For and against school protests, Beto-Ted and other letters

School protesters same as kneelers
It seems strange to me that we vilify athletes who kneel during the anthem but we applaud students who walk out of school in protest.
I contend it is everyone's right to protest, but I believe it should be on their own time. Students are at school to learn (you could call it their workplace) and time taken away from such is not well spent.
They need to hold these protests after school or on the weekends and devote school time to learning just as we ask athletes to conduct their protests somewhere other than their workplace.
I realize other people will say that the protests are a learning experience, which is true, but I feel open discussions can be held in civics classes.
I wonder how many would feel it necessary to protest if it were on their own time.
—Nancy Paulson,
Mabank
Let protesters speak out on guns
On April 20, students rose as one to protest. They sacrificed their class-time to urge common-sense gun laws aimed at reducing school shootings and other gun violence.
State Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, would keep these voices silent. He plans legislation to punish protests by forcing schools to pay the state back for every child leaving class.
Suppression of free speech is un-American. One wonders after which dictatorship Cain modeled this proposal.
News flash: George Orwell's "1984" is not an operations manual.
One can argue the Second Amendment from several perspectives, all valid. For what better purpose is the right to bear arms intended than to protect our most precious freedom, that of speech?
Let’s protect that one before armed insurrection is necessary.
—Richard Earl Johnson,
Fort Worth
Why's O'Rourke labeled 'former punk rocker'?
As a former and relapsed punk rocker myself, I wonder about the standard descriptor of Congressman Beto O’Rourke as “former punk rocker.” This label appears in four articles so far this month.
I’ll admit, “former punk rocker” sounds appealing to me. But to the dogmatic anarcho-punks in your readership, it might make him sound like a sellout.
To elderly conservative Republicans it might conjure an image of a mouthy kid in short pants. Labeling someone based on the musical predilections of their 20s? If anything, it appears to be a dig.
Why don’t I ever read “former entrepreneur” or “former software and internet business executive” to describe Congressman O’Rourke?
In 1994 when Beto was doing his punk thing, Ted Cruz was an active thespian. It makes an interesting and revealing back story, but I’ve never seen him referred to as “Ted Cruz, former actor” in a news article.
—Josh Lindsay,
Fort Worth
Too soon for polls in Cruz-O'Rourke
Did I miss the midterm election already? (“Cruz race too close to call")
While I am sure the liberal Democrat opponent to Sen. Ted Cruz appreciates the free in-kind contribution of a headline promoting his campaign, let’s allow the voters who vote to actually decide the race rather than the small number of people (slightly over 1,000 in this case) who answer solicitation or poll calls.
Polls should be used by the candidates as internal tools, not heralded to the public as significant the way this headline suggests.
—Ralph Brotherton,
Arlington
'Fess up, you might get probation
Mistakenly vote when you're not eligible; go to jail. ("She got 5 years for voting illegally. This judge got probation for rigging his election," Tuesday)
Knowingly submit fake signatures to get on the ballot; get probation.
The point is, you have to admit what you did and say you're sorry. Race, gender, politics ain't got nothin' to do with it.
—Kelly McClure,
Hurst
Remember lives lost to abortion
So now we have a National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama, a memorial to the “more than 4,000 souls who lost their lives to lynchings between 1877 and 1950.”
When may we expect a memorial to the millions who have been murdered, and continue to be murdered, via abortion, and continue to have their parts sold like dog meat?
—Wayne Pricer,
Edgecliff Village
Comments