old hay and stacked new hay in my barn. Great hay! And even delivered a great cake for us to enjoy. Great company to do business with.
Jean Simonsen, Cleburne
Jeers: To the author of “Prickly City” for pushing his political views. And A second jeer to late-night talk shows for doing the same, both before the election and after. That’s not entertainment.
Michael Crittenden,
Richland Hills
Cheers: To Thomas Reeder from Chisholm Trail Realtors for being a fantastic Realtor to work with!
James and Emily
McKittrick, Cleburne
Cheers: To all the doctors and nurses on the second and fourth floors at Medical City North Hills who took care of me during my recent hospitalization and subsequent surgery. All of them were compassionate and truly caring. They are a wonderful asset to their profession. Thank you!
Barbara Koller, Hurst
Jeers: To Trinity Trails walkers with unleashed dogs. Leash laws are in place for a reason. If you let your dogs roam free, please leash them up when others are approaching with their leashed dogs. One never knows how dogs will react to each other. It’s common dog owner courtesy.
May Jones, Fort Worth
Cheers: To iKids Dental for the visit by the Tooth Fairy and Ms. Armstrong to the first-graders and alternative curriculum classes at Little Elementary in Arlington. They loved the creative dental teaching and dental care packets.
Paula Campbell, Arlington
