Cheers and Jeers

Jeers: To Pastor Terry Holcomb, who wants to carry his gun into the Fort Worth Zoo. I don’t understand why, unless he plans to kill any escaping animals or maybe to deter those pesky line-cutters. But my biggest question is how Pastor Holcomb can preach “Thou shalt not kill” while packing heat.
Sharon Austry, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Stephen Bell and Marguerite Buster of the Texas Department of Public Safety in Austin for providing a Texas ID for a 103-year-old triple-Bronze-Star veteran who could not produce a birth certificate. They are doers in Austin who care, not just pencil-pushers. Bless you.
Billy Wilson, Grand Prairie
Cheers: To Ryan with Service Electric for his persistence in finding damaged wiring in a remote section of the attic of our home in Arlington. It was thought to be a dead plug but turned out to be a wire that had burned, causing loss of power in a portion of the house.
Tom Talley, Arlington
Jeers: To the Trinity Railway Express for replacing the special-event trains with regularly scheduled service and reducing police presence on these sometimes rowdy trains. The schedules could be more aligned to the end time for events as in the past. The Mavs and Stars should intervene for their fans.
Paul and Robby Sieminski, Grand Prairie
Cheers: To Eliseo and crew from Constable Painting, and John Weston, Hollywood Doors. Beautiful, meticulous job, and cheers for a great new garage door.
J.W. Robbins, Haltom City
Cheers: To Congresswoman Kay Granger for advocating and finally realizing her dream of 20 years: to get a bill passed for Trinity River Vision that will revitalize Fort Worth, create Panther Island, generate hundreds of jobs and boost our economy and tourism.
Delbert Cantrell,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To a MedStar driver who took a shortcut through the Central Market parking lot in Fort Worth and got mad at us because we were in his way. He made an obscene gesture. I feel sorry for the person waiting on that ambulance.
Jamie Sanders, Benbrook
Cheers: To the Fort Worth police. I’ve been commuting to downtown Fort Worth from Burleson going on 20 years and have had to dodge white line/median runners every time I’m trying to get on or off South Freeway. I had never seen one pulled over until recently. Thanks.
Grady Abernathy, Burleson
Cheers: To Judy, a cashier at Wal-Mart in Colleyville. While waiting in line, I saw her come around the counter to give a hug and words of encouragement to a customer. Her compassion and kindness are truly inspiring. The world needs more people like Judy.
Lois Mackey, Colleyville
Cheers: To North Texas Mechanical Services repairman Brian, installers Mike and Brook, for getting my 20-year-old furnace replaced just in time for the cold after it died suddenly. They were very professional, fun to work with and went beyond needed work to help a senior citizen.
Sydell Norris, Hurst
Cheers: To Judy, our booth neighbor at Denny’s this morning, for your generosity in covering our check. It was definitely unnecessary — we enjoyed your humor — but we know arguing was futile. May our paths cross again so we may return your kindness. Don’t lose that humor!
Nancy Mason, Hurst
Jeers: To a Fort Worth consignment store that takes your clothes but says they never put them out for sale and then mysteriously can’t locate the clothes when you ask to reclaim them. You receive no money and your clothes are gone.
Pat Stevens, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the U.S. Department of Defense for recognizing those of us who served during the Cold War. The certificate received is the nation’s appreciation for keeping America safe for nearly 50 years. May God continue to bless our great nation with peace.
Rick Weintraub, Arlington
Jeers: To the Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district special education department for not providing safe student classrooms. The district can spend millions on an indoor sports facility but can’t seem to be bothered with kids who have special needs.
Lisa Morgan, Bedford
Cheers: To Dr. Kenneth McBride and the surgical team who replaced my pacemaker in the cardiac facility at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth. Dr. McBride’s expertise plus the support of the team made for a timely and stress-free experience. The people at the nurses’ station were very efficient and friendly, and our thanks go to them.
Joseph Klein, Fort Worth
Jeers: To the person who left a note on my car at the Haslet Wal-Mart that included an expletive for causing you to “crawl into your vehicle from the passenger side.” There was plenty of room. I have photos of my vehicle’s tires within the lines. Merry Christmas to you too.
Debbie Anders, Newark
Cheers: To Dr. George Moses, Patty and Rhondalynn at Moses Animal Clinic. They are the most compassionate and knowledgeable people. They took great care of Leah for eight years and helped us say goodbye when it was time. Hugs to all of you. Please don’t ever retire.
Robbie and
Dena McCallum, Hurst
Jeers: To the Tarrant County Hospital District (JPS) for not granting a senior tax freeze for property owners 65 and over. JPS already has the top two (and nine of the top 20) highest-paid public officials in Tarrant County.
R.D. Paulk, Arlington
Cheers: To Evan of Big Blade Plumbing and Rooter. He worked hard to repair and update the plumbing on my 1950s home. He did it for less than 25 percent of the bid from another “recommended plumber.” Thanks for your fast and professional work.
Tom Stroope, Bedford
Cheers: To the Sister Act musical cast at Boswell High School. It was funny with great voices, choreography and acting. So much talent! To the director, Ms. Wallis, and crew for putting it together. And to the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district for its support of the arts.
Yipsi Schulz, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the anonymous man who answered my Facebook request to complete my Beanie Babies collection with a Pinchers with Korean tags, and dropped it at my door for free, I say howdy and thank you.
Wendy McDonald,
Glen Rose
Cheers: To Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center employee Amy. I went to the ICE! exhibit with my nephew’s class and parked in the garage on the opposite end. When I asked directions, she offered to drive me. After we finished, she was outside and took me all the way to my car.
Sharon Rasco, Burleson
Cheers: To the Westworth Village police, to MedStar and to its EMTs for their rapid response to a 911 call when I was suffering from urgent respiratory distress. I’m so grateful for their comforting and professional attitudes in a frightening situation. We are fortunate to have hard-working, compassionate public servants like them.
Sue L. Armiger,
Westworth Village
Cheers: To the barista at Buon Giorno Coffee in Fort Worth and two sweet TCU students. My daughter, Jillian, and her friend, Maggie, were having coffee and her car battery died. The TCU girls rescued them with jumper cables and the barista assisted. Thank you all for taking time to help.
Rita Wright Oujesky,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To the honest individual who found my lost cellphone at the Kennedale High School Christmas concert and turned it in to the choir director, Matt Schenck. He turned it in to the administration office, and I retrieved it from there. I am blessed that there are honest people in the community.
Merlyn D. Eckles,
Kennedale
Jeers: To a pharmacy that sells toys but says all sales are final. There is no sign in the store. I wanted to return a Melissa & Doug stuffed animal but could not. I’m taking my business elsewhere. Everyone told me they are fair to customers. I say no, they’re not.
Sharon Ward, Azle
