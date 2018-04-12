'Not legal in Texas' and other letters

Not legal in Texas
Teacher strikes for better pay in other states are in the news recently (Teachers in other states are striking…; April 5). Good for them! But it is not legal in Texas.
An unintended consequence of the penny-pinching by state legislators is that the teaching profession will continue not to attract very many of the best students to that profession.
It seems to me we need to make the teaching profession more attractive to our better students — especially to men and minorities who are probably not now considering that field.
— Jan Fersing,
Fort Worth
Dogs and admittance fees
If the admittance fees are approved, then people should be able to bring pets (Why Fort Worth wants to charge admission to its last free attraction; April 9). Strict rules should mandate people pick up after their pets. I do not visit the Garden or attend the plant sale because I cannot bring my dog.
This rule is from the dark ages and should be changed.
— Frankie
Manley Andrew,
Fort Worth
Traffic circles
I wonder if others are similarly frustrated by the traffic circles.
One circle is on Farm Road 1709 between Alta Vista Road and U.S. 377 as well as Keller Smithfield Road. The 1709 twin circles are a few hundred yards apart and slow down 40 mph to 25 mph.
Morning rush hour traffic backs up f to the Alta Vista intersection. There is seemingly no reason other than to benefit Walmart.
The traffic circle idea was lauded by the Fort Worth traffic department as beneficial and accidents were minor.
It is of note that New Jersey led the nation in traffic circles and began to dismantle them decades ago, citing the need for more free flow of traffic in growing suburbs and the need to reduce accidents.
North Tarrant County is one of the fastest growing areas and slowing traffic by the only circles between Interstate 35 West and Grapevine is ludicrous.
— Marty Goldsmith,
Fort Worth
