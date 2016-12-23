Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To the Snowball Express, its sponsors and volunteers for brightening the lives of children and surviving spouses of fallen service members through its annual gathering. A remarkable series of events over four days to remember and honor those who gave their lives.
William Taylor, Colleyville
Jeers: To Nike and the NFL for making the players wear those gaudy clown suits called “Color Rush.” The players should refuse.
Jerry Schmidt, Cleburne
Cheers: To Posy McMillen, someone I am privileged to know. She does so much for others, including taking large garbage bags out and picking up trash that thoughtless people toss around our wonderful city. Too bad city officials won’t handle the problem, but Posy can move mountains. What a great lady!
Ruth Orren, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the kind, loving, thoughtful young couple who secretly treated two senior couples to breakfast at the Mansfield IHOP. Their generosity and thoughtfulness made our day and started the Christmas season with joy. May your kindness return twofold.
Mildred Smale, Mansfield
Cheers: To Texas Health Arlington Memorial for hiring the wonderful nurses in Section 3300. Your staff was so kind and helpful during my recent stay. Merry Christmas to all of them!
Kay Keglovits, Arlington
Cheers: To Goodfellows past and present. Your contributions — time, volunteerism and, yes, money — have brought Christmas to so many for so long. Tip o’ Santa’s hat to you.
Roger Summers, Arlington
Jeers: To Near Southside Inc., the Fort Worth zoning commission and Bennett Benner Partners for planning a large hotel on West Magnolia Avenue with no regard to the families who make Historic Fairmount home. #turningfairmountintodallas #dontshadeourmagnolia #keepfairmountfunky.
Leah Suasnovar,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To Ron Wright. I have just donated to Planned Parenthood in memory of the Tarrant County tax assessor-collector. It is not a pleasant memory. I invite others of similar persuasion to do the same to protest his use of an elected office to promote his personal agenda.
David Roll, Colleyville
Jeers: To the new buzzword transparency. Does anyone actually feel comforted, protected or assured when politicians, companies or individuals use this word?
Scott Neystel, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Ramon Loya and his staff at Castle Lawns. They came and cleaned up my entire lawn, completely free of charge, when they had heard I broke my elbow. They are a great small business that really cares about the people they serve. Hats off.
Nicole Sharp, Bedford
Cheers: Congrats to Anastasia Linebarger. She is a hard worker each and every day. Everything she turns in is high-quality work — her best effort. She also helps those around her without being asked.
Stuart Sumner, Fort Worth
Jeers: To the Texas Department of Transportation for the fiasco that is the Aledo Farm Road 1187 overpass at Interstate 20. Down to one lane with backups for miles. We have our very own Christie Bridgegate.
Bruce Ramsey, Aledo
Cheers: To the wonderful lady in front of us at the Presidio Junction Starbucks drive-through (van with Virginia plates). Your kindness in paying for our order was greatly appreciated and has been reciprocated. Merry Christmas and many blessings to you and yours (and safe journeys if you’re traveling).
Michael Nutt, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the lady who paid my 83-year-old dad’s $120 Wal-Mart bill. Twice Dad said no way, but then he started crying and gave in and gave her a big hug. Thank you to the wonderful lady who made our dad’s day.
Christa King, Fort Worth
Jeers: To the city of White Settlement for allowing construction of new apartments on Dale Lane where crews work all night pouring concrete, which is very loud. Multiple calls to the city have produced no resolution.
Linda Luther,
White Settlement
Cheers: To the person who generously paid for my dinner at the Cotton Patch Cafe restaurant in Mansfield. I was so surprised when the waiter told me my check had been paid earlier. Thank you. God bless you and merry Christmas.
Bill Jennings, Mansfield
Cheers: To the parents and their three lovely daughters who stopped by our home. These wonderful people blessed us by telling us how much they appreciated our Christmas decorations (which are a bit unusual) and even gave us a Starbucks gift certificate. You truly warmed our hearts. God bless you and merry Christmas.
Bambi Guhl, Arlington
Cheers: To the UTA Drumline, directed by Andrew Eldridge. What a spectacular performance at Texas Hall during the Christmas in Arlington performance with First Baptist Church Arlington. Your contribution to the event was the highlight of the evening! What a wonderful group of talented musicians. Your performance was moving and unforgettable.
Amy Taylor, Mansfield
Cheers: To all the Covington Hill neighbors who turned on their stoves cooking and/or providing a warm meal for one of our long time residents (and her son) after her husband passed away. We are proud to live in our cozy and small neck of the Euless woods.
Vincent Basset, Euless
Cheers: To Chase Burton, best home therapist ever, and to Scott and Seth at HealthSouth Rehab Southlake. I’ve had lots of therapy, and you guys are the best. You haven’t made me cry one time, and I’m almost back to 100 percent.
Jodie Wright-Tepfer,
Bedford
Cheers: I received a can of whole kernel corn at a food bank recently. Taped to the can was a note written on yellow ruled paper and by what I would guess was a 6-year-old child saying, “I am thankfull for Spark” (spelled as written). So cheers to this loving, thoughtful child who brought tears to an elderly lady. I love you.
Ann E. Taylor, Springtown
Cheers: To Brown Service Co. of Fort Worth for excellent service provided on weekends to support our heating system, which had a problem part not readily available. Service advisors Gabe and Cody each came out on subsequent weekends to keep our system going until the proper part could be obtained.
Doyle Williams, Fort Worth
Jeers: To an Arlington fitness gym for having an outdated, inconvenient and ridiculous policy on canceling memberships. The cancellation has to be mailed in and when they claim it was never received, they charge you another month.
Paris Schake, Arlington
Cheers: To the roofing crew from Webster Roofing of Lewisville. They are true professionals: worked quickly, cleaned up thoroughly, and did a fantastic job.
Laura Marble, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the person who returned the cookies. Set out for our garbage collectors in a bright Christmas bag, the cookies disappeared before our fine guys came. Despair set in as we questioned the state of a world where people would take Christmas cookies. Two hours later the cookies came back. Faith in humanity was restored.
Jerry and Avis Sorenson, North Richland Hills
Cheers: To the person or persons who paid for my dinner at R & K Cafe on Santa Fe Drive in Weatherford. I was surprised and elated for the kind gesture. I was having a bad day. Thanks for making it a great day. God bless you.
Ray Rumfield, Weatherford
Cheers: To the wonderful couple who paid for our lunch at Pei Wei across from the Parks in Arlington. Your thoughtfulness was greatly appreciated. We will pass on your gift of lunch.
Betty and Joe Swift,
Arlington
Cheers: To the “love story” about the former Texas Wesleyan student Monroe McCarty’s bond with his friend Hall Splawn Jr. It brought tears to my eyes and inspired me to love others.
Matthew Harnest,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the person(s) who paid for my meal at IHOP on South University Drive. I had just spent a full morning at a local church and was “refueling” before my return for more practice/rehearsal. I was “stopped in my tracks” by this gesture.
Elaine Becker, Fort Worth
