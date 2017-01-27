Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To the bicycle police officers and all city personnel who looked after us at the Women's March in downtown Fort Worth. Your kind smiles and attitudes made us all feel safe and supported. Thank you.
Diane McKinzie,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Haltom City police officer who spanked two kids with their grandmother’s permission. Give him a medal, not an investigation.
Roger Norman, Fort Worth
Cheers: To K9Mill Rescue organization for the awesome services they perform in rescuing puppy mill dogs and placing them in loving homes. They are a compassionate and loving group of volunteers who do a great service on their own time.
Janelle Ealy, Mansfield
Cheers: To Kurt Jones of All About Autos in Richland Hills, for the fantastic service he provided in solving the my car’s problems. With the precise information he furnished, I was able to return the car to the dealer. I am grateful.
Catina Spurlock,
Duncanville
Jeers: To an insurance company that advertises they cover repairing cars back to 100 percent of original condition. Wonder why they offered me only 15.59 percent of what repairs cost to put my car back into 100 percent condition? Steve Blackwell at Park Place Bodywerks got me 100 percent replacement cost.
Ronald Goldman,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To dog groomer Eric Massie on North Davis Drive in Arlington, Mr. Martin, Crossroads Animal Clinic and many friends, family and strangers who recently helped recover our dog, Zoë, when she escaped from my 92-year-old mom. Please microchip your pets. Thanks again for helping us find our little scamp!
June Ebert, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the two anonymous ladies who paid for our meals at Joe’s Pizza & Pasta on South Hulen Street. What a surprise, and we thank you so much! We will definitely pay it forward.
Helen St. Martin,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Executive Jewelers in Mansfield. They repaired my watch for $29 while I waited, and they were professional and friendly. Another well-known jewelry store had sent my watch out for repairs two months ago and was going to charge me $79 to repair it, but never finished the job.
Gwen Gaither, Arlington
Cheers: To Salsarita’s manager, Hope Heim, for offering assistance to all involved in an accident on North Tarrant Parkway. Your support was a true blessing.
Cathy Kougias,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To whoever bought our lunch at Suzushii Sushi & Grill in Mansfield. You had no idea that we’d had a rough two days, and it was such a treat! Thank you for your kindness.
Robin and David Rowe, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Mike at Joe’s Family Restaurant, Mansfield. When ordering a pie, I realized I couldn’t make their 3 p.m. closing. Mike just asked, “What time can you make it?” Generously, Mike waited over one hour for me. Thank you. The chocolate whip pie was delicious!
Susan Chapman,
Grapevine
Cheers: To Adair Ewin at the Kimbell Art Museum for providing a wonderful tour for our North West Art Association members . Docent Tony Lickteig was gracious and well informed about the priceless works of art on display in the permanent collection. A wonderful way to start the new year!
Carol Hogan,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Robert Nuckoles at Souper Salad in Hurst. After his shift at 10:30 p.m. he drove to my house in Bedford to return my purse which I had left on the chair. Wow…didn’t even know it was missing. Robert, you are the greatest. Thank you for being so honest and considerate and saving me much headache.
Theresa Mszar,
Bedford
Jeers: To the NFL for the timing of the Pro Bowl. The last game of the season should be played by all of the All-Stars. To decline to play in the Pro Bowl for fear of being hurt takes away from the fans who deserve to see all of their favorite and best players. It’s not an “all-star” game if all the stars are not playing. Come on. NFL, it’s a no-brainer!
Henry F. Thompson, Azle
Cheers: To the city of Burleson for going after drivers who do not obey yield signs. Too bad the city of Fort Worth does not care about the same problem. Guess Fort Worth is waiting to have more wrecks.
Gary Harrell, Fort Worth
Jeers: To the individual who tossed an empty coffee glass up our driveway. It is asphalt. I found glass shards all over the lower 50 feet of the driveway. We are seniors and it is a shame that people have no consideration for their fellow man.
Barbara S. Irwin, Arlington
Cheers: To the North Richland Hills library staff for launching the Year of the Book for 2017. They hosted a local authors’ fair, children’s crafts, games, a storytime marathon, a Book Buzz and an Edible Book contest for children and adults to enjoy. An exciting year for all book lovers!
Barbara J. Jones.
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To the city of Bedford and all responsible departments and employees for the refurbishment of Bedford Boys Ranch. It is now a beautiful, safe and fun area for the whole family to enjoy the outdoors.
Mickey Hall, Bedford
Cheers: To the gentlemen who paid for our lunch at the Mexican Inn Cafe.
Janet Moore, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the staff of Chop House Burgers in Pantego. We celebrated a co-worker’s birthday there. The staff was very helpful and attentive. As always, the food was great. Thanks for helping make the Big 50 great for our coworker.
Melissa Cunningham, Arlington
Cheers: To Mr. Carroll, the new manager of Target. He has made all people feel welcome and has provided new scooters and new batteries in the old scooters.
Rita Wilson, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Michelle, the lovely young lady who paid for my breakfast at Swiss Pastry Shop on West Vickery Boulevard. May you be greatly blessed.
Alice L. Borden,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Don Bassett of D. Bassett Roofing & Repair and all his employees. Their customer care is top-notch. Don is knowledgeable, dependable and professional in all areas, and I have a beautiful room and patio. Thanks,, Don!
Jean Tetens, Arlington
Cheers: To the nice lady in front of me at the checkout line at Brookshire’s Food & Pharmacy in Azle. She left $25 with the cashier to go toward my grocery bill. Thank you so much. What a sweet surprise — you made my day. May God always bless you.
Neoma Ward, Azle
Cheers: To the two young men who jump-started my car on Thanksgiving morning in the Kroger parking lot on North Beach Street at Western Center Boulevard in Fort Worth. My turkey was in the oven and I had to run out for a few forgotten items, only to come out to a dead battery! You saved my Thanksgiving dinner.
Christine Dryden,
Fort Worth
Cheers: I would like to thank Angie at Cricket Wireless in Burleson for her help with my phone. She made sure my new phone worked properly. We need more customer representatives like her. Great job.
Thomas Gordon, Burleson
Cheers: To the neighborly fellow customer at West Side Cafe on Camp Bowie Boulevard West who bought my noon meal. I plan to pay it forward, or to try to do so, within a week.
Arthur Roberton,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the city of Fort Worth parks department and Ron at the Lake Worth water office for speedy response remediating an ugly mud pit and standing water made worse by ATVs. The greenspace at Arrow-S Park is much improved. Thanks!
Cyndy Efferson,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To Loop 820 West speeders from Aledo or the north. Slow down; get off the phone. Why are you driving so fast? Maybe to avoid a wreck — don’t be one on Loop 820. If you cannot get to one side of town fast enough, move!
Harvey Layne, Fort Worth
Comments