'World falling apart' and other letters

World falling apart
The op-ed that ran April 3 "I am sick of these kids demanding safe places" was the best article I've ever read.
For the last 20 years, I've never seen a child smile. They are being raised to believe everyone has to please them and when that doesn't happen, their world falls apart.
When I was growing up, every child was taught to respect their parents, teachers, police and all adults. Now the children aren't taught to respect anyone. What kind of adults are they going to be?
Am I the only one who wishes we could go back to using common sense instead of always being politically correct?
— Wanda Baker,
Burleson
Advise please
Here we go again! (Fort Worth aims to put pet owners on a shorter leash…; April 8). Contracting tax payers money without printing the recipient’s name and/or business address and expecting results. Under subtitle "microchipping," the editorial board states that a private company will keep a database, saving the city time and money. So, who is the favorite son or daughter this time? Why wasn't this database requirement put out on public bid? Advise please.
— Dan Metroka,
Fort Worth
Maybe a tunnel
President Donald Trump is wanting we taxpayers to build a wall between Texas and Mexico. This will not keep them out of our state and country! In the first place, they are our hard workers, putting on new roofs, taking care of our lawns and other jobs. They will find another way to get in like maybe a tunnel.
Donald Trump is not smart enough to realize this, he is just wanting to spend money we do not have. My opinion is this is outrageous and I do not want to pay for a fence when there is already one there.
— Lois Campbell,
Hurst
Let his light shine
On Saturday, Fort Worth Fire Department Lt. Mark Cone was laid to rest.
Mark was a man I had known since he was a teenager. At the visitation and the memorial service, hundreds of his fellow firefighters honored him with their presence.
As the funeral procession made its way to the cemetery, Fort Worth firefighters and their trucks were over every overpass, standing at attention honoring one of their own. Fort Worth truly put their its foot forward.
Mark was an unselfish, behind the scenes guy, who rejected self-promotion. He cared about people and let his light shine.
As Christ made a difference in Mark’s life, he made a difference in others. May God grant us the grace to do the same.
— Steve Fair,
Duncan, Oklahoma
