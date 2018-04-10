'Influx traffic' and other letters

Influx in traffic
Perhaps I am just ignorant, but how are real estate developers rationalizing so many new high-end apartment buildings that are under construction in Fort Worth?
Are there enough high-paying jobs to draw in this many apartment dwellers?
Can the downtown Fort Worth road system handle this influx?
— Jon Holt, Arlington
Medals of Honor
I'm sure not many of your readers knew that 19 Medal of Honor recipients were in Texas April 5-8.
They were in Gainesville, which is the host city for these amazing patriots. This was only my second time attending the banquet honoring these great men along with their families. It was truly inspiring.
The news media declined, forgot or maybe just didn't think it would be newsworthy to celebrate these true heroes.
— Mary Kettles,
Mansfield
Not born out of facts
It was disappointed to see Curtis Van Liew, owner of a right-to-carry licensing business, given free rein to espouse his views. (Older Texans armed and ready - even in their Golden Years; April 06)
He is entitled to his opinion, but not to his own facts. His statement justifying carrying a gun because "the odds are that something is going to happen to them sooner or later" is simply not born out by facts.
The odds are that one will not be forced to defend oneself. In fact, one is twice as likely to die from one's own — or a relative’s — gun, than from someone else’s firearm.
— C.L. Clark,
Fort Worth
Malicious and insulting
Cynthia Allen’s column denigrated the beliefs of Christians whose biblical interpretation differs from her own (When widespread biblical illiteracy has real world consequences; April 06).
Her snide commentary seemed to say the only true Christianity is her version and, by extension, that the only true religion is Christianity. This is contemptuous, malicious and insulting.
— Paul R. Schattman,
Arlington
Heartbroken
An adoption agency took advantage of me because I wanted to keep and raise my son.
I am heartbroken, and I shouldn't have been manipulated into signing the papers.
I want my son everyday, and it's breaking my heart even more that I can’t call and/or drop off something to have delivered to my son.
They ask me how to make it better, and I said to just give my son back.
Please put my story in the news so no one else has to go through being pressured into adoption.
— Rita Ramon,
Fort Worth
Comments