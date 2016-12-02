Cheers and Jeers

Jeers: To CBS’s awful coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The CBS broadcast was dominated by talking heads, prerecorded musical numbers and 15-second commentaries on some balloons. We tuned in to watch a parade. There was nothing to enjoy this year.
Claude Cunningham, Mansfield
Jeers: To NBC for their Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade coverage. I am looking at persons that I could care less about, commercial after commercial, and seeing extremely little of the parade.
James V. Hickey,
Springtown
Cheers: To the Kiwanis Club of Saginaw, along with the City of Saginaw, for the wonderful recognition and support with the program and barbecue for us veterans on Veterans Day at the Kiwanis Park.
Emil Nyberg, Fort Worth
Cheers: To all those at the QuikTrip on Clifford Street who helped me try to corral my puppy. She opened the window in my Jeep and jumped out. Bless everyone who drove slowly so they wouldn’t hit her and those who got her away from the road.
Janet Flynn, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Elks Lodge, to those who donated and to those who attended the Cleburne Christmas in Action chili supper. There was plenty of excellent fireman-cooked chili. The donations received will be used to help Johnson County residents in need stay in their homes.
Greg Bell, Cleburne
Cheers: To Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus in the Parade of Lights. For nearly 10 years Clenten and Pam Collier have volunteered to do this. The prior seven years another couple, Creed and Ida Minnis, volunteered each year for this important duty. Bless them all.
Keith and Kathy Robertson, Fort Worth
Jeers: To the Department of Defense for coming up with a Cold War Service Certificate. What a waste of money. I’m a retired military officer and can think of nothing I would want less except a toothache. How many millions is this going to cost?
Wesley Charles, Watauga
Cheers: To the North Richland Hills Library and Tarrant County College for the opportunity to discuss the Vietnam War using Tim O’Brien’s book The Things They Carried and to learn history firsthand as high school students talked with local Vietnam War veterans who had the courage to relive their experiences.
Barbara J. Jones,
North Richland Hills
Jeers: To Wal-Mart and Target for failing to put Black Friday ad inserts in the Thanksgiving newspaper. Besides the meal and football games, these ads are the favorite activity for many of us to spend the day browsing. Online is fine, but a paper ad is more fun and effective.
Judy Billard, Bedford
Cheers: To the Paschal High School varsity volleyball team and their winning season. You girls did an amazing job. Your all-team effort paid off. My heart is wrapped around you all.
Nancy Medford,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Musicians of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra for providing a full-length Christmas concert that was both wonderfully enjoyable and affordable.
Greg Bolton, Fort Worth
Jeers: To the North Texas Tollway Authority for refusing to accept my bank’s electronic payment, after it was accepted twice in the past, and then charging me almost $50 in late fees because they returned the check instead of depositing it. They had my address and license number.
David R. DeSpain,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Town Hall Estates (Arlington) Care Center and Mission Hospice for the excellent care given to my sister, Audrey Myers. The care and compassion shown was comforting to the family, and thanks to Rev. Bobby Bridges, pastor of Mayfield Road Baptist Church, whose visits meant so much.
Gwen Burk, Pantego
Cheers: To the truck driver traveling south on Matlock Road at West Pioneer Parkway. An apology as I made a bad left in front of you. Not trying to beat the light, nor in a hurry. I just plain missed the signal arrow. Thank you for driving defensively and avoiding my mistake.
Robert Marcotte, Arlington
Cheers: To Little Road Whataburger employee Zamauria. She has such a positive attitude checking on people in the dining room to see if they need anything, asking if she can remove any trash, and just generally being an upbeat, friendly employee. Thank you for your beautiful spirit.
Carol Hubbard, Arlington
Jeers: To Fort Worth City Golf for increasing membership fees and rates for golf, while decreasing the number of golf courses. Z Boaz is gone, Rockwood is not available till next year and there’s only one functional driving range. Another driving range has not been functional for over a year.
Loann Maldonado, Aledo
Cheers: To the person who paid for our breakfast at the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. My husband took me there for a birthday breakfast and we were both pleasantly surprised. Thanks you so much.
Lana Wilborn, Arlington
Cheers: To Jack Marr from Denton, who wrote that he was tired of halftime re-hashing of plays and games on other networks. I, too, would much rather see the bands march. They work very hard, and no one but the fans in the stadium gets to see the results.
Sherri Graf, Cleburne
Cheers: To the two police officers at Our Place Restaurant in Mansfield. They bought the lunch of a retired Air Force staff sergeant and his sister and thanked him for his service to our nation. Thank you to all the men and women in blue who keep us safe.
Frank J. Snyder Jr.,
Burleson
Jeers: To paying $55 to park on the lot at AT&T Stadium. This price does not reflect the market; it reflects out-and-out greed. Arlington and the great fans who go to these game have been held hostage by a billionaire owner.
David Jones, Arlington
Jeers: To athletes who make millions every year but fail to stand for the national anthem. The reason NFL viewership was down is very simple: Viewers were tired of watching poorly educated athletes put on dance shows and other antics.
Darwin Toler, Fort Worth
Jeers: To a car care center in Lake Worth for advertising free oil changes for veterans on Veterans Day and then turning them away because the store had met its maximum of 30.
Cindy White, Burleson
Cheers: To Ofco Furniture for replacing my 10-year-old office chair’s hydraulic mechanism within 30 minutes of request and at no charge. They were knowledgeable, courteous and extremely responsive to my need.
Dennis I. Schuster,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To the Trinity Railway Express for the new schedule replacing the game trains to the American Airlines Center with regularly scheduled trains. Many older people depend on the game train. TRE should also reconsider reinstatement of police protection to assure enjoyable and safe rides.
Sharon and Carl Sundeen,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Helen for paying the lunch bill at OldWest Cafe in Bedford for this old Navy veteran and his wife. She also wrote a note thanking me for my service and telling me that she has a son in the Navy stationed in Japan. Her actions were very much appreciated.
William Ferrell, Bedford
Jeers: To the road crews who still have not finished Sycamore School Road or put down the strips for where to stop a car at a red light, train signals and school crossings.
Jim Springer, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the night staff at Texas Health ER in Burleson. I had to go late Thanksgiving evening. They — Nicolle, Katlyn, Vicki — were on the spot within minutes treating me and relieving my pain.
Gary Brown, Burleson
Cheers: To the lovely person who bought my brother a new pair of jeans at the Fort Worth Oakmont Boulevard Wal-Mart when he discovered that he didn’t have enough money with him for the purchase. Your kindness was very much appreciated.
Wendy Davis, Granbury
Comments