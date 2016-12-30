Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To all the volunteers who deliver Meals on Wheels to people. They will be blessed!
George J. Anthony,
Fort Worth
Cheers: For the front-page picture, caption and page 9 story of Brian Franklin. Brian, a former Fort Worth police officer, was acquitted after spending 21 years in prison for sexual assault. Many prayers have been answered and now he can begin the next chapter of his life.
Janice Woolnough, Keller
Cheers: To the owner of Bottlecap Alley Icehouse Grill in Grapevine, who paid for lunch for my 91-year-old WWII Veteran father-in-law on Veterans Day.
Pat Denton, Southlake
Jeers: To Jubilee Theatre for not having an intermission during The Gift of the Magi. For health reasons, some of your customers need that intermission.
Elvin Bennett, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Don Davis Body Shop in Arlington, estimator Rick Beason and paintless dent removal tech A.J. A.J. was once again able to successfully remove a door ding in my 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser. A.J.’s skills and talent at paintless dent repair are top-notch.
Rick Steinocher, Euless
Cheers: To Birchman Baptist Church for the wonderful production of A Christmas to Remember. The dancers were fantastic, the actors and choir so talented! Live animals and a Polar Express added drama. Best of all, the depiction of the Nativity, the Magi and an elaborate costumes with a cast of 300 expressed the true meaning of Christmas.
Amy Vanderpoel, Benbrook
Jeers: To a city council member who told me next time I have a problem to call a former council member who no longer represents me or my neighborhood. Respect for citizens seems in short supply.
Randy Williams, Arlington
Cheers: To Goldwaves Salon and Adams Chiropractic Clinic for understanding the concept of giving and supporting the community. Their people believe in the line from the song about Christmas All Year Long! We live in a great city full of caring, generous folks.
Cathy Sweeney, Fort Worth
Cheers: To our postal workers, who spend long, often thankless hours delivering all of our holiday packages. You are heroes to us all this time of year. Thank you.
Wendy Stoecker, Arlington
Jeers: To Mark Lowry for his review of Theatre Arlington’s A Christmas Carol. I have seen performances in major cities and was impressed with this director’s interpretation. For a local group, they did an outstanding job of replaying a familiar story, making it fresh and entertaining. Well-acted, all!
Melissa Thurm, Arlington
Cheers: To my shipmate at IHOP on Bryant Irvin Road. We noticed each other’s Navy hats and shared a couple of stories. Upon leaving I was informed that my check had been taken care of. A big thank you for your kindness. May you have fair winds and following seas.
Larry Stowe, Benbrook
Cheers: To Alex, an employee at Sprouts Farmers Market on Southwest Loop 820. While shopping there, I laid my purse down and didn’t realize it was missing until later. Alex had been working in the area, saw my purse and immediately turned it in to the manager. Thank you, Alex, for your quick attention.
Jan Kingrea, Benbrook
Cheers: To James Spurlock, professional artist from Granbury. Thank you for being the guest artist for the Northwest Art Association. James is a gifted artist who works in all mediums and subject matter. His portraits, sculptures and murals are widely admired and in demand.
Carol Hogan, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the mother at the North East Mall food court who found my wallet, turned it into security with all the cash, and even recognized me while I was looking for it. Thank you for being honest and observant!
Timothy G. Ackermann, Grapevine
Jeers: If you have a tree that has no leaves, your neighbors and I have found them. Please bag or mulch your leaves and make a New Year’s resolution to “not make your problem become your neighbor’s problem.”
John Minyard, Mansfield
Cheers: To Arlington Heights High School’s theater department for their outstanding holiday musical Elf Jr. The cast did a great job of singing, dancing and acting, one of the best performances we’ve seen at AHHS.
Janet and Ed Kasper,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the kind person or persons who paid for Bob’s and my Christmas dinners at Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant in Hurst. We were overwhelmed and had to ask the waitress to repeat what she just told us. What a special Christmas gift! Thank you for your thoughtfulness and generosity. God bless you.
Rosie Blackwell, Euless
Jeers: To businesses that prohibit licensed, concealed carrying of a handgun. A license to carry a handgun is issued by the state of Texas, and license holders are 20 percent less likely to commit a crime (any crime) than the general population of the state. You don’t need to fear them or their gun.
Don Betts, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Laura Reese, whose Christmas visit and gift to two old people made our day and enriched our lives. Laura, we cannot thank you enough.
Jerrell and Eddie Faye Robbins, Haltom City
Cheers: To the Red Lobster Seafood in Denton for serving great food and an outstanding staff of Kathi, A.J., M.T., Teresa and others for providing a quiet relaxing atmosphere where an elderly man can enjoy a great lunch.
Walter H. Delashmit,
Justin
Cheers: To the Colleyville Fire Department. My elderly neighbor fell on her front lawn while doing yard work. Colleyville came and took her to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. Two hours later Charles, and another gentleman were mowing and edging her lawn. What a great community we live in.
Jamie Pittman, Colleyville
Cheers: To Jack’s Place in Euless, a residential assisted living home for seniors, and to owner Kathy Jones, assistant Jackie Wallace and staff for their endless love and compassion in caring for our dad in his 99th and 100th years. There’s no finer care to be found!
Lorna and Dale Marsh and Lowell and Priscilla Stivison, Arlington
Cheers: To the grandfather and his band of elves/grandchildren who delivered Mama Bear Candles to the doorsteps of our Riverwood neighborhood of 52 homes on Christmas Eve. He was imparting the lesson that it is more blessed to give than receive. Way to go, Granddad!
Harry Bullard, Fort Worth
Jeers: To the Texas Lottery Luck Zone. The lottery breaks $5 billion, but can’t even hire anyone to manage and post Luck Zone winners in a timely manner.
Bill Waton, Haltom City
Cheers: To the very generous spirit who paid the bill for all the diners eating at Spiral Diner on Christmas Eve. What a wonderful surprise for the holiday!
Jenny Anderson,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Ron and Tina Beggs, who not only found my broken credit card holder in the parking lot at the Wal-Mart on Clifford, but went to the trouble of collecting all the cards and contacting me. All were safely returned. They turned down the thank-you gift I tried to give them. Wonderful folks whose actions give us hope.
Marsha R. West,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Dr. Phillip Anthony, audiologists Kristen and Hollis and the entire staff at Anthony Hearing Aids. At a time when I suffered extreme hearing loss in one ear, Dr. Anthony and his staff went above and beyond to help me. Thanks to them, I’m hearing better.
John Goetz, Weatherford
Cheers: To the faculty and staff of Fort Worth Academy and the Early Education Center at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Worth for the wonderful welcoming to Grandparents Day celebrations.
Dean and Paulette Krehlik, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Good N.E.W.S. in the Azle area. To Terri, Joyce and all the donors and volunteers who made a wonderful Christmas for senior citizens. God bless all.
Ruel and Frances Barber, Azle
