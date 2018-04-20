'Railing against the FBI' and other letters

Railing against the FBI
I don't mind Sean Hannity railing against the FBI's raid on Michael Cohen's home and office. Cohen is President Trump's attorney and FOX News is becoming more and more the State TV network for this President. I do mind that Hannity did not disclose to his viewers that Cohen, Trump's attorney, is his attorney too.
— Blake K. Wallace,
Arlington
Sparkling?
What makes the editorial board think Town Lake will be "sparkling"? (Should we spend more on Panther Island; April 17). Has anyone there ever seen the Trinity River? The Riverwalk is fed by an underground spring. The Trinity crosses hundreds of miles of parched prairie, collecting runoff from pesticides and animal manure. It's green and disgusting.
Has anyone ever explained why it’s not felony nepotism for Rep. Kay Granger to appropriate public funds for a project her son is paid to administer?
We never had a chance to vote on this directly before. It was rammed down our throats — government of, by and for land speculators. It will double the size of a downtown that's not fully developed as it is. It's been a boondoggle from the start.
Now that they've run out of money, they have to come to us for more. We finally have a say. Vote no.
Yours truly,
— George Michael
Sherry, Fort Worth
A lonely statue
There stands a lonely statue on the now flat expanse of land in Cowtown that once defined the quirky natural confluence of the West and Clear Forks of the Trinity.
Down on the bluff below Fort Worth's courthouse, this wooded area years ago sheltered pioneers and Indian campgrounds.
No traces are left. Our regional water board's development of "Trinity Uptown," now dubbed "Panther Island," has scraped away past history, substituting visions of a Town Lake and upscale riverside residences.
Earth moving and bridge building are not completed nor paid for. Still, taxpayers are being asked May 5 election to approve a $250 million bond to try and salvage this endless and unnecessary project.
Thank you, Don Woodard, for the recent letter (Letters to the editor; March 4) naming this giant boondoggle "the Beached Whale."
Let's vote it out and have more money to keep free admission to our Fort Worth Botanic Garden.
— Betty Fay, Fort Worth
Hurts the poor
On Sunday, the editorial board wrote about the tax impact on homeowners and the reduced support by the state of Texas for schools (Want to reduce your property taxes? Here's how; April 13).
Sales taxes are regressive and property taxes are a crude and expensive way to raise money.
Texas is one of only seven states that have no income tax, which is far more reflective of the principle of "from each according to his means."
We know that West Texas money interests have contributed to candidates running in our elections to make sure that our schools will not be adequately funded.
Property taxes impact the poor and sales taxes hurt the poor even more.
Income tax is relatively simple since it is usually based on Federal income tax and it is directed to income, not homes. We could eliminate taxes on homes with a state income tax.
A broader inquiry is in order.
— George Staples,
Bedford
Not be heralded
Did I miss the midterm election already (Cruz-O'Rourke race for U.S. Senate now 'too close to call' in Texas; April 18)? While I am sure the liberal Democrat opponent to Sen. Ted Cruz appreciates the free "in kind" contribution promoting his campaign through this headline, let’s allow the voters who vote actually decide the race rather than the small number of people (slightly over 1,000 in this case) who answer solicitation/poll calls.
Polls should be used by the candidates as internal tools, not be heralded to the public as significant as this headline suggests.
— Ralph Brotherton,
Arlington
