Tuesday letters

Texting drivers don't care (Texas banned this six months ago… ; March 28).
They are narcissistic and even with 444 deaths attributed to distracted driving last year, it's just que sera sera to them. They have this invincible attitude.
The law which Gov. Greg Abbott signed was a Godsend because there were legislators who fought tooth and nail against it for years.
But the good prevailed. Thank you Governor.
— Delores Cantrell,
Fort Worth
Wondering
I guess there’s opposition to money and white people. (Downtown Fort Worth is growing fast, but is it becoming too wealthy and white?; April 4)
I wonder how business owners feel about that.
— Tim Barentine,
Queen City
Money to spend
The debate about limiting property taxes is interesting.
You'd think our representatives would be willing to pass anything that would help their constituents.
But alas, all they want is money to spend.
— Richard Rimestad,
Fort Worth
The Constitutional remedy
For better or worse, Donald Trump was elected president by the people in accordance with our Constitution.
Yet a special counsel has seemingly unlimited powers to rummage around President Trump's life to try to find something with which he can be charged.
This is not how we should run our democratic form of government.
If the president has committed treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors, the only remedy is the Constitutional remedy — impeachment for and conviction of such crimes by the people's representatives in the Congress.
No one else!
— William Brown,
Arlington
Partisanship aside
Put your partisanship aside for once and don’t let this president sabotage an important investigation! Serve your country and your constituents or don’t call yourself an American!
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is also a decent public servant and should not be fired by Trump.
Rep. Marchant, Sen. Cruz and Sen Cornyn: you must protect both Robert Mueller and Rosenstein.
— Paulette Yousefzadeh,
Southlake
