'The last free city attraction' and other letters

The last free city attraction
As was quoted "the last free city attraction," the Botanic Garden needs to stay free (Why Fort Worth wants to charge admission…; April 09). A family of four, two adults and two children, would pay $40(!) for admission, and to appease that you may offer possible half-price Wednesdays? Gee kids, Mom and Dad work on Wednesday and you are in school on Wednesday… so no go. And maybe Mom and Dad only make $12 an hour. The garden was our only place left in the city that we didn't have to pay to go in, but never mind that, our wise city leaders must make the garden "World Class" while we remain second class. This is a wise lessons to all: Nothing is free in Fort Worth!
— L. J. Jenson, Fort Worth
Study history
Those guns didn't just get into the schools and other places all by themselves. It took an evil mind and heart to carry the gun and activate it.
We have sufficient common sense laws now — just some laxness in applying. Many signs are apparent in perpetrators but complacency, not wanting to get involved, and political correctness has shut many of us down.
In regards to mental health, Jimmy Carter, during his term, shut down some poorly run mental hospitals but gave no alternatives.
Study history. Weren't the German people disarmed before Hitler set up his oppressive and aggressive regime?
— Eva Snapka, Arlington
What happened?
America is drowning in a sea of far-right conservatism.
Not since the 1920s have we been so dominated by conservative economic policies.
The policies of three straight conservative Republican presidents – Harding, Coolidge and Hoover – preceded the stock market crash of 1929, led to the Great Depression and thoroughly discredited Republican economics for years.
America, under President Franklin D. Roosevelt's progressive policies pulled us out of the depression, led the Allies to victory in WWII and helped rebuild Europe. America became the most powerful and unquestioned leader of the free world. What happened ?
A 2010 Supreme Court decision in Citizens United vs. Federal Election Commission opened the door to unlimited campaign donations.
The far-right typified by the Koch brothers and National Rifle Association, pounced on everything considered moderate or progressive. They spend hundreds of millions of dollars per year rebuilding the image of Republican/conservatism and tearing down the fine image of liberalism.
— Carl V. Flores,
Grandview
Comments