Funeral directors' plea in letters: Get help now to save grief of suicide

Get help now to save others grief
As funeral directors for 25 years, we've had front-row seats to tremendous tragedy, heartbreak and hurt after a suicide.
To anyone thinking of taking your own life:
We're the ones who see the horrific pain caused by suicide. We see the look in families' eyes we'll never forget.
Help is out there!
Needing help doesn’t mean you're weak or cowardly. If you cannot find help, come to the funeral home or call, and we'll talk or pray together.
This plea is dedicated to Tanya's mom. After I arrived to remove Tanya's body, Mom cried, “She's my baby."
And to the wife with her daughters, looking at the casket of their husband and father as one daughter asked, “Mommy, what are we going to do?”
No one wants to die.
Seek help.
Don't sentence your family to a life of sorrow.
For assistance, call 800-273-TALK, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
—Brooke Miller and
Brad Shott, Waxahachie
Patterson's gone — as he should be
Enough already!
Countless articles have been published about the scandal involving Paige Patterson and Southwestern Baptist Seminary.
The Star-Telegram continues to stoke the coals, but why?
Patterson was removed from all positions.
The seminary acted appropriately. Patterson is history.
—Raley Smith, Burleson
Move on with Waterside zoning
Fort Worth Councilman Brian Byrd should not have delayed the vote on the contentious Waterside-Cassco zoning issue.
Byrd has had many months to work out an agreement between these two parties and now needs more time.
Whom does he think he’s kidding?
—Carol Guarnieri,
Fort Worth
Missed reading about D-Day
I am disappointed at the little mention of D-Day.
We have so much negative stuff as headlines.
—Doris Baker,
North Richland Hills
D-Day sacrifice too easily forgotten
Seventy-four years ago, 156,000 men stormed the beaches of Normandy to forever change the world for good.
Thirty-one thousand of them gave their lives for this great cause.
That victory should be honored.
—Daniel Bishop,
Trophy Club
Remembering the greatest generation
During the dead of night, thousands of troops parachuted into the darkness, and at dawn thousands more landed on the beaches.
This was the “greatest generation.”
—David White,
Fort Worth
Too many lost over fake causes
We might better honor the fallen by remembering that many brave Americans have been sent off to die because of lies.
The Mexican War, the Spanish-American War, the Vietnam War, and the Iraq War all started because of government lies.
Who doubts for a minute the current occupant of the White House would lie and start a war if it would distract from the investigation of his administration?
—Ken Pardue,
Fort Worth
