For and against H-E-B and Panther Island bonds, and other letters

Against the H-E-B school bonds
Boo to the Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district and the Vote Yes campaign. Telling seniors to vote yes for a $199 million bond package since their own taxes are frozen is most disturbing.
Seniors are conscientious and will think twice before voting to raise someone else’s taxes.
Seniors should cast a no (thank you) vote.
—Bonnie Hogg, Bedford
For the H-E-B school bonds
My husband and I have been proud residents of Euless for more than 19 years.
A major reason we stay is the school district. Our sons (a junior and the other in college) have been students in Euless since kindergarten.
The district has earned our family’s trust in its business decisions that promote excellence.
Adding more schools is most important. Where will we put the predicted 500 additional elementary students in the next 10 years if we don’t approve this bond?
It’s also forecast that the district’s junior high schools will be over capacity within two years.
We need to give our school district the funding it needs to maintain our high standing.
Our family urges you to vote in favor of this bond.
—Beth Cusack, Euless
For the Panther Island bonds
I chuckled at the letter Sunday saying the San Antonio River Walk is fed by a natural spring.
That may be a contributing factor, but the River Walk is a flood control project.
It shows what can happen when visionary people get involved. They protested the plan to lay a giant sewer line where the River Walk now exists.
San Antonio architect Robert Hugman gets the credit for the far more creative solution.
For too long, we have disrespected the Trinity. The Tarrant Regional Water District has been instrumental in improving things.
I encourage you to take a walk some morning along the trails just north of the courthouse.
You will feel miles away from where you are, along a clean waterway.
Let’s finally respect the Trinity and help this vision be completed.
I too wish it were not so expensive.
—Daniel J. Hasse,
Fort Worth
Against the Panther Island bonds
The Panther Island Boondoggle strikes again.
Those who drive Jacksboro Highway suffer along with our North Main Street neighbors who make way for Big Bizness coming to Panther Island.
Maybe vote against the $250 million for development-flood control?
—Sandra Lydick,
Fort Worth
'Safe spaces' op-ed was satire
I agree with the reader who referred to Alexandra Petri's op-ed “Sick of these kids demanding safe spaces” as “the best article I've ever read.”
I must admit that it was one of the best articles I've read in a long while also. But for a very different reason!
Please read more carefully and consider that Petri is recognized as one of the best young writers of political satire
Sometimes people might mistaken her satire and parodies for sincere opinion.
We educators must acknowledge that perhaps we need to do a more thorough job of teaching critical reading.
—John Zurlo, Arlington
