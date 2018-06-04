Criticism of Trump 'disloyal,' 'treason'; but other readers disagree

On Trump: Too much negative news
Negative stories about our president are constantly promoted and highlighted.
Example: “Trump tweet hinted at jobs report before its official release” (June 2).
The great and historic news was on Page 10: “As hiring surges, jobless rate drops to 3.8 percent.”
—Paul Gray, Fort Worth
On Trump: News media 'disloyal'
Your “Trump tweet” story from the Washington Post is another sample of continued Trump-bashing and your disloyalty to the United States.
It's not real news.
Why don’t you get brave and push for unity?
—Don P. Adams,
Arlington
On Trump: FBI, CIA treasonous
The Obama administration valued the Democratic Party way more than it valued the United States of America.
Our land will be in a muckraking mode for years to come.
Are there not still laws and a U.S. Constitution which address treason, sedition, and incitement against authority, with appropriate penalties?
God forbid we should lose our beloved America because the scoundrel government employees placed party loyalty over loyalty of our precious liberty and justice system.
FBI and Justice Department and CIA personnel complicit in the threat to our way of life should be tried, sentenced, and punished posthaste!
—Robert R. Kurz,
Fort Worth
On Trump: Make him pay for wall
If he wants his border wall, he should use his billions to build it, and then he can ask Mexico to pay him back.
Our tax dollars must not be tapped for any part of the wall.
—Mike Bucko, Granbury
On Trump: Apologies to Canada, Mexico
I am a Texan, born and bred, from a family dating back to the 1700s.
I offer my public apologies to the citizens and leaders of both Canada and Mexico for the disrespectful and offensive words of our president.
I am very sorry that he does not recognize Canada and Mexico as the two most important and steadfast neighbors, allies and friends we have or can hope to ever have.
I can but hope the damage being inflicted will be forgivable.
—Sheila Vose,
Fort Worth
On Trump: Worried about followers
Been trying to decide who scares me more:
Trump supporters who know he has a problem telling the truth and don't care, or those who believe everything he says.
—Blake K. Wallace,
Arlington
On Trump: border policy shameful
How can Republicans not cry out and put a stop to this horror?
—Rev. Katherine Godby,
Arlington
Not Trump: Need more Rangers news
It is baseball time in Texas, not football!
Where is the news of Texas Rangers baseball?
It is not football season!
—Randy Geisel,
Arlington
