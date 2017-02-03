Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To my son Greg’s coworker, Melissa, (both registered nurses) for her fantastic idea. She buys extra cases of Girl Scout Cookies to keep on hand for surprise gifts, thank-yous, “just because” situations, etc. Benefits both the Girl Scouts and the recipients. I gave my first box today. Thanks, Melissa!
Carol Hubbard, Arlington
Jeers: To Edgecliff Village for not enforcing the nuisance ordinance against junk cars and trash on the west side of the city. On the agenda many times, to no avail. The town’s motto is, “A great place to live,” but the west side is going downhill.
Doyle Meador,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the gentlemen who paid for Rick, Trish, Betty, Martha, June, LaNelle and Janet’s lunch Jan. 22 at Mexican Inn Cafe.
Janet Moore,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Derrick Taylor at the UPS Store at 2830 S. Hulen St. He gave outstanding service, and he followed through on a package I sent to Europe and then returned. He was on top of the shipment every day, even when UPS international failed. Thank you, Derrick.
Ronald Goldman,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Dr. Rob Reigle and staff at Alliance Animal Health Center. Miss Daisy received excellent care after she swallowed a foreign object that lodged in her intestine. Dr. Reigle was able to surgically remove it with minimal stress. I always trust my kitties to the kind and professional staff at Alliance. Thank you so much!
April Horton, Haltom City
Jeers: To a roofing company working out of Texas and Oklahoma that has cashed insurance checks and has not provided services. Warning to all: check BBB and credentials!
Keith Watson, Arlington
Jeers: To the Texas Department of Public Safety, which has nothing better than set up speed traps along Chisholm Trail Parkway every day. I didn’t know the state of Texas was so hard up for money.
Joe Williams, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the ER doctor and staff and the Harris Building fifth-floor staff at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth. They took excellent care of my husband during his recent stay. They were all very professional, caring and compassionate. Thank you!
Nancy Durham, Aledo
Cheers: To the Fort Worth police for their kind assistance in keeping us safe at the huge Fort Worth Women’s March on Jan. 21. We missed having microphones and our city’s leader, Betsy Price, with us at the rally.
Jill Freer, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Rainwater family for continuing to use the fortune Richard Rainwater made to fund the Tau Consortium. Let’s pray that they find a cure for brain diseases. Great article in your paper about medical research and wonderful family funding it.
Gladys Dike, Fort Worth
Cheers: To “Cheers and Jeers,” started almost half a century ago, and former Star-Telegram writer and editor Glenn Dromgoole. He came across the idea at an editorial writers’ conference. As other features have come and gone, this one has remained popular. A reader favorite. Cheers!
Roger Summers, Arlington
Cheers: To Metro Paint for years of good service. They always give names of good installers for carpet, tile and painters. They told me about Axiom Renovations. I called Nick, and they painted all my cabinets and trim. Both guys were so very neat and clean with their work and the cabinet doors close even better than before. Thanks for a great job.
Rosie Letz,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To Kimberly Wehmeyer of the Texas Workforce Commission for her courtesy and professionalism in solving a tax issue for a client and myself. It is a pleasure to see that there are employees at state agencies who go the extra mile for the people of Texas.
Gerald D. Walker,
Arlington
Cheers: To the nurses in the cardiac intensive care and cardiac telemetry units at Texas Health Fort Worth, Drs. Jeffrey Lin and Harpreet Suri, and nurse practitioners Allison and Martha for their excellent care of my husband, Gary. Also to all our friends and family who prayed, visited and brought meals for me. “Thank you” will never be enough.
Dorothy Head, Fort Worth
