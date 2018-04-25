Guns, commies and crooks, and other reader letters

Please! Guns keep us safe from commies
Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens wants to consider repealing the 2nd Amendment?
Please! Someone get him a rocking chair!
Having guns in nearly every home has kept us from being taken over.
You can bet we would be speaking a different language. Those guns that so many suddenly want to get rid of have kept us a free nation.
There are many standing in the wings ready for the chance to take us over. Communists have been infiltrating public universities, public schools, all the big organizations, and not to forget California.
People have been too busy squabbling to see what’s happening under your noses!
Leave the guns alone.
—Betty Pugh,
Fort Worth
Please! No more 'catch, release, repeat'
Please! ( "Career criminal accused of SUV crash, mayhem")
Since 2004 — arrested 27 times!
This guy has apparently victimized the law-abiding citizens since 2004, and 27 times has been put back into the residence next door to you.
For all the negative press for "three strikes and you're out," how could/would anyone argue against this here?
We're always so worried about someone "rotting" away in prison and how we should do all we can to save the modern-day criminal — well, how about saving the next victim?
Where are the courts, where is the common sense, and if need be, where is the mandated sentencing that stops these criminals?
—Todd Adolph,
Arlington
A different view of 'God Save Texas'
Maybe Bud Kennedy and Lawrence Wright (author of “God Save Texas”) should decide which they want: open borders in Texas, or a lower poverty rate and more state money available for education and infrastructure. ("In 'God Save Texas,' heroes and villains and lots of wild hogs," Sunday)
The county and local cost of illegal immigration is staggering. But, in spite of that, as Spencer P. Morrison writes, Texas has “one of the most diverse and robust economies ... They have a booming manufacturing sector and are contributing to the recent push towards energy independence.”
What we Texans really need is for someone to write a book titled, “God Save Texas From Turning Blue.”
—Vicki Tidwell,
Burleson
Tuition inflation affecting the country
Jennifer Cone presents the largest problem in the country: inflation. ("My dream college said yes, but I can't go," April 22)
My daughter attended Baylor University in 1985 thru 1989 for about $9,000 per year which compares to my attending Colorado State University in 1956 thru 1963 for about $1,500 per year.
We are headed toward needing an exorbitant amount to buy a loaf of bread.
Are we headed toward socialist takeover? I feel that's where we are headed with debt and inflation.
—Hershel D. Goar,
Burleson
Comments