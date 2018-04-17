'Costs much less' and other letters

Costs much less
I second last week’s editorial calling for increased investments in pre-k. We should ensure disadvantaged children in Texas, including in my city of Grand Prairie, are able to attend a full-day of high-quality pre-k to help them get a strong start in life (Fort Worth shows why universal pre-k is worth it; April 04 )
Texas continues to grow, but we are not making adequate investments in education to match. That matters to law enforcement because research shows at-risk kids who participate in pre-k are more likely to stay in school and graduate on time, and less likely to engage in later crime.
Take it from a police chief: providing pre-k now costs much less than incarcerating a young adult down the line. When you consider the nearly six billion dollars we spend on state and local prison facilities every year, a front-end investment in pre-k becomes both a safe and cost-effective choice.
— Steve Dye,
Grand Prairie
Zebra Strings
Friday evening, April 20, will call attention to one of the treasures in Johnson County: The Zebra Strings.
In 2000, our Grandview Elementary School music teacher, Vicki Nichols, created a violin program for fifth graders. Today, over 300 students now play the violin daily and some of our students have played at such major venues as Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth and the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas.
A group of 28 students will travel to Branson, Mo., in May to perform in three acclaimed music theaters. We are holding a fundraising concert this Friday evening at Venue 510 in Burleson, featuring the Haygoods — one of Branson’s most popular acts.
Fundraising that includes this concert will help each of our students take the trip without incurring any costs for travel, lodging and food.
Music enriches lives through educational experiences. Please attend the concert and support the Zebra Strings.
— Robert Stewart,
Grandview
All similar
The article Sunday makes it look like TCU is alone with the makeup of its student body. (About 70 percent of TCU students are white…; April 12).
If you look at University of Texas at Austin, Texas A&M and SMU, they are all are similar.
If you look at UT, the largest minority groups are Hispanics and Asians. The African-American student population is very similar at these schools.
Show how TCU compares to all schools in Texas. With 20,000 applicants this year for freshman class, the competition to get in will be difficult.
— John Milburn,
Granbury
