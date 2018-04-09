'Blue Zones' and other letters

Blue Zones
I am so proud of Fort Worth’s leadership role in promoting the Blue Zones Project which supports and enhances healthier individuals and communities.
Many in this area do not have the luxury of some of the activities suggested by the Blue Zones.
They need the basics — food. We have no grocery store within walking distance of five large apartment complexes. Additionally, many of our senior citizens do not drive anymore but could walk to a neighborhood grocery store.
For the health and well being of the many families living in this "food desert," please give some incentives and leadership to a convenient grocery store in the Handley area. Otherwise, the Blue Zones Project is hollow on the east side — like many of the folks' stomachs!
Thank you.
— Rita Cotterly, Fort Worth
Wasteful spending
The recent mailer by the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District advocating passage of a $199 million dollar bond issue was carefully crafted as "information" to circumvent state law prohibiting expenditure of taxpayer funds for political advertisement.
This advocacy letter is another example of gross wasteful spending, coupled with exorbitant expenditures for bloated overpaid administrative staff, excessive spending for extracurricular activities, construction and maintenance of multimillion dollar sports facilities and overpaid coaching staffs.
The HEB ISD needs to scrub the wasteful spending from its budget before asking voters to approve a $199 million dollar bond issue resulting in a huge property tax increase. The HEB ISD property tax burden is already excessive and now they are asking for more.
Please join me in voting "NO" on this bond proposal in the upcoming election. You may vote early from Monday, April 23 through Tuesday, May 1 or on Election Day, Saturday, May 5, 2018.
— Bob Stewart, Bedford
Takes a village
Children are our most precious gift. We need to provide them with the best education and environment we can in our Hurst, Euless and Bedford schools. This will provide growth to accommodate 2500 additional students with two new elementary schools, campus Improvements — for Special Education, orchestra and interior improvements — andtechnology to replace aging equipment with portable devices and upgrade the District's technology infrastructure. I am asking my friends and neighbors to join me in voting "FOR" this bond election. After all, "it takes a village."
— Mary Nixon, Bedford
