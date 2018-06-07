Readers divide on Roseanne: She's bad, but so are others. And is Trump to blame?

On Roseanne: Stop obnoxious shows

Now that ABC has taken the moral high ground (please imagine the sarcasm in my voice) and removed Roseanne Barr from their lineup, can we expect all the networks to start removing the other obnoxious, repugnant people and their shows?





I've been offended for years by some of what is offered as "entertainment" — but I'm guessing that as a Roman Catholic my feelings don't matter.

—Diane C. Etzel,

Fort Worth

On Roseanne: Trump enables racist talk

President Trump has empowered bigots to fly their racist flag.





He tells NFL players they shouldn't be in the country, and embraces Charlottesville Nazis.

Roseanne Barr is the latest example.

Is this what you call being great?

—Darrel Palmer,

Fort Worth

On Roseanne: Why the big deal?

In all of the controversy surrounding ABC’s cancellation of "Roseanne," perhaps the most confusing is the involvement of the president.





While the country turns on every news bulletin about a summit with North Korea or the investigation into possible Russian involvement in the 2016 election, the president of the United States finds it necessary to become a central player in the cancellation of a television show.

Has anyone bothered to ask why the president even cares?

—Norm Petersen,

Granbury





On the debt: Not a partisan issue

I am deeply disturbed by the recent report from the Congressional Budget Office showing permanent trillion-dollar deficits within two years.





Fixing the national debt requires making tough decisions like raising revenue and cutting spending. Instead of making a shorter-term sacrifice to give future generations a stronger hand, our lawmakers do exactly the opposite.





Rising debt will eventually slow economic growth, increase interest rates, and squeeze out spending on critical public investments.

When our next financial crisis inevitably arrives, responding to it could be a near-impossible task.





As citizens, it is our duty to understand the looming debt crisis and elect leaders who will address it.

This is not a Democratic or Republican issue.

We must start demanding politicians who are not afraid to tackle this complex issue.





—Tom Dickerson,

Granbury

On the 'train man': Dismiss charges

I know Don Simpson and his family, and I must tell you that this man, before being beaten down both mentally and physically by law enforcement and accusations, was one of the most spiritual, kind, talented and generous Christian men you would find anywhere. ("12 kids accused miniature train man of sex abuse. He may never go to trial," May 13)





The same can be said for his wonderful family!

He is now partially paralyzed and bedridden from beatings.

This family has suffered enough. These charges should be wiped from Mr. Simpson's record.

—Frances M. Bobo,

Bedford