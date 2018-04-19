'Good luck' and other letters

Good luck
Before raving about the opening of the Interstate 35W toll road, try getting on Loop 820 west from Texas 183. Every day, traffic is stopped, backed up a half mile. The toll costs about $12 from Euless to North Beach street — too much. So you still wait in the same traffic as before the toll opened in the free lanes. From 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. — good luck making dinner.
It is bad planning. Three different roads of traffic are dumping down to Loop 820, and trying to merge left is tough.
— Tom Sewell, Fort Worth
Give serious thoughts
Two political flyers, recently received by voters, advocating the proposed $199 million Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District bond issue need careful analysis.
To suit state law, the H-E-BISD flyer was deliberately designed in order to avoid asking us to vote "Yes" for the $199 million. The first item on the flyer was directed to seniors (65 and older) — emphasis on how the $199 million would not affect their "frozen" school taxes.
The second flyer was mailed by a Political Action Committee, better known as "Vote Yes H-E-BISD Bond." This political advertisement was directed exclusively to seniors (65 and older) — emphasis on no tax increase due to their frozen school taxes.
Seniors need to give serious thought to the fact that voting "Yes" imposes an outlandish (9.4 percent) property tax increase on their younger friends, relatives, neighbors and associates. I say NO!
President Trump has given us a tax break. The H-E-B School Board wants to take it away!
— Dorothy McWhorter, Bedford
Benefit your grandchildren
As a parent of four children that enjoyed an H-E-B education, I encourage my friends, neighbors and citizens of Hurst, Euless and Bedford to vote YES May 5 for the H-E-BISD Bond Proposal.
The administration and school board have been excellent stewards of the monies this community has invested in our school system in prior bond elections.
Their efforts have resulted in a district that has been recognized as one of the overall best districts in the state for consistently high academic performance and innovative approaches to education.
This excellence in education has helped to improve property values by acting as a magnet for families seeking excellent schools.
These bonds will help meet the needs for 2,600 additional students projected over the next few years.
For seniors, voting YES will benefit your grandchildren without raising your taxes. Better schools, better community!
— Terry Smith, Bedford
Overstepped
Gary Varvel’s cartoon gave the impression that the FBI overstepped its authority and unilaterally and illegally destroyed the attorney client privilege.
Nothing could be further from the truth. The FBI had to get permission from the judicial system. The courts decided that there was probable cause that crimes were committed that were outside the protection of attorney client privilege.
The impression left by the cartoon is that of a half-truth.
— Fred Darwin, Arlington
