Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura for trying to ease the tensions of Hispanics with his Facebook post. Jeers to our mayor for trying to distance the city from his comments. Being a sanctuary is something to be proud of and we should stand together.
Phillip South, Fort Worth
Cheers: To superhero U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, the only one brave enough to vote no on repealing the ban on mountaintop coal mining. Jeers to those congressmen on the dark side: Sens. Cornyn and Cruz, Reps. Barton, Burgess, Flores, Granger, Marchant and Williams, for choosing campaign contributions over clean rivers, streams and drinking water.
Sharon Austry, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Bob Stewart of Elite Grill Cleaning who did a fantastic job in cleaning my BBQ grill. While there he made the necessary repairs after another repair service kept making excuses that the parts were on order. You don’t need to lie to me.
Con Shuck, Granbury
Jeers: To the Arlington Police Department. I had an accident, called 911 and was told no officer was available for the accident report. We exchanged information, but an officer was a half-mile away working speed enforcement. Guess they felt speeding tickets were more important than serving the public.
Jayne Goodrow, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Larry and Linda Turner of Auto Glass Solutions in Haltom City. They repaired our auto glass with honesty off the charts! We received a repair bid by telephone. They came to our home. After the job was completed, they lowered the price. They made our day and they will always have our return business.
Gloria Abrams, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the person or persons who paid for my lunch at Paris Coffee Shop. Thank you for your kindness. It was a pleasant surprise and I really appreciated it.
Margie Ballew, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Hurst Animal Shelter for being 1 percentage point away from being considered a “no-kill” shelter and for reducing its euthanasia rate by 51 percent in 2016 compared to 2015. Congratulations to Amanda Earl, supervisor, and her dedicated staff for outstanding public service and compassionate animal welfare.
Sandra M. Bitz, Hurst
Jeers: To the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo for using recorded music during the rodeo events. The announcements of contestants’ names and information often could not be heard because music was still playing. This with the distractions of constant commercials makes me really miss the live band of years past.
Barbara Anderson,
Arlington
Jeers: To Haltom City Water Department for misreading my water meter. They doubled my usage and amount. Trying to get it corrected took two days, six phone calls and one trip to City Hall. Very stressful for a senior citizen.
Charles Reese, Haltom City
Cheers: To John Kennedy of Kennedy Masonry and Thomas Frantz of Hawkeye Plumbing for their honesty and professionalism converting my wood fireplace to propane. Personnel were courteous and professional. Project was completed in one day, very impressive, and the cost was within budget.
Jim Stryker, Benbrook
Cheers: To Joe Johnson and Patterson Kia of Arlington for allocating a portion of a month’s auto sales as a gift to the Arlington Sunrise Rotary Club. These funds will be used to support a significant charitable project benefiting the North Texas area.
William Harnagel,
Arlington
Cheers: To the ER staff, doctors, nurse practitioner Elsa, and nurses Carol and Mariela at Baylor Scott & White — Fort Worth (All Saints), who all gave me the best of care when I spent a day there and in the ER observation deck recently. They were compassionate, thoughtful and attentive. Thank you all!
Ellen Germond, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the sweet lady who paid for our breakfast at the IHOP in Euless. Thank you so much. It was a most welcome surprise that made a cold and cloudy morning much brighter. We will pay it forward.
Bill and Janice Oneal, Bedford
Jeers: To two teachers at Joshua High School. As an educator, parent and grandparent, I do not understand how an English teacher would teach a lesson that forces a student to decide on being a Democrat or Republican. Also, the history teacher who showed those pictures should not be in the classroom today.
Susann M. Eller, Burleson
Cheers: To Steve Maxwell for his reply to Richard Greene (Saturday, Feb. 4) This is a classic! I have cut it out to save because it says it all, and says it so well. I never read Greene for the sake of controlling my blood pressure. I watch the subsequent days’ letters to see what outrage he has promoted this time.
Gwen Rooney, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the friends and staff of the North Richland Hills Library for the opportunity to meet Will Schwalbe, who released “Books for Living,” a treasure for everyone who loves to read. He spoke with excitement about the love of reading and the wisdom of books. Thanks for this special event!
Barbara J. Jones, North Richland Hills
Cheers: To Jorge Pereda and his crew. You replaced our roof in one day. You perfectly redid our 12-foot ceiling in two days, expertly caulking and molding along seams and beams. You painted our living room and dining room in one day. Your professional and expert service was exceptional.
Sandy and Jim Russell, Hurst
Jeers: To the review of “Be My Baby” recently performed at Onstage in Bedford. Was it a personal grudge or just a bad day? The review was totally wrong. Five of us attended recently and found it very well performed, staged and entertaining. Cheers to Onstage!
Margaret Hall,
Bedford
Cheers: To Gil LeBreton for his excellent article on Tom Brady and the New England Patriots Super Bowl victory.
John Byrne,
Arlington
Jeers: To the return policy for a chain appliance and electronics store. I purchased Christmas gifts. By the time Christmas rolled around it was too late to return anything.
Judy Syphrit,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To Clay from Winstead Paint and Body Shop. Clay negotiated with the insurance company when they refused to pay for additional rent-car allowance needed to finish the repair. This shop puts the customer first, in addition to doing great body work!
Larrie Boyett, River Oaks
Cheers: To Sue Jordan, Kimbell Art Museum docent for the public tour of some of the permanent collection. She was so knowledgeable, interesting and pleasant, adding fascinating side info you might not otherwise be aware of. That and lunch at the buffet made for a perfect day.
Carol Hubbard, Arlington
Cheers: To Bishop Michael Olson of the Fort Worth Catholic Diocese and to all those who wrote pastoral letters and op-eds urging us to be that “light in the midst of a darkened world” by truly living the Gospel mandate to welcome the stranger and give shelter to the homeless.
Cathy Trimble, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Tony with the Medical City Fort Worth shuttle, who helped me find a parking place when I was lost. Also, thanks to Officer Woods with the city marshals, who drove me around when my car was lost. Jeers to Medical City for not sign-posting visitor lots and overflow lots.
Guelma B. Hopkins,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To Mayor Betsy Price for undermining the police chief by saying Officer William Martin’s punishment was not sufficient. If she and the council don’t like decisions of the chief, replace him. Until then, support him.
Bob Cosby, Fort Worth
Jeers: To tree trimmers who disappeared the minute they were paid and never returned to finish the job. They also refuse to answer the phone. We have trees and branches down in our yards, but not cleaned up.
Scott Shearer, Arlington
Jeers: To the medical office that would not make an appointment for “just a cough.” Maybe if someone would have looked into my daddy’s persistent cough, he wouldn’t have died of lung cancer.
Tuesday L. Peacock,
River Oaks
