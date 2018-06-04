Criticism of Trump 'disloyal,' 'treason'; but other readers disagree

On Trump: Too much negative news

Negative stories about our president are constantly promoted and highlighted.

Example: “Trump tweet hinted at jobs report before its official release” (June 2).

The great and historic news was on Page 10: “As hiring surges, jobless rate drops to 3.8 percent.”

—Paul Gray, Fort Worth

On Trump: News media 'disloyal'

Your “Trump tweet” story from the Washington Post is another sample of continued Trump-bashing and your disloyalty to the United States.

It's not real news.

Why don’t you get brave and push for unity?





—Don P. Adams,

Arlington

On Trump: FBI, CIA treasonous

The Obama administration valued the Democratic Party way more than it valued the United States of America.

Our land will be in a muckraking mode for years to come.





Are there not still laws and a U.S. Constitution which address treason, sedition, and incitement against authority, with appropriate penalties?

God forbid we should lose our beloved America because the scoundrel government employees placed party loyalty over loyalty of our precious liberty and justice system.





FBI and Justice Department and CIA personnel complicit in the threat to our way of life should be tried, sentenced, and punished posthaste!





—Robert R. Kurz,

Fort Worth

On Trump: Make him pay for wall